Lego advent calendars 2022: Marvel, Harry Potter, Star Wars and more

Five advent calendars have been released this year by the Danish brick brand, so here's a round up of the Lego advent calendars for 2022.

If you want to avoid the last minute rush, it's time to start thinking about advent calendars - especially if you want to get your hands on something as popular as theses coveted Lego mini builds in time for December 1st.

Among other top Christmas toys (opens in new tab), Lego is a staple of many families' gift giving. If you know someone who's a fan of non chocolate advent calendars (opens in new tab) and prefers to opt for a toy advent calendar (opens in new tab) instead, the classic toy manufacturer has got the lead up to Christmas sorted with these Lego advent calendars for 2022.

Lego advent calendars 2022

(opens in new tab) 1. Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar - View at Lego (opens in new tab) | John Lewis (opens in new tab) | Argos (opens in new tab) RRP: £29.99 | Delivery: Standard/Express | Available: Now | Age: 6+ Rather than focusing on a specific film, the 2022 Star Wars advent calendar features characters and objects from all over the franchise, including Luke Skywalker, a Clone Trooper Commander, Snowtrooper, Battle Droid and Gonk Droid, as well as C-3PO and R2-D2 - both wearing Christmas jumpers! In total, the building set is made up of 5 minifigures, 3 Lego droid figures and 16 mini builds, providing hours of entertainment. As well as making a great addition to existing Lego collections, this 329-piece build makes a colourful display piece too.

View LEGO® Star Wars™ Advent Calendar | £29.99 - Available at Lego (opens in new tab) | John Lewis (opens in new tab) | Argos (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 2. Lego Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar - View at Lego (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | John Lewis (opens in new tab) RRP: £29.99 | Delivery: Standard/Express | Available: Now | Age: 6+ Last year it was The Avengers, but for 2022 Marvel have chosen Guardians of the Galaxy for their Lego advent calendar. Behind the 24 doors you can find six iconic minifigures - including Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, Mantis, Nebula and Drax - as well as buildable toys such as a drone and spaceship. The 268-piece set will keep Marvel fans entertained for months after Christmas, recreating their favourite scenes and engaging in imaginative fun.

Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar | £29.99 - Available at Lego (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | John Lewis (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 3. Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar - View at Lego (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Argos (opens in new tab) RRP: £29.99 | Delivery: Standard/Express | Available: Now | Age: 7+ As if Christmas wasn't already magical enough, add an extra touch of wizardry with this 334-piece Harry Potter Lego advent calendar. Designed especially for maximum fun in the lead up to Christmas, with this advent calendar the first 3 toys make a scene from the first film, the next 3 days make a scene from the second film - and so on. The set includes seven minifigures - including Moaning Myrtle, Sirius Black and Harry himself - along with other iconic items from the Harry Potter franchise, for a gift that will last all year long.

View LEGO® Harry Potter™ Advent Calendar | £29.99 - Available at Lego (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Argos (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 4. Lego Friends Advent Calendar - View at Lego (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | John Lewis (opens in new tab) RRP: £21.99 | Delivery: Standard/Express | Available: Now | Age: 6+ The Lego Friends collection features five characters from Heartlake City - Andrea, Emma, Mia, Olivia and Stephanie - and this year's advent calendar focuses on Olivia and her family's visit to a festive market. The 312-piece set includes four minifigures and many other festive objects, such as a reindeer, a sleigh and presents, with many Christmas activities to enjoy. Building a snowman, ice skating, making a rocket and eating tasy holiday treats are all role play activities that this advent calendar encourages.

View LEGO® Friends Advent Calendar | £21.99 - Available at Lego (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | John Lewis (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 5. Lego City Advent Calendar - View at Lego (opens in new tab) | John Lewis (opens in new tab) | Argos (opens in new tab) RRP: £21.99 | Delivery: Standard/Express | Available: Now | Age: 5+ This year's Lego City advent calendar features fan favourite characters from Nickelodeon's LEGO City Adventures show, including Billy, Maddy, Tippy and Mr Produce, as well as other festive-themed objects. Designed to depict city life and help kids learn about the real world through imaginative play, Lego City is a fun way to count down to Christmas - especially with the fold-down back of this 287-piece calendar, setting the scene for adventures in a winter wonderland.

View LEGO® City Advent Calendar | £21.99 - Available at Lego (opens in new tab) | John Lewis (opens in new tab) | Argos (opens in new tab)

