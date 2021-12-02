It’s the most wonderful time of the year – especially if you’re expecting a baby. And, Christmas baby names can be some of the cutest around!
A festive baby can be so lovely on so many levels, which is why your little one may suit an equally lovely Christmas name. To kick-start proceedings you can take inspiration from traditional Christmas figures, such as Nicholas or Santa.
What makes a good Christmas baby name?
Whether you have a baby due in December, you conceived over the festive period, or Christmas is just your favourite time of the year; you can choose from a huge variety of Christmas baby names. Popular Christmas names include Mary, Mariah, Noelle, Noel, Rudy (Rudolph), Ivy, Eve, Angel, Joseph, Juniper.
“A Christmas baby is so special – and it seems fitting to bring the magic of the holiday into your baby’s name – but you don’t need to shout ‘theme name’!” advises baby name expert SJ Strum.
“Some beautiful Christmas names include Lumi – which means snow – so beautiful and rare. Or Tanzy after tanzanite, the birth stone for December. For boys, Fraser is a type of Christmas tree. Or how about Aubrey, which means elf ruler?”
Get more ideas for Christmas baby names from our list – and yes, we checked it twice…
Christmas baby girl names
Angel
Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ayn-jel
Meaning: No Christmas tree would be complete without an angel at the top and this angelic name means divine messenger.
Angelica
Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: An-jel-ih-kah
Meaning: A variation on Angel, Angelica means angelic, perfect for your angelic-looking Christmas baby.
Angelina
Origin: Spanish, Italian, Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: An-jel-ina
Meaning: A diminutive form of Angela, which is derived from the Greek angelos, which means messenger of God.
Alegria
Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Boho
Meaning: Christmas is the season of joy, which is why this gorgeous Italian-derived name, which means joyous or cheerful, makes the perfect festive baby name.
Alvie
Origin: British | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Al-vee
Meaning: A unisex name, Alvie means elf friend.
Ailsa
Origin: Scottish, Norse | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ail-sah
Meaning: Related to a rocky island in the Firth of Clyde called Ailsa Craig, this cute Christmas baby names also means elf victory – and we all know how important those elves are come Christmas time!
Amaryllis
Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Am-ah-rill-iss
Meaning: A flower commonly associated with Christmas, it means fresh and sparkling.
Avery
Origin: British | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ave-er-ree
Meaning: A medieval name, Avery means ruler of the elves.
Baba
Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ba-baa
Meaning: A shortened form of Barbara, which means foreign woman, Noel Baba is Turkey’s version of Santa!
Bell
Origin: Scottish, English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bell
Meaning: Christmas is a time to ring the bells and this musical name was hugely popular at the turn of the last century. It means ringer of the bell.
Belle
Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bell
Meaning: The name of Scrooge’s long-lost love, Belle means beautiful in French.
Berry
Origin: British | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Beh-ree
Meaning: Noble and bright, berries are a popular fruit come Christmas time and would make a super cute baby name for any festive baby.
Beth
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Beth
Meaning: Beth, as in Bethlehem, the city where Jesus Christ was born, would make a great Christmas baby name. It’s a diminutive of Elizabeth and means pledged to God.
Bianca
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Beth
Meaning: Bianca is the feminine noun for the colour white in Italian – a great name if a white Christmas occurs!
Blanche
Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Blan-sch
Meaning: Blanche is a snowy-themed name that means white.
Brandy
Origin: Dutch | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bran-dee
Meaning: A popular spirit at Christmas time, Brandy means burnt wine.
Cady
Origin: French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kay-dee
Meaning: This cute baby name is a variation of French word cadeaux, meaning present. It also comes from a Greek word, which means pure.
Candy
Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Can-dee
Meaning: A diminutive of Candace, which means white, pure or sincere. Candy canes are also a popular Christmas sweet and makes a super cute festive baby name.
Carol
Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Can-dee
Meaning: A feminine version of Charles, which means free man. Nothing could be more festive than a Christmas carol and if you want a more modern version, it can be spelt Carolle.
Celeste
Origin: Latin, French | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Seh-lest
Meaning: Just like those Christmas angels, Celeste means heavenly.
Chiara
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Key-aah-rah
Meaning: Christmas means lots of lights, which is why this baby name, which means light and clear, is perfect for any festive-born babies.
Christina
Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kris-teen-uh
Meaning: Dating back to medieval times, Christina is derived from the word Christian, meaning follower of Christ. Can also be spelt Kristina.
Christmas
Origin: British | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kris-muhs
Meaning: The ultimate festive baby name, Christmas translates to the mass of the Christ.
Cindy
Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Sin-dee
Meaning: Cindy Lou, a character from The Grinch who believes that everyone is missing the point about Christmas and that it should be about love and not gifts. A diminutive of Cynthia, Cindy means from Mount Kynthos.
Cinnamon
Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sin-a-mon
Meaning: A Christmas spice name, made its first and only appearance on the US baby name charts in 1969, the year Neil Young released his song Cinnamon Girl.
Clara
Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Llar-uh
Meaning: Clara is the little girl in the famous festive ballet, The Nutcracker, and also means bright and clear.
Clementine
Origin: French, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: clem-en-tine
Meaning: A citrus fruit commonly eaten at Christmas time, Clementine means mild or merciful.
Clio
Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Clee-oh
Meaning: Clio was the Mythological Muse of historic poetry and means to celebrate, which is something we all like to do at Christmas!
Coco
Origin: Spanish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ko-ko
Meaning: Forget turkey, as far as we’re concerned the food of Christmas has to be chocolate! This name literally comes from the word cocoa and was made famous by luxury designer Coco Chanel back in the ’20s.
Comet
Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Kom-it
Meaning: While Comet has associations with space, it’s also the name of one of Santa’s reindeers, making it the perfect Christmas baby name!
Cookie
Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: kook-ee
Meaning: This sweet-sounding biscuit name, often left out for Santa on Christmas Eve, comes from the Latin name cook.
Crimson
Origin: British | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Krim-zuhn
Meaning: A festive red colour, Crimson is perfect for a baby born around the holiday season.
Crystal
Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kriss-tal
Meaning: The gem name Crystal quite literally means ice – perfect for a winter born baby.
Darina
Origin: Slavic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dah-reena
Meaning: Darina comes from the Slavic element dar, which means gift.
December
Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dee-sem-ber
Meaning: The month when Christmas falls, this wintry baby name is perfect for any December-born babies.
Dodie
Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Doe-dee
Meaning: This sweet nickname is of English origin meaning gift of God.
Dolly
Origin: British | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Doll-lee
Meaning: Not only is it the name of one of the greatest music stars ever – Dolly Parton – but this girl’s name also means gift of God or a blessing.
Donna
Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Donn-uh
Meaning: Donner is one of Santa’s reindeers, but this version of the name means lady of the home and was a title of respect in Italy.
Edith
Origin: British | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ee-dith
Meaning: Edith is derived from the Old English words ēad, which means riches or blessed, something we all hope for at Christmas!
Eira
Origin: Welsh | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: A-rah
Meaning: A truly wintery baby name, Eira means snow in Welsh.
Elena
Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: E-lay-nah
Meaning: Greek variation of Helen, which means bright, shining light.
Emerald
Origin: Persian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Em-uh-ruhld
Meaning: This gem name means green – and as it’s a super festive colour, it makes for a great Christmas baby name! The gemstone Emerald is supposed to open one’s heart to wisdom and to love and is good for strengthening relationships.
Enya
Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Enn-yah
Meaning: Enya means fire – and we all love a crackling fire to warm ourselves at Christmas!
Estelle
Origin: Latin, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Eh-stel
Meaning: The star of David is a big part of Christmas time, so Estelle, which means star, is the perfect festive baby name.
Eve
Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Eev
Meaning: According to the Bible, Eve was the first woman created from one of Adam’s Ribs, so not surprisingly, it means life. Christmas Eve is probably the most exciting part of the festive season for children. It means living.
Faith
Origin: British | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Fey-th
Meaning: Along with hope and charity, faith is one of three virtues described in the Bible – it means loyalty or belief.
Farrah
Origin: Arabic | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Far-rah
Meaning: A joyous name for a joyous occasion, Farrah quite simply means happy in Arabic.
Fayette
Origin: French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Fay-ett
Meaning: A fairy at the top of the Christmas tree is the ultimate decoration so Fayette, which means fairy, would make a sweet baby name for any little girl born in the festive season.
Gabrielle
Origin: French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Gab-bree-el
Meaning: Gabrielle means woman of God and is the female version of Gabriel, the Angel.
Gala
Origin: French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Gar-la
Meaning: Gala means merrymaking or festivity.
Ginger
Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gin-ger
Meaning: As in gingerbread, the famous Christmas spice – and yes, also the famous Spice Girl. Originally it was a nickname for someone with red hair but is now often used as a diminutive of Virginia, which means spring-like or flourishing.
Grace
Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Gr-ai-s
Meaning: Grace is derived from gratia, the Latin word for grace.
Gloria
Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Glore-ee-ah
Meaning: Gloria in Excelsis Deo is a famous Christmas hymn and the name quite simply means glory.
Halo
Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Hay-lo
Meaning: The name Halo conjures up those Christmas angels and means divine aura.
Heavenly
Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Hev-uhn-lee
Meaning: Heavenly is a name which means of the heavens or divine.
Hima
Origin: Sanskritt | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Hih-mah
Meaning: An Indian name, Hima means frost, snow or winter.
Holly
Origin: British | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hol-lee
Meaning: A staple of any Christmas decoration and also the subject of the famous festive song – The Holly And The Ivy – this cute baby name comes from the tree of the same name.
Ivy
Origin: British | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: I-vee
Meaning: The partner to holly in the song The Holly And The Ivy, the name comes from the plant. In the language of flowers, Ivy signifies faithfulness.
Jemima
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Juh-my-muh
Meaning: This unique name means dove. The dove is a traditional Christmas tree decoration that is symbolic of peace, purity, love and the Holy Spirit.
Jolee
Origin: French |Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jow-lee
Meaning: Santa is a very jolly fellow, which is why this cute name is perfect for Christmas babies. Derived from the French word jolie, it means pretty one.
Josephine
Origin: French | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Joh-zuh-feen
Meaning: The feminine version of Joseph – who we all know was a big player in the Nativity story – Josephine means Jehovah increases.
Jovie
Origin: American | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jo-vee
Meaning: A modern invented name, Jovie is the name of the character played by Zooey Deschanel in the Christmas movie Elf.
Joy
Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Joy
Meaning: Christmas is the ultimate season of joy! This cute name can also be spelt the French way, Joie.
Letitia
Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Leh-tish-uh
Meaning: It’s the season of joy so Letitia, which means joyful or happy is a great choice for a Christmas born baby girl.
Lucy
Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation:
Meaning: This Latin name, meaning light or shiny conjures images of festive twinkling lights
Mallow
Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Mall-ow
Meaning: Whether it’s toasting marshmallows on an open fire or the song It’s A Marshmallow World, this sweet treat is synonymous with the festive season. The name Mallow means soft and mellow and comes from the family of plants traditionally used for their relaxing properties.
Mariah
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mah-rye-ah
Meaning: A variant of Maria, Mariah means the Lord is my teacher or the sea or bitter. Of course, Mariah is also the queen of Christmas, ever since she released her hit All I Want For Christmas Is You.
Marley
Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Marr-lee
Meaning: Marley is the name of the ghost in Dicken’s A Christmas Carol. It means pleasant wood.
Mary
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Mair-ee
Meaning: The mother of Jesus, Mary is a pivotal player in the Christmas story! This name has a couple of meanings – either beloved or rebellious.
Merri
Origin: Finnish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Meh-ree
Meaning: Having a baby in the festive season would definitely make it a merry Christmas. Merri means joyful and light-hearted.
Michaela
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mih-kay-luh
Meaning: Female version of the name Michael. Angel Michael was the angel of love and family.
Mistletoe
Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Mis-u l-toh
Meaning: Hung up at Christmas time as a something to kiss under, Mistletoe would make the cutest Christmas baby name!
Myrrh
Origin: Arabic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Mur
Meaning: A female name of Greek origin that means ancient spice. It was one of three gifts the wise men brought with them when they visited baby Jesus.
Nara
Origin: Celtic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Na-rah
Meaning: This unique baby name means happy, which is what we all hope to be at Christmas!
Natalia
Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Nah-tal-ee-uh
Meaning: Natalia was derived from the Latin word natalis, which means birthday. It refers to the birthday of Jesus and so has become a popular name for girls born on Christmas Day.
Natasha
Origin: Russian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Na-ta-sha
Meaning: Made popular in recent years by Scarlett Johanssen’s character in the Marvel films – Natasha Romanoff – this Russian names literally means born on Christmas Day.
Nessa
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Neh-suh
Meaning: A gorgeous name for a festive baby, it means miracle in Hebrew.
Neva
Origin: Spanish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Nee-vuh
Meaning: This Spanish girl’s name means white snow – and is taken from Nevada, which means snowfall.
Nicole
Origin: French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ni-kohl
Meaning: Feminine version of Nicholas, it means victory of the people. Saint Nick is another name for Father Christmas so is a great alternative for a girl born at Christmas.
Noelle
Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: No-well
Meaning: This is one way to make it feel like Christmas every day for your new baby! Noelle comes from the French noel – Christmas. Noella is also another cute version of this name.
Nora
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Nor-ruh
Meaning: Capture the essence of this bright and cheery festive season with this name that means light. Can also be spelt Norah.
Olive
Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ol-liv
Meaning: Olive has positive associations with an olive branch, which symbolises peace, an important part of the Christmas story.
Oriane
Origin: Latin, French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ori-ann
Meaning: This pretty girl’s name means sunrise or golden, which refers to one of the gifts the Three Wise Men bought for Jesus.
Paloma |
Origin: Spanish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Pah-low-ma
Meaning: From the Spanish for dove, Paloma is a unique festive baby name.
Pandora
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Pan-dora
Meaning: This name conjures up images of all those lovely presents under the Christmas tree as it simply means gift!
Pudding
Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Pud-ding
Meaning: A super cute name for your newborn, Christmas dinner would not be the same without Christmas pudding.
Plum
Origin: German | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Plum
Meaning: In the States, Christmas pudding is known as plum pudding and this fruity name would make a great alternative festive baby name.
Rachel
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ray-chuhl
Meaning: The name of the first wife of Jacob, Rachel means ewe.The shepherds and their lambs are an important part of the nativity, making this a cute Christmas baby name.
Ruby
Origin: British | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Roo-bee
Meaning: While Ruby is the birth stone for July, the red colour commonly associated with Christmas decorations.
Scarlett
Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Scar-let
Meaning: Meaning red, a common Christmas colour, the name was first name famous by Scarlet O’Hara, the lead character in the novel and film Gone With The Wind.
Serafina
Origin: Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation:
Meaning: The seraphim were an order of angels, described by Isaiah in the Bible as having six wings each. It means fiery. Can also be spelt Seraphina.
Star
Origin: British | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Stahr
Meaning: Stars are closely associated with Christmas, so this sparkly name makes the perfect choice for a festive baby.
Stella
Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Stell-ah
Meaning: Stella was derived from stella, the Latin word for star.
Taraji
Origin: Swahili | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ta-raji
Meaning: A beautiful name, meaning hope and faith, celebrates the spiritual side of the festive season.
Tinsel
Origin: French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tin-sul
Meaning: The name Tinsel comes from the French estincele, which means sparkly. It refers to the pretty, twinkling Christmas decoration.
Una
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ooo-na
Meaning: Una is through to have been derived from the Irish word uan for lamb.
Yari
Origin: Spanish, Hebrew | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Yah-ree
Meaning: This glittering girl’s name quite simple means gold – one of the gifts given to Jesus by the Three Wise Men.
Zia
Origin: Arabic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Zi-ah
Meaning: This Arabic name means light or splendour, perfect for a little girl born in the season of lights, Christmas!
Zuzu
Origin: Czech | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Zoo-zoo
Meaning: This unique girl’s name is of Czech origin and means lily. It’s also the name of Jimmy Stewart’s daughter in the Christmas classic, It’s A Wonderful Life.
Zohar
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Zoh-har
Meaning: What’s Christmas without some sparkle? That’s why this unisex name Zohar is a great choice as it means light, brilliance, sparkle.
Christmas baby boy names
Abbott
Origin: Hebrew, Aramaic | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Abb-ott
Meaning: Abbott simply means father – and where would Christmas be without Father Christmas!
Alfredo
Origin: Spanish, Italian, Portuguese | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Al-fray-dow
Meaning: Every Christmas needs an elf, and you’ll have one all year round if you choose this cute name as it means elf or magical counsel.
Alvar
Origin: Spanish, Italian, Portuguese | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Ahl-vahr
Meaning: This name, which suits both boys and girls, means elf warrior.
Angelo
Origin: Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: An-gelo
Meaning: The perfect festive name! It’s the Italian version of Angelus, which means angel. Popular at the beginning of the 20th Century, it’s seen a revival in popularity since Adele chose the name for her son.
Arthur
Origin: Celtic | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: An-gelo
Meaning: The legendary King Arthur made the name popular in the Middle Ages but more recently, Arthur was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Santa in the movie Arthur Christmas. It means bear.
Aster
Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ah-stur
Meaning: The name of the Aster flower was derived from the Greek word for star – and everyone knows you need a star at the top of the Christmas tree!
Augustus
Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Aw-guh-stuhs
Meaning: This popular Roman name means noble or magnificent. Caesar Augustus played a pivotal role in the nativity as he issued a decree that a census would be taken. Because of his decree, Mary and Joseph returned to Bethlehem, the City of David, which is where baby Jesus was born!
Auryn
Origin: Celtic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Au-ryn
Meaning: This Celtic name literally means gold, one of the gifts from the Three Wise Men.
Avi
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Av-eee
Meaning: Hebrew for father, this short and sweet name makes the perfect festive reference to Father Christmas.
Axel
Origin: German, Scandinavian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Axe-el
Meaning: Recently chosen by Perrie from Little Mix as the name for her first born, Axel means father of peace.
Bailey
Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bay-lee
Meaning: Is it Christmas if you haven’t had a Baileys? This name comes from an occupation and means bailiff or law enforcer.
Balthazar
Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Axe-el
Meaning: The name of one of the Three Wise Men, this unique name means Baal protects the King.
Bing
Origin: German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bing
Meaning: The meaning of Bing is hollow shaped like a pot. It’s also the first name of legendary crooner Bing Crosby who sang the ultimate festive tune – and best-selling single ever – White Christmas.
Blyde
Origin: Dutch | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: B-lide
Meaning: A Dutch name, Blyde means joy.
Bob
Origin: British | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bob
Meaning: Bob Cratchit works for Scrooge in Dickens infamous festive tale A Christmas Carol. The name means fame or bright so is perfectly suited to the Christmas star in your family!
Buddy
Origin: British | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bud-ee
Meaning: Buddy is played by Will Ferrell in the hilarious festive flick, Elf. It quite simply means friend.
Cane
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Keyn
Meaning: While this can refer to the candy canes used to decorate the Christmas tree, this sweet-sounding name actually means spear! Can also be spelt Kane or Cain.
Caleb
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kay-leb
Meaning: This strong biblical name means faith or devotion to God. Kaleb is an alternative spelling.
Calum
Origin: Scottish, Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kal-um
Meaning: This peaceful name means dove, which is not only a traditional Christmas decoration, but also features in the song, The Twelve Days Of Christmas.
Celadon
Origin: French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sel-uh-don
Meaning: Green is one of our main Christmas colours – it represents the eternal life of Jesus, so this gorgeous boy’s name, which means green, is perfect for your festive born babe.
Celyn
Origin: French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kehl-ahn
Meaning: This original boy’s name is from the Welsh for holly, a popular decoration at Christmas time.
Christian
Origin: Greek, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kris-chuhn
Meaning: This traditional name means follower of Christ. It actually started off as girl’s name in the Middle Ages, but over the years has become a popular boy’s name.
Christopher
Origin: Greek, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kris-chuhn
Meaning: The patron saint of travelling, Christopher means bearer of Christ. Other variations include Chris, Kit and Topher.
Clarence
Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Klar-ence
Meaning: Clarence is the name of the guardian Angel of George in the Christmas movie, It’s a Wonderful Life. It also means bright – which is even more fitting as it’s the season to be merry and bright!
Claus
Origin: Scandinavian, German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: C-laus
Meaning: A variant of Nicolas, which means victorious people, it of course reminds us of Santa Claus! Can also be spelt like Klaus.
Clement
Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Klem-ent
Meaning: A stylish name that honours Clement Moore, who wrote Twas the Night Before Christmas. The meaning of Clement is mild or merciful.
Clove
Origin: French, Latin | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Kl-ohv
Meaning: A Christmas spice, this unisex name means nail.
Cole
Origin: French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Koh-l
Meaning: Traditionally, children were given coal in their stocking at Christmas if they were naughty! Originally a surname, it means charcoal or coal black.
Cullen
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kull-en
Meaning: Originally an Irish surname, Cullen means holly tree. It was also the surname of the vampire family in Twilight series of books and movies.
Dasher
Origin: Scottish, German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dash-ur
Meaning: This cool reindeer name means purse marker.
David
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Day-vid
Meaning: This traditional name means beloved. Once in Royal David’s City is a popular Christmas song. The City of David also refers to Bethlehem, the city where Jesus was born.
Douglas
Origin: Scottish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dug-less
Meaning: This Scottish name means black water. Douglas fir trees are often used for Christmas trees.
Drummer
Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Drum-mer
Meaning: This occupational name literally means someone who plays a drum. Little Drummer Boy is also a popular Christmas song.
Ebenezer
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Eb-uh-nee-zer
Meaning: The first name of the Christmas grump turned hero, Ebenezer Scrooge from A Christmas Carol, this unusual name means stone of help. Can be shorted to Eben, which is less of a mouthful!
Elden
Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: El-dun
Meaning: This cute name means from the elves’ valley or from the old town.
Eull
Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Yool
Meaning: Originally an English surname, Eull is a variation of yule.
Eurig
Origin: Welsh | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Yore-rig
Meaning: This Welsh name means golden – and the baby Jesus received a golden gift from Melchior, one of Three Wise Men.
Emmanuel
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ee-man-yoo-el
Meaning: The other given name of Jesus, Emmanuel means God is with us.
Felix
Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fee-liks
Meaning: Felix means happy, which is what we associate Christmas with!
Frank
Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fr-a-nk
Meaning: Even though it means free or Frenchman, Frank could also signify Frankincense, which was a gift from Balthazar, one of the Three Wise Men.
Francis
Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fr-a-nk
Meaning: Even though it means free or Frenchman, Frank could also signify Frankincense, which was a gift from Balthazar, one of the Three Wise Men.
Frederick
Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fred-er-ik
Meaning: St Nick apparently has an older brother called Frederick! Vince Vaughan played a modern-day version of him in the Christmas movie Fred Claus. Frederick means peaceful ruler.
Gabriel |
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Gay-bree-uhl
Meaning: In the nativity, Angel Gabriel is best known for his delivery of information to the Virgin Mary. It means hero of God.
Galen
Origin: Greek | Gender: Unisex | Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Gey-luhn
Meaning: A beautiful unisex name that means peaceful.
Gale
Origin: Irish, English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gey-l
Meaning: The name Gale has dates as far back as the Anglo-Saxon tribes of Britain. It was a name for a person who had a cheerful personality and literally means happy and cheerful – something we hope every Christmas is.
Garland
Origin: English, French | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Garr-land
Meaning: This name, which comes from the word for wreath, is a Christmas decoration popular on fireplaces and staircases.
George
Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jor-j
Meaning: George means farmer. George Bailey is also the main character in It’s A Wonderful Life, played by James Stewart – the ultimate festive flick.
Gil
Origin: Hebrew, French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ghill
Meaning: Looking for something a little different for your Christmas baby? This short and sweet name means joy or bright promise.
Golding
Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Gol-ding
Meaning: Red, gold and green are traditional Christmas colours, so this name, which means little golden one, is perfect for a festive-born baby.
Harkin
Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Har-kin
Meaning: Old Irish for dark red – a colour frequently associated with Christmas.
Heaven
Origin: Irish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Hev-uhn
Meaning: Linked to angels and God, which both hold relevance during Christmas, heaven literally means sky.
Hollis
Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Hol-liss
Meaning: Derived from the old English, which means dweller at the holly trees, this unisex name is a nice alternative to the more traditional Holly.
Idris
Origin: Welsh, Arabic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Id-riss
Meaning: Made popular by actor Idris Elba, this old Welsh name means prophet or king – a regal name perfect for any festive baby.
Ingall
Origin: German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: In-gal
Meaning: Ingall means angel, making this a truly heavenly name for your baby boy!
Isaac
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ahy-zuhk
Meaning: Derived from the name Yitzchaq, which comes from the Hebrew word tzachaq, this happy boy’s name means laughter – and we all know that Christmas should be a merry occasion!
Jack
Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jak
Meaning: A diminutive of John, this popular name means God is gracious, but is also associated with Jack Frost!
Jacob
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jay-cob
Meaning: A popular biblical boy’s name, Jacob Marley was a character in A Christmas Carol. The name means supplanter.
Jasper
Origin: Persian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jas-pur
Meaning: Jasper is the name of an opaque quartz gemstone, as well as one of Three Wise Men.
Jesse
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jess-ee
Meaning: Of Hebrew origin, Jesse means gift.
Jesus
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jey-sus
Meaning: Popular in Spanish-speaking countries, Jesus is literally what Christmas is all about so why not choose this strong name for your festive baby? It quite simply means the lord is salvation.
Jona
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Joh-nuh
Meaning: Suitable for either a boy or girl, this Hebrew name means dove. For a boy, it can also be spelt Jonah.
Joseph
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Joh-suhf
Meaning: The earthly father of Jesus, Joseph means God will add.
Kiefer
Origin: German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kee-fur
Meaning: Made famous by actor Keifer Sutherland, this German-originated has various meanings, one of which is forest dweller or pine tree.
Kioshi
Origin: Japanese | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Key-oh-she
Meaning: An alternative from the many Biblical Christmas names, this cute Japanese name means silent – as in the festive hymn Silent Night.
Kendry
Origin: Malagasy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ken-dree
Meaning: This Madagascan name means wise man – the perfect festive name for any little boy!
Kevin
Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kev-in
Meaning: While Kevin may not sound festive, he is the main character in one of the most popular Christmas movies ever – Home Alone! The name means handsome.
Kris
Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Krihs
Meaning: Kris means follower of Christ. Kris Kringle is also a popular name for Father Christmas in the States.
Levi
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lee-vie
Meaning: A simple and cute name for a Christmas baby boy, it means joined in harmony.
Luke
Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Loo-k
Meaning: This festive name means man from Lucania. In the Bible, the Gospel of Luke gives the longest account of the nativity. Other forms of the name are Lucas and the French Luc.
Lumi
Origin: Finnish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Loo-mee
Meaning: Another cute name for snow, this wintry name is perfect for both boys and girls.
Malachi
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mal-uh-kahy
Meaning: In the Bible, Malachi was one of the twelve Hebrew prophets, who foretold the coming of Christ. It means messenger of God.
Matteo
Origin: Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mat-tayo
Meaning: This Italian version of Matthew means gift of God.
Ner
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Mat-tayo
Meaning: In the Middle Ages candles were used to represent the Star of Bethlehem, which is why we still light them today around Christmas. This cute boy’s name means candle or light.
Noel
Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: No-ell
Meaning: The ultimate festive name, Noel literally means Christmas! It comes from the French word Noël.
North
Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
Pronunciation: N-aw-r-th
Meaning: A word name, which means northern farm, this topographical name was chosen by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for their first born. It’s obviously also associated with the North Pole, making it a very appropriate name for the Christmas season!
Nicholas
Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Nik-uh-luhs
Meaning: This classic boy’s name means victory of the people. Saint Nicholas is the Christian saint who the figure of Santa Claus or Saint Nick was modelled on.
Nico
Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Nee-koe
Meaning: This Italian version of Nicholas is a great alternative for a Christmas name and begetting of any little boy born around the time Saint Nick pays us all a visit!
Olwen
Origin: Welsh | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ol-wen
Meaning: This Welsh name is the perfect for Christmas born babies as it means white footprint – and we all know that’s what Santa leaves behind after his visit.
Oran
Origin: Hebrew, Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Aw-ran
Meaning: This short boy’s name means light in Hebrew and in Gaelic means little green one – perhaps they were referring to an elf?
Oren
Origin: Hebrew, Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Or-ren
Meaning: A name often heard in Israel, Oren means pine tree.
Pax
Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Pax
Meaning: This festive baby name means peace. Pax was also the Roman goddess of peace, however, it has traditionally been seen as a boy’s name over the years.
Robin
Origin: Latin | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Robb-in
Meaning: This gender-neutral name (which can also be spelt Robyn) means bright or fame and is also of course, the ultimate Christmas bird!
Ron
Origin: Norse, Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ron
Meaning: While the Norse meaning for this name is advice of the ruler, we’re focusing on the Hebrew interpretation which says Ron means to sing or is full of joy! Variations of this joyful name include Ronald or Ronnie.
Rudolph
Origin: German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Roo-dolf
Meaning: While this German name means famous wolf, we’re thinking more along the lines of that famous reindeer when it comes to this festive name!
Rumo
Origin: Cornish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Roo-moh
Meaning: This unique Christmas name comes from the Cornish for red – the ultimate festive colour!
Sage
Origin: Latin | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Sey-jh
Meaning: This herby name also means wise – a gentle nod towards the Three Wise Men!
Seanan
Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Shaw-nan
Meaning: A diminutive of Sean, this lovely means little, wise man. The perfect name for your festive born little wise baby!
Shay
Origin: Hebrew, Irish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Shay
Meaning: This cute baby name means stately or gift.
Shiloh
Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Shy-low
Meaning: A Hebrew name that means peace or abundant joy, it saw a rise in popularity after ‘Brangelina’ chose it for their daughter.
Snow
Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
Pronunciation: S-n-oh
Meaning: Fast becoming a unisex name thanks to hero Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, it’s the ultimate wintery name for any newborn!
Steven
Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Stee-vehn
Meaning: This traditional name means crown – the ultimate festive head gear found in a Christmas cracker! Can also be spelt Stephen.
Tannon
Origin: German | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Tan-non
Meaning: While some people say this name comes from the English word tanner that means leather maker, many also believe it is from the German word tanne, which means fir tree. It features in the famous Christmas carol, O Tannenbaum.
Tate
Origin: English, Norse | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: T-ate
Meaning: Christmas is a time to spread cheer, which is why this short and sweet boy’s name is perfect as it literally means cheerful.
Theodore
Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Thee-a-dor
Meaning: ‘Tis the season of giving, so this name, which means gift of God, makes a great Christmas baby name. The nickname, Teddy, is also a super cute alternative.
Timothy
Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Tim-oh-thee
Meaning: The character Tiny Tim – the son of Bob Cratchit – plays a key part in Scrooge’s redemption in the Dickens tale, A Christmas Carol. The name means honouring God.
Wish
Origin: Welsh | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Win
Meaning: Growing in popularity, Wish, which means a desire or hope for something to happen, is a unique Christmas baby name for both girls and boys.
Wyn
Origin: Welsh | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Win
Meaning: Wyn is a Welsh name that means white or fair – which means if you choose this festive moniker, you’ll have a white Christmas every year!
Yul
Origin: Mongolian, Latin | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Yool
Meaning: In Mongolian, this name means youthful and downy bearded, it sounds a lot like yule, which means Christmas!
Winter
Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Win-ter
Meaning: This seasonal unisex name is perfect for any Christmas-born baby.
Zane
Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Zane
Meaning: A variation of John, it means God is gracious.
Did you chose a Christmas baby name for your child? Tell us your choice below…