The meanings you never knew behind 25 very common baby names revealed – is yours on the list?

Every baby name has a meaning, but it's often overlooked when expectant parents are making their decision.

There are lots of reasons why parents might choose a particular name for their baby. They might be on the hunt for unique baby names or something more specific, like a space-inspired baby name. But for others, it's all about the meaning behind the moniker.

Baby name consultant SJ Strum told GoodtoKnow, "All names have personality and it's fascinating to discover what your own name means as a first step to picking a special baby name that you really bond with. Couples I work with as a baby name consultant can often find a strong connection to a name through either linking the meaning of their own name (which becomes a lovely family tradition for siblings too) or by finding a name meaning that fits your values and passions."

But you don't have to go with an unusual choice to find a baby name with a meaning that resonates. Some of the most popular baby names out there have beautiful meanings. Luca, for example, which Baby Centre recorded as the eighth most popular boy's name in 2023, means 'bringer of light'. Meanwhile, Sophia – which was the ninth most popular girl's name – means 'wisdom'.

SJ added, "If you're struggling with an A-Z list or have lots of ideas but no big stand-out names; I always recommend going with the story of the name – and that's often what the name's meaning can bring. "

Below, SJ has revealed the lesser-known meanings behind 25 of the most common baby names...

25 common baby name meanings revealed

Amanda - she who must be loved Ellie - light or sunbeam Alfie - elf counsel Philippa - lover of horses Xavier - new house Dylan - born from the ocean Mia - mine Aurora - dawn Frank - to be free Abigail - my fathers joy Freya - goddess of fertility Ava - bird like Oscar - deer lover George - farmer Henry - ruler of the home Sophia - wisdom Florence - to bloom Otis - wealthy Mabel - loveable Luca - bringer of light Everly - boar in a meadow David - beloved Logan - little cove Ellis - kind Riley - courageous

