The huge Tesco Clubcard hack shoppers need to know about to get free cash

Tesco shoppers have less than 24 hours left to take advantage of the Clubcard hack that will earn them the most free cash.

With soaring temperatures its' hard to think ahead to Christmas but it's only 160 days away and some savvy shoppers will want to take advantage of the Tesco Clubcard Christmas Savers amid the current cost of living crisis (opens in new tab).

With the cost of fuel, food and energy bills (opens in new tab) expected to continue to rise, families who want ways to save extra pounds will have to act quick if they want to make the most savings this festive season.

The saver account allows Clubcard members to save the vouchers they collect as they shop throughout the year. With the average weekly shop for a family of four costing £99.40**, shoppers could save at least 1,292 in points if they start saving today, which is the equivalent of £12.92 or an extra present under the tree.

And shoppers who take advantage of this free cash by signing up by 21st July will see an additional benefit - they can put all the points they receive in their August Clubcard Points Statement, earned on shopping and fuel purchases from May to July, towards their Clubcard Christmas Savers fund. Helping them to be even more prepared for the festive season.

We know it’s not exactly winter 🥵 and this is the last thing on your mind but we want to help you spread the cost. Our Clubcard Christmas Savers lets you save throughout the year for your Christmas shop. Visit https://t.co/HKom3UKIuK for more #EveryLittleHelps pic.twitter.com/M5jnMOvfGQJuly 18, 2022 See more

Alessandra Bellini, CCO at Tesco said: “We know that many of our customers are feeling the financial squeeze this year and could do with a little help towards Christmas. The Clubcard Christmas Savers is a savvy way to spread the cost of Christmas, without compromising on the things that bring us joy at such a special time of year. It’s just one of the ways we’re helping customers to spend less at Tesco.”

But that's not all, customers can save even more by topping up their account with cash to turn into vouchers and get a bonus from Tesco. The bonuses range from £1.50 for a £25 top up, through to £12 for a £200 top up – that’s up to 6 per cent added to their savings.

In November, just ahead of the big festive shop, account holders will be sent all their vouchers. Shoppers can then use their Clubcard Christmas Savers balance to spend on groceries, fuel and presents, such as toys in-store or with Clubcard Rewards partners to give the gift of family days out, spa days or magazine subscriptions. Vouchers (opens in new tab) are also worth up to three times more with Clubcard Rewards, so customers can really spoil their loved ones with an experience this Christmas.