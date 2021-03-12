We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This amazingly easy natural hack has been shared to help keep your bedsheets crisp white - and it's super simple.

We’ve all bought a new bedspread in a classic crisp white, only to wash it once and discover the white is now a shade of grey.

You can find cleaning tips on anything from using a toilet bomb to clean the toilet, or how to clean behind radiators, but there are not many tips on how to get your bedding white again.

Well, fear not as washing whites unsuccessfully will be a thing of the past after one savvy cleaner has shared her simple way to wash white bedding and restore its crisp white colour using natural products – and for once it’s not one of Mrs Hinch’s best cleaning tips,

So instead of reaching for the bleach, pick up a bag of lemons and follow these easy steps to white than white bedding.

Instagram and TikTok sensation Chantel Mila has shared her hack with her 72.9k followers.

She uploaded a simple step-by-step video guide and captioned it, ‘Another top request – how I whiten clothes naturally1. Soak items in a bucket of hot water and 1/2 cup lemon juice for at least an hour (some people recommend boiling them on a stovetop with lemon, but I haven’t tried this!)

2. Remove and place in the wash

3. Add 1/2 cup bicarb soda to the wash with your usual gentle detergent

4. Line dry in the sun

The citric acid from the lemons help whiten clothes and bicarb soda is a natural deodoriser and brightener. UV naturally fades and whitens too, especially when pre-treated with lemon. As always, patch test when trying at home. Hope you have a relaxing weekend!’

This clever trick comes after a hack was shared of how to make old blankets fluffy again began circulating.

No doubt when the lemon hack works, you’ll be wanting to wash all your whites the same way, and why not – just make sure you stock up on plenty of lemons and bicarb soda.