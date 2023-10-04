Shrek's 'swamp' is on Airbnb, and we're already booking our stay

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This is NOT a drill - this Halloween families can give their kids the ultimate break away by booking to stay in Shrek's 'swamp' - and we cannot believe our eyes!

Fans of 2001 DreamWorks animation movie Shrek who are wondering will there be a Shrek 5? won't want to miss this opportunity, as close pal Donkey is rolling out the welcome mat at a Scottish replica of his 'swampy' home.

Shrek's mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered swap is situated in the rolling hills of Scotland, and will be opening its doors for bookings from October 13th at 6pm BST - and it's a prefect getaway to make childhood memories with your family.

Speaking about the 'Shrek-tacular' listing, its host, Donkey, said, "Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests. You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

The special two-night stay is available to book for up to three guests between October 27-29.

And if you're wondering, here's what's included in the unmissable break...

(Image credit: Alix McIntosh)

Shrek's 'swamp' on Airbnb includes:

Relax in the ambiance of “earwax candlelight”

Kick your feet up with a parfait (everybody likes a parfait!)

Swap stories around the fire until late in the night

Enjoy a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning

And of course, enjoy the ultimate privacy of Shrek’s trusted outhouse (you know the one) - and its 20m away from Shrek's swamp.

(Image credit: Alix McIntosh)

Once you arrive and check-in, the on-site concierge will ensure a comfortable stay for you and your pals – including showing you around and arranging meals.

The 'swamp' is suitable for three guests, and check in is after 4pm and check out before 11am. Unfortunately, no pets are allowed to stay.

The Airbnb Shrek's 'swamp' listing location reads, "Far, far away from, well, anything, Shrek’s Swamp has a secluded beauty you won’t find anywhere but Scotland. Straight from Mother Nature herself, the swamp – and the forest around it – offers plenty of outdoor activities: winding trails to explore, picturesque picnic spots under the endless conifer trees, and unobstructed skies perfect for stargazing."

In return, to honour good childhood memories that last a lifetime, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to HopScotch Children’s Charity, which provides some of Scotland’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children with respite breaks through nurturing and dynamic holiday trips.