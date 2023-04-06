Will there be a Shrek 5? All we know so far about the DreamWorks Animation
Is the lovable Ogar about to return to screens?
It was 2010 when fans last saw to their favorite green Ogar on the big screen and but their wait could soon be over as fans ask will there be a Shrek 5?
Disney fans were delighted when it was confirmed that there would be a Frozen 3, plus development of Toy Story 5 (opens in new tab), along with plans for Zootopia.
But when could a further sequel the popular children's movie be also in the making? We look at what we know so far....
Will there be a Shrek 5?
Yes, a Shrek 5 is in the pipeline with original cast members due to return to the next installment of the DreamWorks animation, according to Variety (opens in new tab). The news comes as Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri spoke about multiple projects, including new installments in the Sing, Despicable Me, and Secret Life of Pets franchises.
He explained, "It’s not that dissimilar to the process that we went through with ‘Mario,’ where you look at what the core elements are that audiences have loved, and you do your very best to honor those core elements.
“And then you’re hard at work to build story elements and new characters that take you to brand new places. The original cast is a huge part of that,” he added.
While no deals are in placed it's hoped that Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy would rejoin.
He concluded, “We anticipate the cast coming back. Talks are starting now, and every indication that we’ve gotten is there’s tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return,” he said.
When was Shrek 5 announced?
The fifth installment of the beloved franchise was first confirmed back in 2017, but talk of the development went quiet, despite having a 2020 release date. But now, the fifth installment is back on the cards as of 4th April 2023.
Eddy Murphy revealed his excitement back in January for a further Shrek movie, He said, "If [DreamWorks] ever came with another Shrek I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey. They did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have done a Donkey movie.’ Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey.”
Upon hearing the latest news, one fan tweeted, "Barbie posters dropped and also Shrek 5 announcement??? REAL CINEMA IS BACK."
Another fan put, "God has answered my prayers."
And a third fan added, "I love Shrek it’s the first movie that I ever saw in the movie theaters".
And while its' a while before an official trailer will drop, fans have reimagined how Shrek 5 could look in this full animated conceptual trailer....
