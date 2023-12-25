Nicknames’ were 2023’s biggest baby name trend - here’s the most popular short baby names of the year

As 2023 draws to a close, the winner of the year's biggest baby name trend is more than clear - and nicknames are in. To jump on the trend, here's our roundup of 2023's most popular short baby names.

2023 has seen many baby name trends rear their head. From the most successful baby names of 2023, that any parent hoping to raise a future entrepreneur needs to know, to old fashioned baby names that started to make a comeback this year, there's no end of inspiration for expectant parents.

But while you may want to opt for a Disney-inspired baby name or even a baby name inspired by the hit HBO show Succession, you might want to get in on 2023's hottest baby name trend of the year - Nicknames as full names.

Baby naming experts over at BabyCenter have analysed all the names given to this year's newborns and it's vehemently clear that short, nickname-style names are now more popular than their full-name counterparts!



There are plenty of examples backing up their statement. The nickname Ellie, for example, now sits as their 15th most popular name and has overtaken the full names of Elizabeth, which sits in 41st place, and Eleanor, at 31st. The story was the same with the name Josephine, which ranks as their 146th most popular baby name, as its nickname Josie now sits as the 85th most used name.

It's the same for the boys too. "You're more likely to find a little Theo, number 20, than a Theodore, number 38," BabyCenter write "The same goes for Leo, number eight, and Leonardo, number 141."

The trend can be seen in the names of celerity children born throughout the year. Jennifer Lawrence named her son Cy, short for Cyrus; John Legend and Chrissy Teigen named their daughter Esti, short for Esther; and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker named their first son together Rocky, shortened from Rocco or Rockwell.

It seems that all names are being given a bit of a modern facelift. When the historically royal baby name of Beatrice began to gain popularity earlier this year, perhaps preempting the trend, baby name gurus Nameberry pointed out that the renewed interest was likely due to the ease of shortening the name to nicknames including Bea, Bee, and Trixie.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But it's not just nicknames that are climbing in popularity. Short names in general are making their comeback according to BabyCenter, with three letter names 'making waves with parents.'

If you want to jump on the short baby name trend, we've rounded up some of the most popular short baby names below;

2023's most popular short baby names