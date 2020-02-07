We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chicken nuggets are the perfect fakeaway meal to make at home.

The secret to these tasty homemade chicken nuggets is the light crisp batter, which can be flavoured with spices and herbs of your choice. To get the perfect homemade chicken nugget it is important to cut the pieces to the right size so that the nugget can cook through without the batter becoming too dark. Pair with sweet potato wedges and a crunchy salad for a healthy addition. This recipe for homemade nuggets will serve a family of four.

Ingredients 75g plain flour

1 medium egg

beaten 100ml skimmed milk

1/2tsp onion salt 500g boneless

Skinless chicken breast

Salt and ground white pepper

Vegetable oil for deep frying

Method Sift 50g flour into a bowl and make a well in the centre. Add the egg and gradually blend in the milk to form a smooth batter. Season with the onion salt.

Cut the chicken into 3-4cm pieces and put in a bowl. Sift the remaining flour and some seasoning on top, and mix well until the chicken is dusted all over. Heat the oil in a deep fat fryer or a large saucepan to 180°C (365°F).

Pour the batter over the floured chicken and mix gently so that all the pieces are covered. Using tongs, lower 6 or 7 pieces of chicken into the hot oil and cook, turning occasionally, for about 7 mins until golden all over and cooked through. Drain on kitchen paper and keep warm whilst cooking the other pieces. Serve as soon as possible after frying accompanied with homemade chips and salad if liked.

Top tip for making homemade chicken nuggets

Make a dip for your nuggets by mixing together mayonnaise with spicy sriracha sauce.

If you like a 'kick' with your chicken, add 1tsp hot chilli powder to the batter, or try 2tsp mild curry powder for a light Indian-spiced flavour.

