    • It’s the most wonderful time of the year – especially if you’re expecting a baby. And, Christmas baby names can be some of the cutest around!

    A festive baby can be so lovely on so many levels, which is why your little one may suit an equally lovely Christmas name. To kick-start proceedings you can take inspiration from traditional Christmas figures, such as Nicholas or Santa.

    What makes a good Christmas baby name?

    Whether you have a baby due in December, you conceived over the festive period, or Christmas is just your favourite time of the year; you can choose from a huge variety of Christmas baby names. Popular Christmas names include Mary, Mariah, Noelle, Noel, Rudy (Rudolph), Ivy, Eve, Angel, Joseph, Juniper.

    “A Christmas baby is so special – and it seems fitting to bring the magic of the holiday into your baby’s name – but you don’t need to shout ‘theme name’!” advises baby name expert SJ Strum.

    “Some beautiful Christmas names include Lumi – which means snow – so beautiful and rare. Or Tanzy after tanzanite, the birth stone for December. For boys, Fraser is a type of Christmas tree. Or how about Aubrey, which means elf ruler?”

    Get more ideas for Christmas baby names from our list – and yes, we checked it twice…

    Christmas baby girl names

    Angel
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ayn-jel
    Meaning: No Christmas tree would be complete without an angel at the top and this angelic name means divine messenger.

    Angelica
    Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: An-jel-ih-kah
    Meaning: A variation on Angel, Angelica means angelic, perfect for your angelic-looking Christmas baby.

    Angelina
    Origin: Spanish, Italian, Greek |  Style: Modern | Pronunciation: An-jel-ina
    Meaning: A diminutive form of Angela, which is derived from the Greek angelos, which means messenger of God.

    Alegria
    Origin: Latin |  Style: Modern |  Pronunciation: Boho
    Meaning: Christmas is the season of joy, which is why this gorgeous Italian-derived name, which means joyous or cheerful, makes the perfect festive baby name.

    Alvie
    Origin: British | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Al-vee
    Meaning: A unisex name, Alvie means elf friend.

    Ailsa
    Origin: Scottish, Norse | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ail-sah
    Meaning: Related to a rocky island in the Firth of Clyde called Ailsa Craig, this cute Christmas baby names also means elf victory – and we all know how important those elves are come Christmas time!

    Amaryllis
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Am-ah-rill-iss
    Meaning: A flower commonly associated with Christmas, it means fresh and sparkling.

    Avery
    Origin: British | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ave-er-ree
    Meaning: A medieval name, Avery means ruler of the elves.

    Baba
    Origin: Latin |  Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ba-baa
    Meaning: A shortened form of Barbara, which means foreign woman, Noel Baba is Turkey’s version of Santa!

    Bell
    Origin: Scottish, English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bell
    Meaning: Christmas is a time to ring the bells and this musical name was hugely popular at the turn of the last century. It means ringer of the bell.

    Belle
    Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bell
    Meaning: The name of Scrooge’s long-lost love, Belle means beautiful in French.

    Berry
    Origin: British | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Beh-ree
    Meaning: Noble and bright, berries are a popular fruit come Christmas time and would make a super cute baby name for any festive baby.

    Beth
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Beth
    Meaning: Beth, as in Bethlehem, the city where Jesus Christ was born, would make a great Christmas baby name. It’s a diminutive of Elizabeth and means pledged to God.

    Bianca
    Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Beth
    Meaning: Bianca is the feminine noun for the colour white in Italian – a great name if a white Christmas occurs!

    Blanche
    Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Blan-sch
    Meaning: Blanche is a snowy-themed name that means white.

    Brandy
    Origin: Dutch | Style: Modern |  Pronunciation: Bran-dee
    Meaning: A popular spirit at Christmas time, Brandy means burnt wine.

    Cady
    Origin: French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kay-dee
    Meaning: This cute baby name is a variation of French word cadeaux, meaning present. It also comes from a Greek word, which means pure.

    Candy
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Can-dee
    Meaning: A diminutive of Candace, which means white, pure or sincere. Candy canes are also a popular Christmas sweet and makes a super cute festive baby name.

    Carol
    Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Can-dee
    Meaning: A feminine version of Charles, which means free man. Nothing could be more festive than a Christmas carol and if you want a more modern version, it can be spelt Carolle.

    Celeste
    Origin: Latin, French | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Seh-lest
    Meaning: Just like those Christmas angels, Celeste means heavenly.

    Chiara
    Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Key-aah-rah
    Meaning: Christmas means lots of lights, which is why this baby name, which means light and clear, is perfect for any festive-born babies.

    Christina
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kris-teen-uh
    Meaning: Dating back to medieval times, Christina is derived from the word Christian, meaning follower of Christ. Can also be spelt Kristina.

    Christmas
    Origin: British | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kris-muhs
    Meaning: The ultimate festive baby name, Christmas translates to the mass of the Christ.

    Cindy
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Sin-dee
    Meaning: Cindy Lou, a character from The Grinch who believes that everyone is missing the point about Christmas and that it should be about love and not gifts. A diminutive of Cynthia, Cindy means from Mount Kynthos.

    Cinnamon
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sin-a-mon
    Meaning: A Christmas spice name, made its first and only appearance on the US baby name charts in 1969, the year Neil Young released his song Cinnamon Girl.

    Clara
    Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Llar-uh
    Meaning: Clara is the little girl in the famous festive ballet, The Nutcracker, and also means bright and clear.

    Clementine
    Origin: French, Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: clem-en-tine
    Meaning: A citrus fruit commonly eaten at Christmas time, Clementine means mild or merciful.

    Clio
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Clee-oh
    Meaning: Clio was the Mythological Muse of historic poetry and means to celebrate, which is something we all like to do at Christmas!

    Coco
    Origin: Spanish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ko-ko
    Meaning: Forget turkey, as far as we’re concerned the food of Christmas has to be chocolate! This name literally comes from the word cocoa and was made famous by luxury designer Coco Chanel back in the ’20s.

    Comet
    Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Kom-it
    Meaning: While Comet has associations with space, it’s also the name of one of Santa’s reindeers, making it the perfect Christmas baby name!

    Cookie
    Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: kook-ee
    Meaning: This sweet-sounding biscuit name, often left out for Santa on Christmas Eve, comes from the Latin name cook.

    Crimson
    Origin: British | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Krim-zuhn
    Meaning: A festive red colour, Crimson is perfect for a baby born around the holiday season.

    Crystal
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kriss-tal
    Meaning: The gem name Crystal quite literally means ice – perfect for a winter born baby.

    Darina
    Origin: Slavic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dah-reena
    Meaning: Darina comes from the Slavic element dar, which means gift.

    December 
    Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dee-sem-ber
    Meaning: The month when Christmas falls, this wintry baby name is perfect for any December-born babies.

    Dodie
    Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Doe-dee
    Meaning: This sweet nickname is of English origin meaning gift of God.

    Dolly
    Origin: British | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Doll-lee
    Meaning: Not only is it the name of one of the greatest music stars ever – Dolly Parton – but this girl’s name also means gift of God or a blessing.

    Donna
    Origin: Italian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Donn-uh
    Meaning: Donner is one of Santa’s reindeers, but this version of the name means lady of the home and was a title of respect in Italy.

    Edith
    Origin: British | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ee-dith
    Meaning: Edith is derived from the Old English words ēad, which means riches or blessed, something we all hope for at Christmas!

    Eira
    Origin: Welsh | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: A-rah
    Meaning: A truly wintery baby name, Eira means snow in Welsh.

    Elena
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: E-lay-nah
    Meaning: Greek variation of Helen, which means bright, shining light.

    Emerald
    Origin: Persian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Em-uh-ruhld
    Meaning: This gem name means green – and as it’s a super festive colour, it makes for a great Christmas baby name! The gemstone Emerald is supposed to open one’s heart to wisdom and to love and is good for strengthening relationships.

    Enya
    Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Enn-yah
    Meaning: Enya means fire – and we all love a crackling fire to warm ourselves at Christmas!

    Estelle
    Origin: Latin, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Eh-stel
    Meaning: The star of David is a big part of Christmas time, so Estelle, which means star, is the perfect festive baby name.

    Eve
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Eev
    Meaning: According to the Bible, Eve was the first woman created from one of Adam’s Ribs, so not surprisingly, it means life. Christmas Eve is probably the most exciting part of the festive season for children. It means living.

    Faith
    Origin: British | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Fey-th
    Meaning: Along with hope and charity, faith is one of three virtues described in the Bible – it means loyalty or belief.

    Farrah
    Origin: Arabic | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Far-rah
    Meaning: A joyous name for a joyous occasion, Farrah quite simply means happy in Arabic.

    Fayette
    Origin: French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Fay-ett
    Meaning: A fairy at the top of the Christmas tree is the ultimate decoration so Fayette, which means fairy, would make a sweet baby name for any little girl born in the festive season.

    Gabrielle
    Origin: French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Gab-bree-el
    Meaning: Gabrielle means woman of God and is the female version of Gabriel, the Angel.

    Gala
    Origin: French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Gar-la
    Meaning: Gala means merrymaking or festivity.

    Ginger
    Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gin-ger
    Meaning: As in gingerbread, the famous Christmas spice – and yes, also the famous Spice Girl. Originally it was a nickname for someone with red hair but is now often used as a diminutive of Virginia, which means spring-like or flourishing.

    Grace
    Origin: Latin |  Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Gr-ai-s
    Meaning: Grace is derived from gratia, the Latin word for grace.

    Gloria
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Glore-ee-ah
    Meaning: Gloria in Excelsis Deo is a famous Christmas hymn and the name quite simply means glory.

    Halo
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Hay-lo
    Meaning: The name Halo conjures up those Christmas angels and means divine aura.

    Heavenly
    Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Hev-uhn-lee
    Meaning: Heavenly is a name which means of the heavens or divine.

    Hima
    Origin: Sanskritt | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Hih-mah
    Meaning: An Indian name, Hima means frost, snow or winter.

    Holly
    Origin: British | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hol-lee
    Meaning: A staple of any Christmas decoration and also the subject of the famous festive song – The Holly And The Ivy – this cute baby name comes from the tree of the same name.

    Ivy
    Origin: British | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: I-vee
    Meaning: The partner to holly in the song The Holly And The Ivy, the name comes from the plant. In the language of flowers, Ivy signifies faithfulness.

    Jemima
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Juh-my-muh
    Meaning: This unique name means dove. The dove is a traditional Christmas tree decoration that is symbolic of peace, purity, love and the Holy Spirit.

    Jolee
    Origin: French |Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jow-lee
    Meaning: Santa is a very jolly fellow, which is why this cute name is perfect for Christmas babies. Derived from the French word jolie, it means pretty one.

    Josephine
    Origin: French | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Joh-zuh-feen
    Meaning: The feminine version of Joseph – who we all know was a big player in the Nativity story – Josephine means Jehovah increases.

    Jovie
    Origin: American | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jo-vee
    Meaning: A modern invented name, Jovie is the name of the character played by Zooey Deschanel in the Christmas movie Elf.

    Joy
    Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Joy
    Meaning: Christmas is the ultimate season of joy! This cute name can also be spelt the French way, Joie.

    Letitia
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Leh-tish-uh
    Meaning: It’s the season of joy so Letitia, which means joyful or happy is a great choice for a Christmas born baby girl.

    Lucy
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation:
    Meaning: This Latin name, meaning light or shiny conjures images of festive twinkling lights

    Mallow
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Mall-ow
    Meaning: Whether it’s toasting marshmallows on an open fire or the song It’s A Marshmallow World, this sweet treat is synonymous with the festive season. The name Mallow means soft and mellow and comes from the family of plants traditionally used for their relaxing properties.

    Mariah
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mah-rye-ah
    Meaning: A variant of Maria, Mariah means the Lord is my teacher or the sea or bitter. Of course, Mariah is also the queen of Christmas, ever since she released her hit All I Want For Christmas Is You.

    Marley
    Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Marr-lee
    Meaning: Marley is the name of the ghost in Dicken’s A Christmas Carol. It means pleasant wood.

    Mary
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Mair-ee
    Meaning: The mother of Jesus, Mary is a pivotal player in the Christmas story! This name has a couple of meanings – either beloved or rebellious.

    Merri
    Origin: Finnish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Meh-ree
    Meaning: Having a baby in the festive season would definitely make it a merry Christmas. Merri means joyful and light-hearted.

    Michaela
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mih-kay-luh
    Meaning: Female version of the name Michael. Angel Michael was the angel of love and family.

    Mistletoe
    Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Mis-u l-toh
    Meaning: Hung up at Christmas time as a something to kiss under, Mistletoe would make the cutest Christmas baby name!

    Myrrh
    Origin: Arabic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Mur
    Meaning: A female name of Greek origin that means ancient spice. It was one of three gifts the wise men brought with them when they visited baby Jesus.

    Nara
    Origin: Celtic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Na-rah
    Meaning: This unique baby name means happy, which is what we all hope to be at Christmas!

    Natalia
    Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Nah-tal-ee-uh
    Meaning: Natalia was derived from the Latin word natalis, which means birthday. It refers to the birthday of Jesus and so has become a popular name for girls born on Christmas Day.

    Natasha
    Origin: Russian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Na-ta-sha
    Meaning: Made popular in recent years by Scarlett Johanssen’s character in the Marvel films – Natasha Romanoff – this Russian names literally means born on Christmas Day.

    Nessa
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Neh-suh
    Meaning: A gorgeous name for a festive baby, it means miracle in Hebrew.

    Neva
    Origin: Spanish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Nee-vuh
    Meaning: This Spanish girl’s name means white snow – and is taken from Nevada, which means snowfall.

    Nicole
    Origin: French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ni-kohl
    Meaning: Feminine version of Nicholas, it means victory of the people. Saint Nick is another name for Father Christmas so is a great alternative for a girl born at Christmas.

    Noelle
    Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: No-well
    Meaning: This is one way to make it feel like Christmas every day for your new baby! Noelle comes from the French noel – Christmas. Noella is also another cute version of this name.

    Nora
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Nor-ruh
    Meaning: Capture the essence of this bright and cheery festive season with this name that means light. Can also be spelt Norah.

    Olive
    Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ol-liv
    Meaning: Olive has positive associations with an olive branch, which symbolises peace, an important part of the Christmas story.

    Oriane
    Origin: Latin, French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ori-ann
    Meaning: This pretty girl’s name means sunrise or golden, which refers to one of the gifts the Three Wise Men bought for Jesus.

    Paloma |
    Origin: Spanish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Pah-low-ma
    Meaning: From the Spanish for dove, Paloma is a unique festive baby name.

    Pandora
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Pan-dora
    Meaning: This name conjures up images of all those lovely presents under the Christmas tree as it simply means gift!

    Pudding
    Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Pud-ding
    Meaning: A super cute name for your newborn, Christmas dinner would not be the same without Christmas pudding.

    Plum
    Origin: German | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Plum
    Meaning: In the States, Christmas pudding is known as plum pudding and this fruity name would make a great alternative festive baby name.

    Rachel
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ray-chuhl
    Meaning: The name of the first wife of Jacob, Rachel means ewe.The shepherds and their lambs are an important part of the nativity, making this a cute Christmas baby name.

    Ruby
    Origin: British | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Roo-bee
    Meaning: While Ruby is the birth stone for July, the red colour commonly associated with Christmas decorations.

    Scarlett
    Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Scar-let
    Meaning: Meaning red, a common Christmas colour, the name was first name famous by Scarlet O’Hara, the lead character in the novel and film Gone With The Wind.

    Serafina
    Origin: Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation:
    Meaning: The seraphim were an order of angels, described by Isaiah in the Bible as having six wings each. It means fiery. Can also be spelt Seraphina.

    Star
    Origin: British | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Stahr
    Meaning: Stars are closely associated with Christmas, so this sparkly name makes the perfect choice for a festive baby.

    Stella
    Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Stell-ah
    Meaning: Stella was derived from stella, the Latin word for star.

    Taraji
    Origin: Swahili | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ta-raji
    Meaning: A beautiful name, meaning hope and faith, celebrates the spiritual side of the festive season.

    Tinsel
    Origin: French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tin-sul
    Meaning: The name Tinsel comes from the French estincele, which means sparkly. It refers to the pretty, twinkling Christmas decoration.

    Una
    Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ooo-na
    Meaning: Una is through to have been derived from the Irish word uan for lamb.

    Yari
    Origin: Spanish, Hebrew | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Yah-ree
    Meaning: This glittering girl’s name quite simple means gold – one of the gifts given to Jesus by the Three Wise Men.

    Zia
    Origin: Arabic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Zi-ah
    Meaning: This Arabic name means light or splendour, perfect for a little girl born in the season of lights, Christmas!

    Zuzu
    Origin: Czech | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Zoo-zoo
    Meaning: This unique girl’s name is of Czech origin and means lily. It’s also the name of Jimmy Stewart’s daughter in the Christmas classic, It’s A Wonderful Life.

    Zohar
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Zoh-har
    Meaning: What’s Christmas without some sparkle? That’s why this unisex name Zohar is a great choice as it means light, brilliance, sparkle.

    Christmas baby boy names

    Abbott
    Origin: Hebrew, Aramaic | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Abb-ott
    Meaning: Abbott simply means father – and where would Christmas be without Father Christmas!

    Alfredo
    Origin: Spanish, Italian, Portuguese | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Al-fray-dow
    Meaning: Every Christmas needs an elf, and you’ll have one all year round if you choose this cute name as it means elf or magical counsel.

    Alvar
    Origin: Spanish, Italian, Portuguese | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Ahl-vahr
    Meaning: This name, which suits both boys and girls, means elf warrior.

    Angelo
    Origin: Italian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: An-gelo
    Meaning: The perfect festive name! It’s the Italian version of Angelus, which means angel. Popular at the beginning of the 20th Century, it’s seen a revival in popularity since Adele chose the name for her son.

    Arthur
    Origin: Celtic | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: An-gelo
    Meaning: The legendary King Arthur made the name popular in the Middle Ages but more recently, Arthur was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Santa in the movie Arthur Christmas. It means bear.

    Aster
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ah-stur
    Meaning: The name of the Aster flower was derived from the Greek word for star – and everyone knows you need a star at the top of the Christmas tree!

    Augustus
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Aw-guh-stuhs
    Meaning: This popular Roman name means noble or magnificent. Caesar Augustus played a pivotal role in the nativity as he issued a decree that a census would be taken. Because of his decree, Mary and Joseph returned to Bethlehem, the City of David, which is where baby Jesus was born!

    Auryn
    Origin: Celtic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Au-ryn
    Meaning: This Celtic name literally means gold, one of the gifts from the Three Wise Men.

    Avi
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Av-eee
    Meaning: Hebrew for father, this short and sweet name makes the perfect festive reference to Father Christmas.

    Axel
    Origin: German, Scandinavian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Axe-el
    Meaning: Recently chosen by Perrie from Little Mix as the name for her first born, Axel means father of peace.

    Bailey
    Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bay-lee
    Meaning: Is it Christmas if you haven’t had a Baileys? This name comes from an occupation and means bailiff or law enforcer.

    Balthazar
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Axe-el
    Meaning: The name of one of the Three Wise Men, this unique name means Baal protects the King.

    Bing
    Origin: German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bing
    Meaning: The meaning of Bing is hollow shaped like a pot. It’s also the first name of legendary crooner Bing Crosby who sang the ultimate festive tune – and best-selling single ever – White Christmas.

    Blyde
    Origin: Dutch | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: B-lide
    Meaning: A Dutch name, Blyde means joy.

    Bob
    Origin: British | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bob
    Meaning: Bob Cratchit works for Scrooge in Dickens infamous festive tale A Christmas Carol. The name means fame or bright so is perfectly suited to the Christmas star in your family!

    Buddy
    Origin: British | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bud-ee
    Meaning: Buddy is played by Will Ferrell in the hilarious festive flick, Elf. It quite simply means friend.

    Cane
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Keyn
    Meaning: While this can refer to the candy canes used to decorate the Christmas tree, this sweet-sounding name actually means spear! Can also be spelt Kane or Cain.

    Caleb
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kay-leb
    Meaning: This strong biblical name means faith or devotion to God. Kaleb is an alternative spelling.

    Calum
    Origin: Scottish, Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kal-um
    Meaning: This peaceful name means dove, which is not only a traditional Christmas decoration, but also features in the song, The Twelve Days Of Christmas.

    Celadon
    Origin: French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sel-uh-don
    Meaning: Green is one of our main Christmas colours – it represents the eternal life of Jesus, so this gorgeous boy’s name, which means green, is perfect for your festive born babe.

    Celyn
    Origin: French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kehl-ahn
    Meaning: This original boy’s name is from the Welsh for holly, a popular decoration at Christmas time.

    Christian
    Origin: Greek, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kris-chuhn
    Meaning: This traditional name means follower of Christ. It actually started off as girl’s name in the Middle Ages, but over the years has become a popular boy’s name.

    Christopher
    Origin: Greek, Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kris-chuhn
    Meaning: The patron saint of travelling, Christopher means bearer of Christ. Other variations include Chris, Kit and Topher.

    Clarence
    Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Klar-ence
    Meaning: Clarence is the name of the guardian Angel of George in the Christmas movie, It’s a Wonderful Life. It also means bright – which is even more fitting as it’s the season to be merry and bright!

    Claus
    Origin: Scandinavian, German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: C-laus
    Meaning: A variant of Nicolas, which means victorious people, it of course reminds us of Santa Claus! Can also be spelt like Klaus.

    Clement
    Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Klem-ent
    Meaning: A stylish name that honours Clement Moore, who wrote Twas the Night Before Christmas. The meaning of Clement is mild or merciful.

    Clove
    Origin: French, Latin | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Kl-ohv
    Meaning: A Christmas spice, this unisex name means nail.

    Cole
    Origin: French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Koh-l
    Meaning: Traditionally, children were given coal in their stocking at Christmas if they were naughty! Originally a surname, it means charcoal or coal black.

    Cullen
    Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kull-en
    Meaning: Originally an Irish surname, Cullen means holly tree. It was also the surname of the vampire family in Twilight series of books and movies.

    Dasher
    Origin: Scottish, German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dash-ur
    Meaning: This cool reindeer name means purse marker.

    David
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Day-vid
    Meaning: This traditional name means beloved. Once in Royal David’s City is a popular Christmas song. The City of David also refers to Bethlehem, the city where Jesus was born.

    Douglas
    Origin: Scottish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dug-less
    Meaning: This Scottish name means black water. Douglas fir trees are often used for Christmas trees.

    Drummer
    Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Drum-mer
    Meaning: This occupational name literally means someone who plays a drum. Little Drummer Boy is also a popular Christmas song.

    Ebenezer
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Eb-uh-nee-zer
    Meaning: The first name of the Christmas grump turned hero, Ebenezer Scrooge from A Christmas Carol, this unusual name means stone of help. Can be shorted to Eben, which is less of a mouthful!

    Elden
    Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: El-dun
    Meaning: This cute name means from the elves’ valley or from the old town.

    Eull
    Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Yool
    Meaning: Originally an English surname, Eull is a variation of yule.

    Eurig
    Origin: Welsh | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Yore-rig
    Meaning: This Welsh name means golden – and the baby Jesus received a golden gift from Melchior, one of Three Wise Men.

    Emmanuel
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ee-man-yoo-el
    Meaning: The other given name of Jesus, Emmanuel means God is with us.

    Felix
    Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fee-liks
    Meaning: Felix means happy, which is what we associate Christmas with!

    Frank
    Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fr-a-nk
    Meaning: Even though it means free or Frenchman, Frank could also signify Frankincense, which was a gift from Balthazar, one of the Three Wise Men.

    Francis
    Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fr-a-nk
    Meaning: Even though it means free or Frenchman, Frank could also signify Frankincense, which was a gift from Balthazar, one of the Three Wise Men.

    Frederick
    Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fred-er-ik
    Meaning: St Nick apparently has an older brother called Frederick! Vince Vaughan played a modern-day version of him in the Christmas movie Fred Claus. Frederick means peaceful ruler.

    Gabriel | 
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Gay-bree-uhl
    Meaning: In the nativity, Angel Gabriel is best known for his delivery of information to the Virgin Mary. It means hero of God.

    Galen
    Origin: Greek | Gender: Unisex | Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Gey-luhn
    Meaning: A beautiful unisex name that means peaceful.

    Gale
    Origin: Irish, English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gey-l
    Meaning: The name Gale has dates as far back as the Anglo-Saxon tribes of Britain. It was a name for a person who had a cheerful personality and literally means happy and cheerful – something we hope every Christmas is.

    Garland
    Origin: English, French | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Garr-land
    Meaning: This name, which comes from the word for wreath, is a Christmas decoration popular on fireplaces and staircases.

    George
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jor-j
    Meaning: George means farmer. George Bailey is also the main character in It’s A Wonderful Life, played by James Stewart – the ultimate festive flick.

    Gil
    Origin: Hebrew, French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ghill
    Meaning: Looking for something a little different for your Christmas baby? This short and sweet name means joy or bright promise.

    Golding
    Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Gol-ding
    Meaning: Red, gold and green are traditional Christmas colours, so this name, which means little golden one, is perfect for a festive-born baby.

    Harkin
    Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Har-kin
    Meaning: Old Irish for dark red – a colour frequently associated with Christmas.

    Heaven
    Origin: Irish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Hev-uhn
    Meaning: Linked to angels and God, which both hold relevance during Christmas, heaven literally means sky.

    Hollis
    Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Hol-liss
    Meaning: Derived from the old English, which means dweller at the holly trees, this unisex name is a nice alternative to the more traditional Holly.

    Idris
    Origin: Welsh, Arabic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Id-riss
    Meaning: Made popular by actor Idris Elba, this old Welsh name means prophet or king – a regal name perfect for any festive baby.

    Ingall
    Origin: German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: In-gal
    Meaning: Ingall means angel, making this a truly heavenly name for your baby boy!

    Isaac
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ahy-zuhk
    Meaning: Derived from the name Yitzchaq, which comes from the Hebrew word tzachaq, this happy boy’s name means laughter – and we all know that Christmas should be a merry occasion!

    Jack
    Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jak
    Meaning: A diminutive of John, this popular name means God is gracious, but is also associated with Jack Frost!

    Jacob
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jay-cob
    Meaning: A popular biblical boy’s name, Jacob Marley was a character in A Christmas Carol. The name means supplanter.

    Jasper
    Origin: Persian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jas-pur
    Meaning: Jasper is the name of an opaque quartz gemstone, as well as one of Three Wise Men.

    Jesse
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jess-ee
    Meaning: Of Hebrew origin, Jesse means gift.

    Jesus
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jey-sus
    Meaning: Popular in Spanish-speaking countries, Jesus is literally what Christmas is all about so why not choose this strong name for your festive baby? It quite simply means the lord is salvation.

    Jona
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Joh-nuh
    Meaning: Suitable for either a boy or girl, this Hebrew name means dove. For a boy, it can also be spelt Jonah.

    Joseph
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Joh-suhf
    Meaning: The earthly father of Jesus, Joseph means God will add.

    Kiefer
    Origin: German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kee-fur
    Meaning: Made famous by actor Keifer Sutherland, this German-originated has various meanings, one of which is forest dweller or pine tree.

    Kioshi
    Origin: Japanese | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Key-oh-she
    Meaning: An alternative from the many Biblical Christmas names, this cute Japanese name means silent – as in the festive hymn Silent Night.

    Kendry
    Origin: Malagasy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ken-dree
    Meaning: This Madagascan name means wise man – the perfect festive name for any little boy!

    Kevin
    Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kev-in
    Meaning: While Kevin may not sound festive, he is the main character in one of the most popular Christmas movies ever – Home Alone! The name means handsome.

    Kris
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Krihs
    Meaning: Kris means follower of Christ. Kris Kringle is also a popular name for Father Christmas in the States.

    Levi
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lee-vie
    Meaning: A simple and cute name for a Christmas baby boy, it means joined in harmony.

    Luke
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Loo-k
    Meaning: This festive name means man from Lucania. In the Bible, the Gospel of Luke gives the longest account of the nativity. Other forms of the name are Lucas and the French Luc.

    Lumi
    Origin: Finnish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Loo-mee
    Meaning: Another cute name for snow, this wintry name is perfect for both boys and girls.

    Malachi
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mal-uh-kahy
    Meaning: In the Bible, Malachi was one of the twelve Hebrew prophets, who foretold the coming of Christ. It means messenger of God.

    Matteo
    Origin: Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mat-tayo
    Meaning: This Italian version of Matthew means gift of God.

    Ner
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Mat-tayo
    Meaning: In the Middle Ages candles were used to represent the Star of Bethlehem, which is why we still light them today around Christmas. This cute boy’s name means candle or light.

    Noel
    Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: No-ell
    Meaning: The ultimate festive name, Noel literally means Christmas! It comes from the French word Noël.

    North
    Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: N-aw-r-th
    Meaning: A word name, which means northern farm, this topographical name was chosen by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for their first born. It’s obviously also associated with the North Pole, making it a very appropriate name for the Christmas season!

    Nicholas
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Nik-uh-luhs
    Meaning: This classic boy’s name means victory of the people. Saint Nicholas is the Christian saint who the figure of Santa Claus or Saint Nick was modelled on.

    Nico
    Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Nee-koe
    Meaning: This Italian version of Nicholas is a great alternative for a Christmas name and begetting of any little boy born around the time Saint Nick pays us all a visit!

    Olwen
    Origin: Welsh | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ol-wen
    Meaning: This Welsh name is the perfect for Christmas born babies as it means white footprint – and we all know that’s what Santa leaves behind after his visit.

    Oran
    Origin: Hebrew, Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Aw-ran
    Meaning: This short boy’s name means light in Hebrew and in Gaelic means little green one – perhaps they were referring to an elf?

    Oren
    Origin: Hebrew, Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Or-ren
    Meaning: A name often heard in Israel, Oren means pine tree.

    Pax
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Pax
    Meaning: This festive baby name means peace. Pax was also the Roman goddess of peace, however, it has traditionally been seen as a boy’s name over the years.

    Robin
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Robb-in
    Meaning: This gender-neutral name (which can also be spelt Robyn) means bright or fame and is also of course, the ultimate Christmas bird!

    Ron
    Origin: Norse, Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ron
    Meaning: While the Norse meaning for this name is advice of the ruler, we’re focusing on the Hebrew interpretation which says Ron means to sing or is full of joy! Variations of this joyful name include Ronald or Ronnie.

    Rudolph
    Origin: German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Roo-dolf
    Meaning: While this German name means famous wolf, we’re thinking more along the lines of that famous reindeer when it comes to this festive name!

    Rumo
    Origin: Cornish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Roo-moh
    Meaning: This unique Christmas name comes from the Cornish for red – the ultimate festive colour!

    Sage
    Origin: Latin | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Sey-jh
    Meaning: This herby name also means wise – a gentle nod towards the Three Wise Men!

    Seanan
    Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Shaw-nan
    Meaning: A diminutive of Sean, this lovely means little, wise man. The perfect name for your festive born little wise baby!

    Shay
    Origin: Hebrew, Irish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Shay
    Meaning: This cute baby name means stately or gift.

    Shiloh
    Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Shy-low
    Meaning: A Hebrew name that means peace or abundant joy, it saw a rise in popularity after ‘Brangelina’ chose it for their daughter.

    Snow
    Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: S-n-oh
    Meaning: Fast becoming a unisex name thanks to hero Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, it’s the ultimate wintery name for any newborn!

    Steven
    Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Stee-vehn
    Meaning: This traditional name means crown – the ultimate festive head gear found in a Christmas cracker! Can also be spelt Stephen.

    Tannon
    Origin: German | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Tan-non
    Meaning: While some people say this name comes from the English word tanner that means leather maker, many also believe it is from the German word tanne, which means fir tree. It features in the famous Christmas carol, O Tannenbaum.

    Tate
    Origin: English, Norse | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: T-ate
    Meaning: Christmas is a time to spread cheer, which is why this short and sweet boy’s name is perfect as it literally means cheerful.

    Theodore
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Thee-a-dor
    Meaning: ‘Tis the season of giving, so this name, which means gift of God, makes a great Christmas baby name. The nickname, Teddy, is also a super cute alternative.

    Timothy
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Tim-oh-thee
    Meaning: The character Tiny Tim – the son of Bob Cratchit – plays a key part in Scrooge’s redemption in the Dickens tale, A Christmas Carol. The name means honouring God.

    Wish
    Origin: Welsh | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Win
    Meaning: Growing in popularity, Wish, which means a desire or hope for something to happen, is a unique Christmas baby name for both girls and boys.

    Wyn
    Origin: Welsh | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Win
    Meaning: Wyn is a Welsh name that means white or fair – which means if you choose this festive moniker, you’ll have a white Christmas every year!

    Yul
    Origin: Mongolian, Latin | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Yool
    Meaning: In Mongolian, this name means youthful and downy bearded, it sounds a lot like yule, which means Christmas!

    Winter
    Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Win-ter
    Meaning: This seasonal unisex name is perfect for any Christmas-born baby.

    Zane
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Zane
    Meaning: A variation of John, it means God is gracious.

