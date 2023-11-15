Smyths issues warning to parents about collecting Christmas presents, and if ignored it could be disastrous

Smyths toy store has issued a warning to parents who plan to use its click-and-collect service after a key feature is proving to be disastrous to families who want to do their Christmas shopping discreetly.

The toy retailer is trying to make the buying experience for Top Christmas Toys and best Black Friday toy deals as stress-free as possible for families after some customers shared their horror stories over this unexpected feature of its click-and-collect service.

Instead of packaging purchases in white, coloured bags or cardboard boxes, the store puts its toys in clear plastic bags - which is an absolute nightmare for parents looking to hide their Christmas purchases from their kids.

The warning comes after several shoppers discovered the dilemma in previous years when taking their kids with them to collect items purchased for Christmas.

This year, in a bid to alert families into making a backup plan - bringing their own shopping bags or collecting toys without their kids in tow - Smyths has issued a warning on its website which reads, "Please note your Click & Collect items will be in clear packaging with contents visible."

The store also alerts shoppers that "some large items (such as bikes, doll houses, playhouses) will be delivered in their original packaging which may display images or details of the contents."

Previously a shopper tweeted this alert, "Warning to anyone using the click-and-collect service from Smyths - they put everything in a clear bag. I repeat the bag is CLEAR."

The following year she reminded, "This is your seasonal reminder that Smyths plastic bags are still SEE THROUGH"."

(Image credit: Smyths)

Another shopper said, "And sometimes no bag, I bring black bags with me now."

A third customer added, "I got a delivery from Smyth’s a few years back and the delivery driver was brilliant. Knocked first to check it was ‘safe’ for him to deliver and then brought everything in well covered up. I was really impressed at his thoughtfulness."

Smyths has also confirmed its stores will be open until 9pm Monday to Friday until December 22 to enable parents to shop kid-free later in the evenings.

A post shared by Smyths Toys Superstores (@smythstoys) A photo posted by on

In other family news, Premier Inn is launching a Family Christmas Grotto room and here’s how you can get paid to stay for free or there are these hilarious elf on the shelf ideas and if you're kids like Lego they might wonder when was Lego invented?