Prince Charles opens up about his fears for his grandchildren

Prince Charles has revealed he worries about the world his grandchildren will grow up in during his royal visit to Ghana.

Prince Charles is a proud grandfather to three adorable little royals and is delighted he’ll have a fourth to fuss-over next spring.

While it is thought Princess Charlotte may have the closest bond to her grandfather, it seems Prince Charles has equal concerns about the future of all of his grandchildren, including Prince Harry and Meghan’s unborn child.

Prince Charles is currently on an official royal visit to Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria and made his fearful confession while at meeting with government officials and business leaders on the Ghanaian capital of Accra. He stressed that his grandchildren, and all grandchildren, deserve a better future and the chance to live in a world that isn’t on the tipping point of a pollution overload.

Prince Charles said: ‘I am about to have another grandchild actually. I suspect quite a few of you may too have grandchildren or will do soon.

‘It does seem to me insanity if we are going to bequeath this completely polluted, damaged and destroyed world to them. All grandchildren deserve a better future.’

Prince Charles with both his children at the christening of his third grandchild, Prince Louis

Prince Charles is clear on how he thinks the issues should be addressed and has called for a prompt change to our approach to recycling.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph Prince Charles explained: ‘It is becoming evident that not following such an approach has disastrous consequences, as is witnessed by the fact that 8 million tonnes of plastic enter the ocean every year, that soon there will be one tonne of plastic for every three tonnes of fish in the sea, and that the dead zones in the ocean, now numbering over 400, are continuing to grow.’

Given how passionate Prince Charles is about tackling the key issues affecting the environment, it’s likely it won’t be long before he is taking his grandchildren out to enjoy the unusual pastime that he often made Prince William and Prince Harry do as children (if he isn’t already!)

In the new documentary marking Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, his sons Prince William and Prince Harry revealed that their father would often take them litter picking during the school holidays.

Father-of-three William admitted: ‘We were in Norfolk on school holidays, and we went out litter-picking with him. And again, both of us thought, “Well this is perfectly normal, everyone must do it”. We were there with our spikes, stabbing the rubbish into black plastic bags.’

We’d love to see Prince Charles with his little crew of litter pickers plodding around – just imagine how cute Prince George and Princess Charlotte would look!

