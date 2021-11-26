Black Friday Artificial Christmas Tree deals: Save up to £98 on trees at Very, Homebase, Wilko and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Beat the Christmas rush and take advantage of these Black Friday artificial tree deals – with up to 70% off at retailers like Amazon, Wayfair, Argos and Homebase.

With Christmas 2021 just around the corner, many of us are getting ready to well and truly deck the halls. And of course, high-up on the Christmas decor to-do list is nabbing one of the best artificial Christmas trees – ready for adorning with festive tinsel, sparkly baubles, golden ribbons and more.

Investing in a fake fir can prove to be much more cost-effective than buying a real one – or even renting a Christmas tree. And we’ve found some incredible Black Friday artificial tree deals that if snapped up will prove to be ever so efficient when it comes to cost per use. It’s just one of the many brilliant home savings to be had over the annual sales weekend, including these amazing Black Friday Le Creuset deals, huge Black Friday KitchenAid offers and various Black Friday Ninja deals on air fryers, multi-cookers and more.

Best Black Friday artificial Christmas tree deals – at a glance

Best Black Friday artificial Christmas tree deals

£150 and under:

6ft Robert Dyas Mix Tip Flocked Christmas Tree – £224.99 £149.99 (Save £75) | Robert Dyas

Bring some snowy elegance into the house this Christmas with this green flocked tree. It features 1209 hard needle and bullet tips and stands tall at 6ft with ample space for baubles and tinsel. Easy to put up – simply slot into the metal base and get decorating. View Deal 7.5ft Norway Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree – £180 £135 (Save £45) | Homebase

Enchanting and elegant, this 7.5ft Norway Spruce looks rather identical to a real tree. Thick and bushy, it boasts 2,758 branch tips to jazz up with lights and decorations. And it’s one that should last for a few yuletide seasons to come. View Deal

Wooden Scandi Tree – £175 £131.25 (Save £43.75) | Joules

This scandi-chic tree is made from blonde spruce wood, with a slatted design and simple star detail at the top. There are twenty-eight ‘branches’ and a cylindrical central pole. View Deal

WeRChristmas Pre-Lit Victorian Pine Multi-Function Christmas Tree – £149.99 £112.49 (Save £37.50) | Amazon

This 6ft tree is perfect for those who can’t be fussed with the effort of adding strings of light. With the Victorian pine coming pre-lit with a variety of functions: flash, twinkle, chasing fade and static. The 999 PVC tips give it a lush, full bush look that will compliment any decorations. It comes foldable with a metal stand. View Deal

£100 and under:

6ft Grizedale Pre-Lit Christmas Tree with Mixed Tips and Memory Wire – £129.99 £99.99 (Save £30) | Very

This pre-lit beauty makes the perfect Christmas tree. It’s stylish, traditional and full-bodied, with 200 LED lights adding to it’s warm ambience. Snap it up fast at Very whilst it’s under the £100 mark. View Deal

6ft Derry Spruce Pre-lit Premium Christmas Tree – £130 £97 (Save £33) | Homebase

This extravagant 6ft Derry Spruce has some added Christmas cheer – thanks to the pre-decorated pinecones and warm LED lights that adorn the snow tip branches. Pretty and practical – it comes with sturdy metal stand that will keep this tree in place. View Deal

6ft Silver Grey Sparkle Christmas Tree with Frosted Tips – £99.99 £79.99 (Save £20) | Very

Trade the traditional green fir for one with some added sparkle – like this stylish grey tree from Very – that’s currently £20 off for Black Friday. Easy to put up and take down with a solid base. Simply add dainty fairy lights and watch the shimmer that reflects and brightens the room. View Deal

£75 and under:

The White Blue Ripple Effect Fibre Optic Tree 6ft – £129.99 £74.99 (Save £55) | Christmas Tree World

Get your hands on this truly unique fake fir for 2021. This snowy white tree has in built fibre optics that blast a beautiful blue Christmasy glow around the room. And it’s a steal with £55 off at Christmas Tree World for Black Friday. View Deal

5ft Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree – £159.99 £61.99 (Save £98) | Wayfair

This beautifully shaped 5ft pine tree is a real Black Friday bargain with just under £100 off at Wayfair. The lush green branches are complimented with a sprinkling of fake snow and ruby red berries, which really ring home the yuletide magic. Stand included. View Deal

Wilko 7ft Midnight Luxe Dream Christmas Tree – £80 £60 (Save £20) | Wilko

Go against Christmas convention and oft for this lush Midnight Luxe tree for Christmas instead. It’s stunning navy and black hue branches are reminiscent of winter night skies. Plus it’s 7ft standing – is sure to make it a statement in any room. Compliment with some stylish silver decorations. View Deal 6ft Cashmere Tips Christmas Tree – £89.99 £59.99 ( Save £30) | Very

It doesn’t get more luxe than this beautiful full-bodied tree from Very – that boasts some unique cashmere tips. The branches are soft to touch and easy to mould into your desired shape. Just add some warm lights to bring the 6ft beauty to life. View Deal

£50 and under:

The Arbor Vitae Fir Tree 4ft – £59.99 £49.99 (Save £10) | ChristmasTreeWorld

Those seeking a classic Christmas tree at an affordable price can’t go wrong with this stunning Arbor Vitae. The two tone green tips ensure it looks lifelike and lush. And the handy colour-code hook on branches mean it’s easy to assemble too. View Deal

Green and White Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with 90 Clear/White Lights – £129.99 £49.99 (Save £80) | Wayfair

This green and white beauty comes with lights in-built too. So it’s real bargain at under £50 (especially when it’s original price is £129.99!) View Deal

3.5ft Pre-lit Barrel Potted Christmas Tree (Battery Operated) – £60 £45 (Save £15) | Homebase

Ideal for porches and entryways, this artificial potted Christmas tree is so life-like that it’s bound to keep your visitors guessing. It’s another battery-operated pre-lit tree so you can literally bring it home and pop it on the porch – no mess or fuss required. It’s available both in-store at Homebase or for next-day delivery. View Deal

How long do artificial Christmas trees usually last?

According to Old World Christmas, the average artificial tree can last for up to six years. So obviously if you pick one up in a sale over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, it’s going to be even more effective in terms of cost per use.

As always, if you’re wanting a long-lasting product it’s good to do your research before. Check out product reviews and star ratings given by other customers. Read product descriptions too, to see if there’s any 2, 3, 4 or even 5 year guarantee – so you’ve got an idea on how long it should last. And remember that if it turns up and you’re not happy with it – there’s a return label for a reason.

Some retailers also offer warranties on artificial trees – so if you’re about longevity, be sure to pick one up that has a 3 year+ warrantee. Just in case there’s any unfortunate accidents or breakages.

How to care for your artificial tree this Christmas:

Artificial trees are obviously a lot less maintenance compared to the real thing. That said, there are a few things you can do to ensure it looks new year after year.

The most important thing to consider with artificial trees is heat. We’d advise against putting your tree near a radiator – or corner where heat sits – as this can ultimately melt the PVC tips. This in turn will lead to dis-colouring and affect their ability to hold heavier Christmas baubles.

Of course it goes without saying that a careful and delicate approach to taking it down and packing it away will help its durability too. If it’s a pre-lit one, be sure to untangle all leads before putting away. You’ll thank yourself for it next year!