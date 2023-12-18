This royal-inspired baby name is expected to surge in popularity in 2024 - would you choose it?

One expert has revealed the baby names rising in popularity and there's a surprising royal link - can you guess what it is?

For parents expecting a new baby in 2024, choosing a baby name is probably one of the top priorities for the new year. Many will be hoping to settle on a cool baby name that promises to be just as trendy now as when their little one is all grown up, which is why this time of year sees baby name experts everywhere announce their pick of the monikers that are on the rise.

And it looks like royal baby names are in for 2024, because just last month we saw a Princess Diana inspired baby name predicted to surge in popularity, and now we've noticed another regal moniker that's on the rise.

The news comes after mother and baby retailer JoJo Maman Bébé enlisted the help of baby name consultant Colleen Slagen to explore 2023’s most popular names, as well as her predictions for 2024. Colleen noted that the name 'August' for boys has seen a sudden rise in popularity - but do you know the royal link?

August is the name of Princess Eugenie's eldest son, who she shares with businessman Jack Brooksbank. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank - affectionately nicknamed Augie - was born in February 2021 at London's Portland Hospital. He is 12th in the line of succession to the British throne.

Princess Eugenie previously shared that August's name is a tribute to Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert, who was born Franz Albert August Karl Emanuel. August's middle name, Philip, is a tribute to Eugenie's grandfather, the late Prince Philip.

According to Baby Centre, August means 'great' or 'revered' and is taken from the Latin word augere, meaning 'to increase'.

The royal moniker sits at number six on expert Colleen Slagen's list of popular boy names, and she has said, "Two names I have my eyes on for 2024 are August and Margot."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

August is the name of Princess Eugenie's eldest son, who she shares with businessman Jack Brooksbank. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank - affectionately nicknamed Augie - was born in February 2021 at London's Portland Hospital. He is 12th in the line of succession to the British throne.

Princess Eugenie previously shared that August's name is a tribute to Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert, who was born Franz Albert August Karl Emanuel. August's middle name, Philip, is a tribute to Eugenie's grandfather, the late Prince Philip.

According to Baby Centre, August means 'great' or 'revered' and is taken from the Latin word augere, meaning 'to increase'.

The royal moniker sits at number six on expert Colleen Slagen's list of popular boy names, and she has said, "Two names I have my eyes on for 2024 are August and Margot."

10 boy names that have been rising to popularity in 2023

Rhodes Cal Lucien Dutton Casey August Wells Sunny Arlo Alden

10 girl names that have been rising to popularity in 2023

Collins Maeve Margot Phoebe Poppy Goldie Sunday Esti Indie Frankie

Other baby name trends Coleen predicts will be big next year include names with 'timeless charm' and 'cottage-core' names, as well as gender-neutral names and nicknames as given names.

She said, "We are seeing (and will continue to see) a variety of trends which reflect the name diversity of the newest generations. Trends that are only getting hotter include nature names such as Willow and River or nicknames as given names such as Archie or Sam. Names with traditional and modern elements, for example, surnames such as Finley and Addison are having a huge moment.

"Another up-and-coming trend we are seeing is virtue names, also known as grace names which express cultural values such as Faith, Chastity or Grace. The recent trend of cottage-core which romanticises rural life has impacted name trends, with cottage-core names such as Autumn and Cedar on the rise."

Continue reading

Looking for more baby name inspiration?