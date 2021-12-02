We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – especially if you’re expecting a baby. And, Christmas baby names can be some of the cutest around!

A festive baby can be so lovely on so many levels, which is why your little one may suit an equally lovely Christmas name. To kick-start proceedings you can take inspiration from traditional Christmas figures, such as Nicholas or Santa.

What makes a good Christmas baby name?

Whether you have a baby due in December, you conceived over the festive period, or Christmas is just your favourite time of the year; you can choose from a huge variety of Christmas baby names. Popular Christmas names include Mary, Mariah, Noelle, Noel, Rudy (Rudolph), Ivy, Eve, Angel, Joseph, Juniper.

“A Christmas baby is so special – and it seems fitting to bring the magic of the holiday into your baby’s name – but you don’t need to shout ‘theme name’!” advises baby name expert SJ Strum.

“Some beautiful Christmas names include Lumi – which means snow – so beautiful and rare. Or Tanzy after tanzanite, the birth stone for December. For boys, Fraser is a type of Christmas tree. Or how about Aubrey, which means elf ruler?”

Get more ideas for Christmas baby names from our list – and yes, we checked it twice…

Christmas baby girl names

Angel

Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ayn-jel

Meaning: No Christmas tree would be complete without an angel at the top and this angelic name means divine messenger.

Angelica

Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: An-jel-ih-kah

Meaning: A variation on Angel, Angelica means angelic, perfect for your angelic-looking Christmas baby.

Angelina

Origin: Spanish, Italian, Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: An-jel-ina

Meaning: A diminutive form of Angela, which is derived from the Greek angelos, which means messenger of God.

Alegria

Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Boho

Meaning: Christmas is the season of joy, which is why this gorgeous Italian-derived name, which means joyous or cheerful, makes the perfect festive baby name.

Alvie

Origin: British | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Al-vee

Meaning: A unisex name, Alvie means elf friend.

Ailsa

Origin: Scottish, Norse | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ail-sah

Meaning: Related to a rocky island in the Firth of Clyde called Ailsa Craig, this cute Christmas baby names also means elf victory – and we all know how important those elves are come Christmas time!

Amaryllis

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Am-ah-rill-iss

Meaning: A flower commonly associated with Christmas, it means fresh and sparkling.

Avery

Origin: British | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ave-er-ree

Meaning: A medieval name, Avery means ruler of the elves.

Baba

Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ba-baa

Meaning: A shortened form of Barbara, which means foreign woman, Noel Baba is Turkey’s version of Santa!

Bell

Origin: Scottish, English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bell

Meaning: Christmas is a time to ring the bells and this musical name was hugely popular at the turn of the last century. It means ringer of the bell.

Belle

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bell

Meaning: The name of Scrooge’s long-lost love, Belle means beautiful in French.

Berry

Origin: British | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Beh-ree

Meaning: Noble and bright, berries are a popular fruit come Christmas time and would make a super cute baby name for any festive baby.

Beth

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Beth

Meaning: Beth, as in Bethlehem, the city where Jesus Christ was born, would make a great Christmas baby name. It’s a diminutive of Elizabeth and means pledged to God.

Bianca

Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Beth

Meaning: Bianca is the feminine noun for the colour white in Italian – a great name if a white Christmas occurs!

Blanche

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Blan-sch

Meaning: Blanche is a snowy-themed name that means white.

Brandy

Origin: Dutch | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bran-dee

Meaning: A popular spirit at Christmas time, Brandy means burnt wine.

Cady

Origin: French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kay-dee

Meaning: This cute baby name is a variation of French word cadeaux, meaning present. It also comes from a Greek word, which means pure.

Candy

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Can-dee

Meaning: A diminutive of Candace, which means white, pure or sincere. Candy canes are also a popular Christmas sweet and makes a super cute festive baby name.

Carol

Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Can-dee

Meaning: A feminine version of Charles, which means free man. Nothing could be more festive than a Christmas carol and if you want a more modern version, it can be spelt Carolle.

Celeste

Origin: Latin, French | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Seh-lest

Meaning: Just like those Christmas angels, Celeste means heavenly.

Chiara

Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Key-aah-rah

Meaning: Christmas means lots of lights, which is why this baby name, which means light and clear, is perfect for any festive-born babies.

Christina

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kris-teen-uh

Meaning: Dating back to medieval times, Christina is derived from the word Christian, meaning follower of Christ. Can also be spelt Kristina.

Christmas

Origin: British | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kris-muhs

Meaning: The ultimate festive baby name, Christmas translates to the mass of the Christ.

Cindy

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Sin-dee

Meaning: Cindy Lou, a character from The Grinch who believes that everyone is missing the point about Christmas and that it should be about love and not gifts. A diminutive of Cynthia, Cindy means from Mount Kynthos.

Cinnamon

Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sin-a-mon

Meaning: A Christmas spice name, made its first and only appearance on the US baby name charts in 1969, the year Neil Young released his song Cinnamon Girl.

Clara

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Llar-uh

Meaning: Clara is the little girl in the famous festive ballet, The Nutcracker, and also means bright and clear.

Clementine

Origin: French, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: clem-en-tine

Meaning: A citrus fruit commonly eaten at Christmas time, Clementine means mild or merciful.

Clio

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Clee-oh

Meaning: Clio was the Mythological Muse of historic poetry and means to celebrate, which is something we all like to do at Christmas!

Coco

Origin: Spanish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ko-ko

Meaning: Forget turkey, as far as we’re concerned the food of Christmas has to be chocolate! This name literally comes from the word cocoa and was made famous by luxury designer Coco Chanel back in the ’20s.

Comet

Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Kom-it

Meaning: While Comet has associations with space, it’s also the name of one of Santa’s reindeers, making it the perfect Christmas baby name!

Cookie

Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: kook-ee

Meaning: This sweet-sounding biscuit name, often left out for Santa on Christmas Eve, comes from the Latin name cook.

Crimson

Origin: British | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Krim-zuhn

Meaning: A festive red colour, Crimson is perfect for a baby born around the holiday season.

Crystal

Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kriss-tal

Meaning: The gem name Crystal quite literally means ice – perfect for a winter born baby.

Darina

Origin: Slavic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dah-reena

Meaning: Darina comes from the Slavic element dar, which means gift.

December

Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dee-sem-ber

Meaning: The month when Christmas falls, this wintry baby name is perfect for any December-born babies.

Dodie

Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Doe-dee

Meaning: This sweet nickname is of English origin meaning gift of God.

Dolly

Origin: British | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Doll-lee

Meaning: Not only is it the name of one of the greatest music stars ever – Dolly Parton – but this girl’s name also means gift of God or a blessing.

Donna

Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Donn-uh

Meaning: Donner is one of Santa’s reindeers, but this version of the name means lady of the home and was a title of respect in Italy.

Edith

Origin: British | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ee-dith

Meaning: Edith is derived from the Old English words ēad, which means riches or blessed, something we all hope for at Christmas!

Eira

Origin: Welsh | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: A-rah

Meaning: A truly wintery baby name, Eira means snow in Welsh.

Elena

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: E-lay-nah

Meaning: Greek variation of Helen, which means bright, shining light.

Emerald

Origin: Persian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Em-uh-ruhld

Meaning: This gem name means green – and as it’s a super festive colour, it makes for a great Christmas baby name! The gemstone Emerald is supposed to open one’s heart to wisdom and to love and is good for strengthening relationships.

Enya

Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Enn-yah

Meaning: Enya means fire – and we all love a crackling fire to warm ourselves at Christmas!

Estelle

Origin: Latin, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Eh-stel

Meaning: The star of David is a big part of Christmas time, so Estelle, which means star, is the perfect festive baby name.

Eve

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Eev

Meaning: According to the Bible, Eve was the first woman created from one of Adam’s Ribs, so not surprisingly, it means life. Christmas Eve is probably the most exciting part of the festive season for children. It means living.

Faith

Origin: British | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Fey-th

Meaning: Along with hope and charity, faith is one of three virtues described in the Bible – it means loyalty or belief.

Farrah

Origin: Arabic | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Far-rah

Meaning: A joyous name for a joyous occasion, Farrah quite simply means happy in Arabic.

Fayette

Origin: French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Fay-ett

Meaning: A fairy at the top of the Christmas tree is the ultimate decoration so Fayette, which means fairy, would make a sweet baby name for any little girl born in the festive season.

Gabrielle

Origin: French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Gab-bree-el

Meaning: Gabrielle means woman of God and is the female version of Gabriel, the Angel.

Gala

Origin: French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Gar-la

Meaning: Gala means merrymaking or festivity.

Ginger

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gin-ger

Meaning: As in gingerbread, the famous Christmas spice – and yes, also the famous Spice Girl. Originally it was a nickname for someone with red hair but is now often used as a diminutive of Virginia, which means spring-like or flourishing.

Grace

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Gr-ai-s

Meaning: Grace is derived from gratia, the Latin word for grace.

Gloria

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Glore-ee-ah

Meaning: Gloria in Excelsis Deo is a famous Christmas hymn and the name quite simply means glory.

Halo

Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Hay-lo

Meaning: The name Halo conjures up those Christmas angels and means divine aura.

Heavenly

Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Hev-uhn-lee

Meaning: Heavenly is a name which means of the heavens or divine.

Hima

Origin: Sanskritt | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Hih-mah

Meaning: An Indian name, Hima means frost, snow or winter.

Holly

Origin: British | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hol-lee

Meaning: A staple of any Christmas decoration and also the subject of the famous festive song – The Holly And The Ivy – this cute baby name comes from the tree of the same name.

Ivy

Origin: British | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: I-vee

Meaning: The partner to holly in the song The Holly And The Ivy, the name comes from the plant. In the language of flowers, Ivy signifies faithfulness.

Jemima

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Juh-my-muh

Meaning: This unique name means dove. The dove is a traditional Christmas tree decoration that is symbolic of peace, purity, love and the Holy Spirit.

Jolee

Origin: French |Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jow-lee

Meaning: Santa is a very jolly fellow, which is why this cute name is perfect for Christmas babies. Derived from the French word jolie, it means pretty one.

Josephine

Origin: French | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Joh-zuh-feen

Meaning: The feminine version of Joseph – who we all know was a big player in the Nativity story – Josephine means Jehovah increases.

Jovie

Origin: American | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jo-vee

Meaning: A modern invented name, Jovie is the name of the character played by Zooey Deschanel in the Christmas movie Elf.

Joy

Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Joy

Meaning: Christmas is the ultimate season of joy! This cute name can also be spelt the French way, Joie.

Letitia

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Leh-tish-uh

Meaning: It’s the season of joy so Letitia, which means joyful or happy is a great choice for a Christmas born baby girl.

Lucy

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation:

Meaning: This Latin name, meaning light or shiny conjures images of festive twinkling lights

Mallow

Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Mall-ow

Meaning: Whether it’s toasting marshmallows on an open fire or the song It’s A Marshmallow World, this sweet treat is synonymous with the festive season. The name Mallow means soft and mellow and comes from the family of plants traditionally used for their relaxing properties.

Mariah

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mah-rye-ah

Meaning: A variant of Maria, Mariah means the Lord is my teacher or the sea or bitter. Of course, Mariah is also the queen of Christmas, ever since she released her hit All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Marley

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Marr-lee

Meaning: Marley is the name of the ghost in Dicken’s A Christmas Carol. It means pleasant wood.

Mary

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Mair-ee

Meaning: The mother of Jesus, Mary is a pivotal player in the Christmas story! This name has a couple of meanings – either beloved or rebellious.

Merri

Origin: Finnish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Meh-ree

Meaning: Having a baby in the festive season would definitely make it a merry Christmas. Merri means joyful and light-hearted.

Michaela

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mih-kay-luh

Meaning: Female version of the name Michael. Angel Michael was the angel of love and family.

Mistletoe

Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Mis-u l-toh

Meaning: Hung up at Christmas time as a something to kiss under, Mistletoe would make the cutest Christmas baby name!

Myrrh

Origin: Arabic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Mur

Meaning: A female name of Greek origin that means ancient spice. It was one of three gifts the wise men brought with them when they visited baby Jesus.

Nara

Origin: Celtic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Na-rah

Meaning: This unique baby name means happy, which is what we all hope to be at Christmas!

Natalia

Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Nah-tal-ee-uh

Meaning: Natalia was derived from the Latin word natalis, which means birthday. It refers to the birthday of Jesus and so has become a popular name for girls born on Christmas Day.

Natasha

Origin: Russian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Na-ta-sha

Meaning: Made popular in recent years by Scarlett Johanssen’s character in the Marvel films – Natasha Romanoff – this Russian names literally means born on Christmas Day.

Nessa

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Neh-suh

Meaning: A gorgeous name for a festive baby, it means miracle in Hebrew.

Neva

Origin: Spanish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Nee-vuh

Meaning: This Spanish girl’s name means white snow – and is taken from Nevada, which means snowfall.

Nicole

Origin: French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ni-kohl

Meaning: Feminine version of Nicholas, it means victory of the people. Saint Nick is another name for Father Christmas so is a great alternative for a girl born at Christmas.

Noelle

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: No-well

Meaning: This is one way to make it feel like Christmas every day for your new baby! Noelle comes from the French noel – Christmas. Noella is also another cute version of this name.

Nora

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Nor-ruh

Meaning: Capture the essence of this bright and cheery festive season with this name that means light. Can also be spelt Norah.

Olive

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ol-liv

Meaning: Olive has positive associations with an olive branch, which symbolises peace, an important part of the Christmas story.

Oriane

Origin: Latin, French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ori-ann

Meaning: This pretty girl’s name means sunrise or golden, which refers to one of the gifts the Three Wise Men bought for Jesus.

Paloma |

Origin: Spanish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Pah-low-ma

Meaning: From the Spanish for dove, Paloma is a unique festive baby name.

Pandora

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Pan-dora

Meaning: This name conjures up images of all those lovely presents under the Christmas tree as it simply means gift!

Pudding

Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Pud-ding

Meaning: A super cute name for your newborn, Christmas dinner would not be the same without Christmas pudding.

Plum

Origin: German | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Plum

Meaning: In the States, Christmas pudding is known as plum pudding and this fruity name would make a great alternative festive baby name.

Rachel

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ray-chuhl

Meaning: The name of the first wife of Jacob, Rachel means ewe.The shepherds and their lambs are an important part of the nativity, making this a cute Christmas baby name.

Ruby

Origin: British | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Roo-bee

Meaning: While Ruby is the birth stone for July, the red colour commonly associated with Christmas decorations.

Scarlett

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Scar-let

Meaning: Meaning red, a common Christmas colour, the name was first name famous by Scarlet O’Hara, the lead character in the novel and film Gone With The Wind.

Serafina

Origin: Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation:

Meaning: The seraphim were an order of angels, described by Isaiah in the Bible as having six wings each. It means fiery. Can also be spelt Seraphina.

Star

Origin: British | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Stahr

Meaning: Stars are closely associated with Christmas, so this sparkly name makes the perfect choice for a festive baby.

Stella

Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Stell-ah

Meaning: Stella was derived from stella, the Latin word for star.

Taraji

Origin: Swahili | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ta-raji

Meaning: A beautiful name, meaning hope and faith, celebrates the spiritual side of the festive season.

Tinsel

Origin: French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tin-sul

Meaning: The name Tinsel comes from the French estincele, which means sparkly. It refers to the pretty, twinkling Christmas decoration.

Una

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ooo-na

Meaning: Una is through to have been derived from the Irish word uan for lamb.

Yari

Origin: Spanish, Hebrew | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Yah-ree

Meaning: This glittering girl’s name quite simple means gold – one of the gifts given to Jesus by the Three Wise Men.

Zia

Origin: Arabic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Zi-ah

Meaning: This Arabic name means light or splendour, perfect for a little girl born in the season of lights, Christmas!

Zuzu

Origin: Czech | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Zoo-zoo

Meaning: This unique girl’s name is of Czech origin and means lily. It’s also the name of Jimmy Stewart’s daughter in the Christmas classic, It’s A Wonderful Life.

Zohar

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Zoh-har

Meaning: What’s Christmas without some sparkle? That’s why this unisex name Zohar is a great choice as it means light, brilliance, sparkle.

Christmas baby boy names

Abbott

Origin: Hebrew, Aramaic | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Abb-ott

Meaning: Abbott simply means father – and where would Christmas be without Father Christmas!

Alfredo

Origin: Spanish, Italian, Portuguese | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Al-fray-dow

Meaning: Every Christmas needs an elf, and you’ll have one all year round if you choose this cute name as it means elf or magical counsel.

Alvar

Origin: Spanish, Italian, Portuguese | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Ahl-vahr

Meaning: This name, which suits both boys and girls, means elf warrior.

Angelo

Origin: Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: An-gelo

Meaning: The perfect festive name! It’s the Italian version of Angelus, which means angel. Popular at the beginning of the 20th Century, it’s seen a revival in popularity since Adele chose the name for her son.

Arthur

Origin: Celtic | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: An-gelo

Meaning: The legendary King Arthur made the name popular in the Middle Ages but more recently, Arthur was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Santa in the movie Arthur Christmas. It means bear.

Aster

Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ah-stur

Meaning: The name of the Aster flower was derived from the Greek word for star – and everyone knows you need a star at the top of the Christmas tree!

Augustus

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Aw-guh-stuhs

Meaning: This popular Roman name means noble or magnificent. Caesar Augustus played a pivotal role in the nativity as he issued a decree that a census would be taken. Because of his decree, Mary and Joseph returned to Bethlehem, the City of David, which is where baby Jesus was born!

Auryn

Origin: Celtic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Au-ryn

Meaning: This Celtic name literally means gold, one of the gifts from the Three Wise Men.

Avi

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Av-eee

Meaning: Hebrew for father, this short and sweet name makes the perfect festive reference to Father Christmas.

Axel

Origin: German, Scandinavian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Axe-el

Meaning: Recently chosen by Perrie from Little Mix as the name for her first born, Axel means father of peace.

Bailey

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bay-lee

Meaning: Is it Christmas if you haven’t had a Baileys? This name comes from an occupation and means bailiff or law enforcer.

Balthazar

Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Axe-el

Meaning: The name of one of the Three Wise Men, this unique name means Baal protects the King.

Bing

Origin: German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bing

Meaning: The meaning of Bing is hollow shaped like a pot. It’s also the first name of legendary crooner Bing Crosby who sang the ultimate festive tune – and best-selling single ever – White Christmas.

Blyde

Origin: Dutch | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: B-lide

Meaning: A Dutch name, Blyde means joy.

Bob

Origin: British | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bob

Meaning: Bob Cratchit works for Scrooge in Dickens infamous festive tale A Christmas Carol. The name means fame or bright so is perfectly suited to the Christmas star in your family!

Buddy

Origin: British | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bud-ee

Meaning: Buddy is played by Will Ferrell in the hilarious festive flick, Elf. It quite simply means friend.

Cane

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Keyn

Meaning: While this can refer to the candy canes used to decorate the Christmas tree, this sweet-sounding name actually means spear! Can also be spelt Kane or Cain.

Caleb

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kay-leb

Meaning: This strong biblical name means faith or devotion to God. Kaleb is an alternative spelling.

Calum

Origin: Scottish, Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kal-um

Meaning: This peaceful name means dove, which is not only a traditional Christmas decoration, but also features in the song, The Twelve Days Of Christmas.

Celadon

Origin: French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sel-uh-don

Meaning: Green is one of our main Christmas colours – it represents the eternal life of Jesus, so this gorgeous boy’s name, which means green, is perfect for your festive born babe.

Celyn

Origin: French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kehl-ahn

Meaning: This original boy’s name is from the Welsh for holly, a popular decoration at Christmas time.

Christian

Origin: Greek, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kris-chuhn

Meaning: This traditional name means follower of Christ. It actually started off as girl’s name in the Middle Ages, but over the years has become a popular boy’s name.

Christopher

Origin: Greek, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kris-chuhn

Meaning: The patron saint of travelling, Christopher means bearer of Christ. Other variations include Chris, Kit and Topher.

Clarence

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Klar-ence

Meaning: Clarence is the name of the guardian Angel of George in the Christmas movie, It’s a Wonderful Life. It also means bright – which is even more fitting as it’s the season to be merry and bright!

Claus

Origin: Scandinavian, German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: C-laus

Meaning: A variant of Nicolas, which means victorious people, it of course reminds us of Santa Claus! Can also be spelt like Klaus.

Clement

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Klem-ent

Meaning: A stylish name that honours Clement Moore, who wrote Twas the Night Before Christmas. The meaning of Clement is mild or merciful.

Clove

Origin: French, Latin | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Kl-ohv

Meaning: A Christmas spice, this unisex name means nail.

Cole

Origin: French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Koh-l

Meaning: Traditionally, children were given coal in their stocking at Christmas if they were naughty! Originally a surname, it means charcoal or coal black.

Cullen

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kull-en

Meaning: Originally an Irish surname, Cullen means holly tree. It was also the surname of the vampire family in Twilight series of books and movies.

Dasher

Origin: Scottish, German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dash-ur

Meaning: This cool reindeer name means purse marker.

David

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Day-vid

Meaning: This traditional name means beloved. Once in Royal David’s City is a popular Christmas song. The City of David also refers to Bethlehem, the city where Jesus was born.

Douglas

Origin: Scottish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dug-less

Meaning: This Scottish name means black water. Douglas fir trees are often used for Christmas trees.

Drummer

Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Drum-mer

Meaning: This occupational name literally means someone who plays a drum. Little Drummer Boy is also a popular Christmas song.

Ebenezer

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Eb-uh-nee-zer

Meaning: The first name of the Christmas grump turned hero, Ebenezer Scrooge from A Christmas Carol, this unusual name means stone of help. Can be shorted to Eben, which is less of a mouthful!

Elden

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: El-dun

Meaning: This cute name means from the elves’ valley or from the old town.

Eull

Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Yool

Meaning: Originally an English surname, Eull is a variation of yule.

Eurig

Origin: Welsh | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Yore-rig

Meaning: This Welsh name means golden – and the baby Jesus received a golden gift from Melchior, one of Three Wise Men.

Emmanuel

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ee-man-yoo-el

Meaning: The other given name of Jesus, Emmanuel means God is with us.

Felix

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fee-liks

Meaning: Felix means happy, which is what we associate Christmas with!

Frank

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fr-a-nk

Meaning: Even though it means free or Frenchman, Frank could also signify Frankincense, which was a gift from Balthazar, one of the Three Wise Men.

Francis

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fr-a-nk

Meaning: Even though it means free or Frenchman, Frank could also signify Frankincense, which was a gift from Balthazar, one of the Three Wise Men.

Frederick

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fred-er-ik

Meaning: St Nick apparently has an older brother called Frederick! Vince Vaughan played a modern-day version of him in the Christmas movie Fred Claus. Frederick means peaceful ruler.

Gabriel |

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Gay-bree-uhl

Meaning: In the nativity, Angel Gabriel is best known for his delivery of information to the Virgin Mary. It means hero of God.

Galen

Origin: Greek | Gender: Unisex | Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Gey-luhn

Meaning: A beautiful unisex name that means peaceful.

Gale

Origin: Irish, English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gey-l

Meaning: The name Gale has dates as far back as the Anglo-Saxon tribes of Britain. It was a name for a person who had a cheerful personality and literally means happy and cheerful – something we hope every Christmas is.

Garland

Origin: English, French | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Garr-land

Meaning: This name, which comes from the word for wreath, is a Christmas decoration popular on fireplaces and staircases.

George

Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jor-j

Meaning: George means farmer. George Bailey is also the main character in It’s A Wonderful Life, played by James Stewart – the ultimate festive flick.

Gil

Origin: Hebrew, French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ghill

Meaning: Looking for something a little different for your Christmas baby? This short and sweet name means joy or bright promise.

Golding

Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Gol-ding

Meaning: Red, gold and green are traditional Christmas colours, so this name, which means little golden one, is perfect for a festive-born baby.

Harkin

Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Har-kin

Meaning: Old Irish for dark red – a colour frequently associated with Christmas.

Heaven

Origin: Irish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Hev-uhn

Meaning: Linked to angels and God, which both hold relevance during Christmas, heaven literally means sky.

Hollis

Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Hol-liss

Meaning: Derived from the old English, which means dweller at the holly trees, this unisex name is a nice alternative to the more traditional Holly.

Idris

Origin: Welsh, Arabic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Id-riss

Meaning: Made popular by actor Idris Elba, this old Welsh name means prophet or king – a regal name perfect for any festive baby.

Ingall

Origin: German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: In-gal

Meaning: Ingall means angel, making this a truly heavenly name for your baby boy!

Isaac

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ahy-zuhk

Meaning: Derived from the name Yitzchaq, which comes from the Hebrew word tzachaq, this happy boy’s name means laughter – and we all know that Christmas should be a merry occasion!

Jack

Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jak

Meaning: A diminutive of John, this popular name means God is gracious, but is also associated with Jack Frost!

Jacob

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jay-cob

Meaning: A popular biblical boy’s name, Jacob Marley was a character in A Christmas Carol. The name means supplanter.

Jasper

Origin: Persian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jas-pur

Meaning: Jasper is the name of an opaque quartz gemstone, as well as one of Three Wise Men.

Jesse

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jess-ee

Meaning: Of Hebrew origin, Jesse means gift.

Jesus

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jey-sus

Meaning: Popular in Spanish-speaking countries, Jesus is literally what Christmas is all about so why not choose this strong name for your festive baby? It quite simply means the lord is salvation.

Jona

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Joh-nuh

Meaning: Suitable for either a boy or girl, this Hebrew name means dove. For a boy, it can also be spelt Jonah.

Joseph

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Joh-suhf

Meaning: The earthly father of Jesus, Joseph means God will add.

Kiefer

Origin: German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kee-fur

Meaning: Made famous by actor Keifer Sutherland, this German-originated has various meanings, one of which is forest dweller or pine tree.

Kioshi

Origin: Japanese | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Key-oh-she

Meaning: An alternative from the many Biblical Christmas names, this cute Japanese name means silent – as in the festive hymn Silent Night.

Kendry

Origin: Malagasy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ken-dree

Meaning: This Madagascan name means wise man – the perfect festive name for any little boy!

Kevin

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kev-in

Meaning: While Kevin may not sound festive, he is the main character in one of the most popular Christmas movies ever – Home Alone! The name means handsome.

Kris

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Krihs

Meaning: Kris means follower of Christ. Kris Kringle is also a popular name for Father Christmas in the States.

Levi

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lee-vie

Meaning: A simple and cute name for a Christmas baby boy, it means joined in harmony.

Luke

Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Loo-k

Meaning: This festive name means man from Lucania. In the Bible, the Gospel of Luke gives the longest account of the nativity. Other forms of the name are Lucas and the French Luc.

Lumi

Origin: Finnish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Loo-mee

Meaning: Another cute name for snow, this wintry name is perfect for both boys and girls.

Malachi

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mal-uh-kahy

Meaning: In the Bible, Malachi was one of the twelve Hebrew prophets, who foretold the coming of Christ. It means messenger of God.

Matteo

Origin: Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mat-tayo

Meaning: This Italian version of Matthew means gift of God.

Ner

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Mat-tayo

Meaning: In the Middle Ages candles were used to represent the Star of Bethlehem, which is why we still light them today around Christmas. This cute boy’s name means candle or light.

Noel

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: No-ell

Meaning: The ultimate festive name, Noel literally means Christmas! It comes from the French word Noël.

North

Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho

Pronunciation: N-aw-r-th

Meaning: A word name, which means northern farm, this topographical name was chosen by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for their first born. It’s obviously also associated with the North Pole, making it a very appropriate name for the Christmas season!

Nicholas

Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Nik-uh-luhs

Meaning: This classic boy’s name means victory of the people. Saint Nicholas is the Christian saint who the figure of Santa Claus or Saint Nick was modelled on.

Nico

Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Nee-koe

Meaning: This Italian version of Nicholas is a great alternative for a Christmas name and begetting of any little boy born around the time Saint Nick pays us all a visit!

Olwen

Origin: Welsh | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ol-wen

Meaning: This Welsh name is the perfect for Christmas born babies as it means white footprint – and we all know that’s what Santa leaves behind after his visit.

Oran

Origin: Hebrew, Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Aw-ran

Meaning: This short boy’s name means light in Hebrew and in Gaelic means little green one – perhaps they were referring to an elf?

Oren

Origin: Hebrew, Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Or-ren

Meaning: A name often heard in Israel, Oren means pine tree.

Pax

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Pax

Meaning: This festive baby name means peace. Pax was also the Roman goddess of peace, however, it has traditionally been seen as a boy’s name over the years.

Robin

Origin: Latin | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Robb-in

Meaning: This gender-neutral name (which can also be spelt Robyn) means bright or fame and is also of course, the ultimate Christmas bird!

Ron

Origin: Norse, Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ron

Meaning: While the Norse meaning for this name is advice of the ruler, we’re focusing on the Hebrew interpretation which says Ron means to sing or is full of joy! Variations of this joyful name include Ronald or Ronnie.

Rudolph

Origin: German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Roo-dolf

Meaning: While this German name means famous wolf, we’re thinking more along the lines of that famous reindeer when it comes to this festive name!

Rumo

Origin: Cornish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Roo-moh

Meaning: This unique Christmas name comes from the Cornish for red – the ultimate festive colour!

Sage

Origin: Latin | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Sey-jh

Meaning: This herby name also means wise – a gentle nod towards the Three Wise Men!

Seanan

Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Shaw-nan

Meaning: A diminutive of Sean, this lovely means little, wise man. The perfect name for your festive born little wise baby!

Shay

Origin: Hebrew, Irish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Shay

Meaning: This cute baby name means stately or gift.

Shiloh

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Shy-low

Meaning: A Hebrew name that means peace or abundant joy, it saw a rise in popularity after ‘Brangelina’ chose it for their daughter.

Snow

Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho

Pronunciation: S-n-oh

Meaning: Fast becoming a unisex name thanks to hero Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, it’s the ultimate wintery name for any newborn!

Steven

Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Stee-vehn

Meaning: This traditional name means crown – the ultimate festive head gear found in a Christmas cracker! Can also be spelt Stephen.

Tannon

Origin: German | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Tan-non

Meaning: While some people say this name comes from the English word tanner that means leather maker, many also believe it is from the German word tanne, which means fir tree. It features in the famous Christmas carol, O Tannenbaum.

Tate

Origin: English, Norse | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: T-ate

Meaning: Christmas is a time to spread cheer, which is why this short and sweet boy’s name is perfect as it literally means cheerful.

Theodore

Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Thee-a-dor

Meaning: ‘Tis the season of giving, so this name, which means gift of God, makes a great Christmas baby name. The nickname, Teddy, is also a super cute alternative.

Timothy

Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Tim-oh-thee

Meaning: The character Tiny Tim – the son of Bob Cratchit – plays a key part in Scrooge’s redemption in the Dickens tale, A Christmas Carol. The name means honouring God.

Wish

Origin: Welsh | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Win

Meaning: Growing in popularity, Wish, which means a desire or hope for something to happen, is a unique Christmas baby name for both girls and boys.

Wyn

Origin: Welsh | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Win

Meaning: Wyn is a Welsh name that means white or fair – which means if you choose this festive moniker, you’ll have a white Christmas every year!

Yul

Origin: Mongolian, Latin | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Yool

Meaning: In Mongolian, this name means youthful and downy bearded, it sounds a lot like yule, which means Christmas!

Winter

Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Win-ter

Meaning: This seasonal unisex name is perfect for any Christmas-born baby.

Zane

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Zane

Meaning: A variation of John, it means God is gracious.

