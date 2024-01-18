The meanings you never knew behind 25 very common baby names revealed – is yours on the list?
Knowing the meaning behind these names might help you pick a favourite
Every baby name has a meaning, but it's often overlooked when expectant parents are making their decision.
There are lots of reasons why parents might choose a particular name for their baby. They might be on the hunt for unique baby names or something more specific, like a space-inspired baby name. But for others, it's all about the meaning behind the moniker.
Baby name consultant SJ Strum told GoodtoKnow, "All names have personality and it's fascinating to discover what your own name means as a first step to picking a special baby name that you really bond with. Couples I work with as a baby name consultant can often find a strong connection to a name through either linking the meaning of their own name (which becomes a lovely family tradition for siblings too) or by finding a name meaning that fits your values and passions."
But you don't have to go with an unusual choice to find a baby name with a meaning that resonates. Some of the most popular baby names out there have beautiful meanings. Luca, for example, which Baby Centre recorded as the eighth most popular boy's name in 2023, means 'bringer of light'. Meanwhile, Sophia – which was the ninth most popular girl's name – means 'wisdom'.
SJ added, "If you're struggling with an A-Z list or have lots of ideas but no big stand-out names; I always recommend going with the story of the name – and that's often what the name's meaning can bring. "
Below, SJ has revealed the lesser-known meanings behind 25 of the most common baby names...
25 common baby name meanings revealed
- Amanda - she who must be loved
- Ellie - light or sunbeam
- Alfie - elf counsel
- Philippa - lover of horses
- Xavier - new house
- Dylan - born from the ocean
- Mia - mine
- Aurora - dawn
- Frank - to be free
- Abigail - my fathers joy
- Freya - goddess of fertility
- Ava - bird like
- Oscar - deer lover
- George - farmer
- Henry - ruler of the home
- Sophia - wisdom
- Florence - to bloom
- Otis - wealthy
- Mabel - loveable
- Luca - bringer of light
- Everly - boar in a meadow
- David - beloved
- Logan - little cove
- Ellis - kind
- Riley - courageous
Looking for more baby name inspiration? We've put together a list of 500 twin baby names and over 180 old-fashioned baby names too. Check out these cool baby names and some cute baby names too.
Ellie is GoodtoKnow’s Features Editor and covers everything from wellbeing for parents to the latest TV and entertainment. Since joining the team as a Junior Features Writer in 2022, Ellie has covered all the latest trends in the parenting world, including baby names, parenting hacks, and foodie tips for busy families. She has a distinction in MA Magazine Journalism from Nottingham Trent University and a first-class degree in Journalism from Cardiff University, and previously Ellie has worked with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue, and the Nottingham Post, as well as freelancing as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies.
