This royal-inspired baby name is expected to surge in popularity in 2024 - would you choose it?
It's not the one we were expecting
One expert has revealed the baby names rising in popularity and there's a surprising royal link - can you guess what it is?
For parents expecting a new baby in 2024, choosing a baby name is probably one of the top priorities for the new year. Many will be hoping to settle on a cool baby name that promises to be just as trendy now as when their little one is all grown up, which is why this time of year sees baby name experts everywhere announce their pick of the monikers that are on the rise.
And it looks like royal baby names are in for 2024, because just last month we saw a Princess Diana inspired baby name predicted to surge in popularity, and now we've noticed another regal moniker that's on the rise.
The news comes after mother and baby retailer JoJo Maman Bébé enlisted the help of baby name consultant Colleen Slagen to explore 2023’s most popular names, as well as her predictions for 2024. Colleen noted that the name 'August' for boys has seen a sudden rise in popularity - but do you know the royal link?
August is the name of Princess Eugenie's eldest son, who she shares with businessman Jack Brooksbank. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank - affectionately nicknamed Augie - was born in February 2021 at London's Portland Hospital. He is 12th in the line of succession to the British throne.
Princess Eugenie previously shared that August's name is a tribute to Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert, who was born Franz Albert August Karl Emanuel. August's middle name, Philip, is a tribute to Eugenie's grandfather, the late Prince Philip.
According to Baby Centre, August means 'great' or 'revered' and is taken from the Latin word augere, meaning 'to increase'.
The royal moniker sits at number six on expert Colleen Slagen's list of popular boy names, and she has said, "Two names I have my eyes on for 2024 are August and Margot."
August is the name of Princess Eugenie's eldest son, who she shares with businessman Jack Brooksbank. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank - affectionately nicknamed Augie - was born in February 2021 at London's Portland Hospital. He is 12th in the line of succession to the British throne.
Princess Eugenie previously shared that August's name is a tribute to Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert, who was born Franz Albert August Karl Emanuel. August's middle name, Philip, is a tribute to Eugenie's grandfather, the late Prince Philip.
According to Baby Centre, August means 'great' or 'revered' and is taken from the Latin word augere, meaning 'to increase'.
The royal moniker sits at number six on expert Colleen Slagen's list of popular boy names, and she has said, "Two names I have my eyes on for 2024 are August and Margot."
10 boy names that have been rising to popularity in 2023
- Rhodes
- Cal
- Lucien
- Dutton
- Casey
- August
- Wells
- Sunny
- Arlo
- Alden
10 girl names that have been rising to popularity in 2023
- Collins
- Maeve
- Margot
- Phoebe
- Poppy
- Goldie
- Sunday
- Esti
- Indie
- Frankie
Other baby name trends Coleen predicts will be big next year include names with 'timeless charm' and 'cottage-core' names, as well as gender-neutral names and nicknames as given names.
She said, "We are seeing (and will continue to see) a variety of trends which reflect the name diversity of the newest generations. Trends that are only getting hotter include nature names such as Willow and River or nicknames as given names such as Archie or Sam. Names with traditional and modern elements, for example, surnames such as Finley and Addison are having a huge moment.
"Another up-and-coming trend we are seeing is virtue names, also known as grace names which express cultural values such as Faith, Chastity or Grace. The recent trend of cottage-core which romanticises rural life has impacted name trends, with cottage-core names such as Autumn and Cedar on the rise."
Continue reading
Looking for more baby name inspiration?
Family
210 Christmas baby names for boys and girls plus their meanings - we adore #53
Family
Cute baby names: 150+ choices for boys and girls 2022
Family
150 middle names and their meanings for boys and girls (our favourite is #54)
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Ellie is Goodto’s Feature Editor, having joined the team as a Junior Features Writer in 2022, and covers everything from wellbeing for parents to the latest TV and entertainment. Ellie has covered all the latest trends in the parenting world, including baby names, parenting hacks, and foodie tips for busy families. She has a distinction in MA Magazine Journalism from Nottingham Trent University and a first-class degree in Journalism from Cardiff University, and previously Ellie has worked with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue, and the Nottingham Post, as well as freelancing as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies.
-
-
'Parents should talk and sing to their babies as much as possible' - why experts think this is key for language development and it's never too early to start
Time to warm up those voices...
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s ‘riotous’ Christmas celebrations that broke many historic royal traditions
Who wouldn't enjoy 'silly presents' and 'fancy dress?'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published