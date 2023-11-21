'They don’t need to see mummy after a few wines’ relationship expert Anna Williamson draws 'a line' when partying with kids
Mum-of-two Anna Williamson shares why is more 'edited' when partying in front of her children
The festive season will soon be in full swing and Celebs Go Dating expert Anna Williamson has revealed why kids 'don't need to see mummy after a few wines,' as she reveals why she draws 'a line'.
When you've been juggling parenting with work, the mum guilt can creep in, especially if you've been invited to a rare night out with your friends but you've got a million things to do with the kids.
But relationship expert Anna Williamson, who is mum to son Vincenzo, aged seven, and Eleanora aged three-and-a-half, with husband Alex Di Pasquale, lifts the lid on how she juggles motherhood.
Speaking to Goodto, Anna reveals her parenting style, shares her feeding hacks, and talks about discipline, and there's plenty to learn from...
What kind of parent are you?
Describe your Parenting style…
"I would say I'm firm but fun and fair. I was always brought up with manners cost nothing and that’s always right at the top of my list, treating people kindly, with respect, and having manners is an absolute #1. I don’t care if my son is a Duke or a dustman as long as they have good morals and good values. As a result, I teach them the consequences of certain behaviours and it’s the greatest accomplishment for me my most proud moments are when people comment and say “Wow your child was very polite” and that fills me with pride for them because we all know in life manners does go a long way."
Do you party/drink alcohol in front of your kids?
Why? Why not?
"Yeah within reason. I probably am a little more edited in front of my children, but our kids socialise, there’s an Italian flavour of how the family is because of my husband’s heritage and kids are there with their grannies until midnight so they’re very used to being with the family en-mass.
"But if I was going out to have a few wines I don’t tend to like the kids to be around because I’ll just end up being a loved-up drunk and kids get enough of me smooching them as it is. There’s a line, they don’t need to see mummy after a few wines."
Are your kids picky eaters?
If so, what’s your solution?
"My kids, like most kids, will avoid a vegetable at all costs. I think this is the coach in me, I try and frame food in as positive a way as I can and it's difficult as a parent to not give food as a reward - if you eat thing good thing you’ll get that naughty thing. I do fall into that trap quite a lot.
"My daughter’s quite good, but my son can be quite a picky eater, I think he’s going through that beige food stage. The trick I have is really no more complicated than reducing the snacks big time so that they are really hungry when it comes to mealtimes. I resort back to when I was a kid, there weren’t snacks, if you wanted a snack you had an apple and so when you did eat your family meal.
"I think we give kids far too many choices now, as parents we have to give our kids good nutrition and they’re going to kick back against it. We are permanently fighting and losing the sugar win battle and every parent is looking to shove as much goodness down their kids as possible. So I find reducing snacks as much as possible so they have a massive appetite at dinner time.
"For me it’s the small wins, Vincenzo is going through a beige phase but my husband is Italian and they don’t do much processed food but homemade chicken nuggets are so simple, chicken breast in a bit of egg wash and panko breadcrumbs that you just fry off, so if you’re using really good free-range meat. It's a healthy option for a chicken nugget and my kids love stuff like that. I try and do the fresh versions of the convenience food they like, homemade burgers, that’s all good food, it’s all healthy food, you just take out the processed food you feel you're slowly winning half the battle. But I’ll be honest, vegetables are a massive bribe, if you eat that you’ll get that."
Tell us about a feeding on the go hack/holiday feeding hack
"We don’t stress about it. When kids are out of their routine they’re out of their comfort zone and normality and that impacts them in all different ways appetite or exploration around food can be from one of those outlets. If they are just being a bit fussy around their food and just wanting to eat bread, in a restaurant, I’m not going to have a breakdown about it where I might previously have done.
"Now our kids are getting a little bit older we try to eat as a family, there’s one type of cuisine and we’re all eating that. We try to get the children excited about food and get them to choose from the menu, we don't just give them the kid's menu which always has the same - spaghetti bolognaise, fish fingers, chicken nuggets, and that’s it so we try to encourage them to have a starter from the main menu and through that my son likes calamari.
"Things like Tapas and Thai food are a good way of eating what is a family-grown-up meal but is tasty because there’s a lot of flavour in it. We give them the choice of the menu and that ownership, it's like a kid is more likely to eat something they’ve prepared so we try to keep that ethos as much as we can.
"I think a buffet for a child on holiday is a win for everybody, although avoiding the dessert counter is hell on earth."
Where's the most unexpected place or time you had to feed/breastfeed?
(In light of reports, a woman had to breastfeed her child on a lazy river whilst on holiday...)
