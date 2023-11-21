'They don’t need to see mummy after a few wines’ relationship expert Anna Williamson draws 'a line' when partying with kids

If so, what’s your solution?

"My kids, like most kids, will avoid a vegetable at all costs. I think this is the coach in me, I try and frame food in as positive a way as I can and it's difficult as a parent to not give food as a reward - if you eat thing good thing you’ll get that naughty thing. I do fall into that trap quite a lot.

"My daughter’s quite good, but my son can be quite a picky eater, I think he’s going through that beige food stage. The trick I have is really no more complicated than reducing the snacks big time so that they are really hungry when it comes to mealtimes. I resort back to when I was a kid, there weren’t snacks, if you wanted a snack you had an apple and so when you did eat your family meal.

"I think we give kids far too many choices now, as parents we have to give our kids good nutrition and they’re going to kick back against it. We are permanently fighting and losing the sugar win battle and every parent is looking to shove as much goodness down their kids as possible. So I find reducing snacks as much as possible so they have a massive appetite at dinner time.

"For me it’s the small wins, Vincenzo is going through a beige phase but my husband is Italian and they don’t do much processed food but homemade chicken nuggets are so simple, chicken breast in a bit of egg wash and panko breadcrumbs that you just fry off, so if you’re using really good free-range meat. It's a healthy option for a chicken nugget and my kids love stuff like that. I try and do the fresh versions of the convenience food they like, homemade burgers, that’s all good food, it’s all healthy food, you just take out the processed food you feel you're slowly winning half the battle. But I’ll be honest, vegetables are a massive bribe, if you eat that you’ll get that."