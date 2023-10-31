These 6-Wicked-inspired baby names are trending, and #1 is beautiful and 'timeless'

Wicked-inspired baby names are trending on the 20th anniversary of the musical, and there are some spectacular choices.

If you're looking for some unusual baby name inspiration, aside from Halloween baby names, there's Millionnaire baby names or Christmas baby names but have you thought about some that are based on a popular musical?

This week marks the 20th anniversary of Wicked - the musical that changed us for good. It first premiered on New York's prestigious Broadway in 2003 to critical acclaim and has since won a whole coven of awards - and has inspired a whole generation of Ozian names.

To commemorate this musical, which is based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked and a prequel to L. Frank Baum’s Wizard of Oz, a team at Parent Studio, a leading supplier of baby products, has delved deeper into the Ozian baby name trend.

Using a combination of data from Google Trends (names people are searching on Google) and statistics from Baby Name UK they've compiled a list of some of the trending names inspired by Oz!

Speaking on behalf of Parent Studio, Sandra Incendiario said, "Wicked’s unique story, eclectic themes, and complex character provides a wealth of inspiration for parents to be. Characters from Oz typically defy traditional notions of good and evil, representing depth, strength, and individuality. Both Wicked and The Wizard of Oz feature a wealth of unique and distinctive names, which appeal to those searching for a moniker that stands out from the crowd.

She added, “Elphaba and Glinda’s journey perfectly encapsulates the themes of friendship, bravery, nonconformity, and loyalty. Wicked, with its electrifying score, complex storyline, and relatable characters, truly has inspired a generation of theatre-goers and non-theatre goers alike, all eager to step back into the magical world of Oz.”

Wicked-inspired baby names

1. Nessarose (Rose)

Wicked character : The sister of Elphaba, Wicked’s protagonist

: The sister of Elphaba, Wicked’s protagonist Change in popularity: “Rose”, a beautiful nickname for “Nessarose”, which is the name of Elphaba’s younger sister, has increased in “popular”-ity over the last 10 years, rising to 68th place in the UK.

“Rose”, a beautiful nickname for “Nessarose”, which is the name of Elphaba’s younger sister, has increased in “popular”-ity over the last 10 years, rising to 68th place in the UK. Meaning: From the Latin Rosa, referring to the flower, and its timeless and bloom.

From the Latin Rosa, referring to the flower, and its timeless and bloom. Origin: Latin

Latin Name popularity: 99%

2. Dorothy

Wicked character: The heroine of Wicked’s sequel, The Wizard of Oz

The heroine of Wicked’s sequel, The Wizard of Oz Change in popularity: “Dorothy”, the name of the Wizard of Oz’s beloved heroine, has surged in popularity over the last 10 years, rising by 426 places! It's still a fairly unusual name in the UK, though, so a perfect choice for parents looking for something a little bit different. It ranks 177th place.

“Dorothy”, the name of the Wizard of Oz’s beloved heroine, has surged in popularity over the last 10 years, rising by 426 places! It's still a fairly unusual name in the UK, though, so a perfect choice for parents looking for something a little bit different. It ranks 177th place. Meaning: A gift of God

A gift of God Origin: Greek

Greek Name popularity: 97%

3. Emerald

Wicked origin: Inspired by Oz’s “Emerald City”, which features heavily in the lyrics, set, and costumes for “One Short Day”

Inspired by Oz’s “Emerald City”, which features heavily in the lyrics, set, and costumes for “One Short Day” Change in popularity: Emerald, an “exquisite” name inspired by Oz’s very own “Emerald City” has increased significantly in popularity, rising by 456 places in the last ten years. After all, “It’s all grand, and it’s all green!”

Emerald, an “exquisite” name inspired by Oz’s very own “Emerald City” has increased significantly in popularity, rising by 456 places in the last ten years. After all, “It’s all grand, and it’s all green!” Meaning: Bright Green Gem

Bright Green Gem Origin: French

French Name popularity: 72%

4. Almira

Wicked character: Not such a popular character, but a truly “prepossessing” name, Almira is the wealthy neighbour - and minor antagonist - of Aunt Em, Uncle Henry and Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. She is the human equivalent of The Wicked Witch of the West.

Not such a popular character, but a truly “prepossessing” name, Almira is the wealthy neighbour - and minor antagonist - of Aunt Em, Uncle Henry and Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. She is the human equivalent of The Wicked Witch of the West. Change in popularity: Almira has surged in popularity over the last ten years, rising 530 places.

Almira has surged in popularity over the last ten years, rising 530 places. Meaning: Princess, truthful

Princess, truthful Origin: Arabic

Arabic Name popularity: 37%

5. Winnie