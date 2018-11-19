We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are thought to be very close to their grandfather Prince Charles and a new portrait proves Prince Louis has a strong bond with him too.

Prince Charles celebrated his 70th birthday this month and we’ve been blessed with several new pictures of the royal family to mark the special occasion.

Last week we all gushed over cheeky little Prince Louis who appeared to be pulling his big sister’s hair in the portrait featuring his parents, grandparents, uncle Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle, plus big brother Prince George, of course.

Over the weekend another seriously cute portrait was released and this time it shows just Prince Charles cradling his youngest grandchild Prince Louis.

The portraits were shot be royal photographer Chris Jackson. As well as giving us these wonderful photographs to admire, Chris has also given some insight into Prince Charles’ relationship with his grandchildren and how he kept them all entertained and engaged for the photos.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine Chris explained: ‘He is a very hands-on grandfather. He was holding hands with George and Charlotte, and bouncing Louis up and down for a long time.

‘George was very happy on the prince’s knee. They have a great relationship that’s a little more established, as George is a bit older.’

Video of the Week

It’s previously been reported that Prince Charles might have a particular soft spot for Princess Charlotte as he always wanted a daughter. But from the most recent portraits it seems to be clear that he is besotted with all of the little Cambridges and he is no doubt very excited to welcome his fourth grandchild next spring!

We are certainly very excited too…