The unexpected Royal baby name to drop out of the top 100, and the European-style names rising in popularity

A Royal baby name has unexpectedly fallen out of the top 100 popular names. There's also a surge of European-style names rising up the ranks - we reveal what they are.
Royal-inspired baby names are not unusual, with the Royal family known to influence naming trends with their choices - we even have our own list of top favourites when it comes to Royal monikers. One Royal baby name making a comeback left the public surprised, as it was selected for a Princess all the way back in to 80s, and had taken some time to come back to prominence.
Even more unexpected, is that a popular Royal name dominating popularity charts for some time, has now dropped out of the top 100. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Charles has fallen off the list across England and Wales. According to the BBC, 639 babies were named Charles in 2021, and it ranked 91st on the chart. However, the latest figures cover 2022, and the Coronation of King Charles III in May 2023 - not yet accounted for in statistics - could see the name climb back in to the top 100 once more.
Among the monarch's own children, William has dropped three places in popularity to 24th place, and Harry fell out of the top 10 and now sits in 15th place. Looking at the statistics for the names of his grandchildren, George is the third most popular name for a boy, Louis 48th, Charlotte 26th, Archie 11th, and Lilibet is yet to rank in the top 100.
Noah remains the most popular boys name, and Olivia stays at the top for girls - although there has been a surge in popularity of European-style names soaring up the list. These include Ottilie, Elodie, Ophelia and Maeve. Their rise to the top has been rapid, meaning they are set to become really popular - this will likely be reflected when the newest baby name statistics are released.
Top 10 names girls' names in England and Wales
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Isla
- Ava
- Lily
- Ivy
- Freya
- Florence
- Isabella
- Mia
Top 10 names boys' names in England and Wales
- Noah
- Muhammad
- George
- Oliver
- Leo
- Arthur
- Oscar
- Theodore
- Theo
- Freddie
