This genius hack to make old blankets fluffy again is so easy

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

An easy hack to get old blankets fluffy and soft again is blowing people's minds on Instagram.

Cleaning and home hacks have steadily become some of the best info the internet has to offer.

You can find tips on everything from how to make a cleaning toilet bomb and removing radiator dust to how to light a three-wick candle without burning yourself.

There’s a treasure trove of tips and tricks out there, and now home influencer Liz Amaya has shared another game-changer.

There’s nothing better than a fluffy, warm blanket but no matter how hard you try blankets and throws will always lose their luster and softness, that is until now.

Liz shared a simple, three-step video to her 71,000 followers on how to clean your old blankets and throws.

All you need is bicarbonate of soda, white vinegar, and your normal washing detergent. Liz says you can wash several blankets together but not to mix in other clothing items.

To make your magical mixture, you need to add half a cup of Bicarbonate of soda to your washing machine load, half a cup of your normal liquid detergent to the drawer, and half a cup of white vinegar also to your drawer, with your detergent.

Then you put the wash on a warm and gentle cycle, and you’re all done!

Liz says they’ll be “so fluffy again.” She also shared that she cleans her towels and sheets with this method also and it “freshens them up”.

Her followers were very impressed with her hack and took to the comment section to applaud her.

Video of the Week

One wrote, ‘I love this. I wash mine regularly but have never used bicarb and vinegar in my machine before. This looks so easy!’

Another commenter added, ‘Love all of your tips! I’m off to wash my throws 😂.’

A third blanket enthusiast said, ‘You have inspired me to wash my throw rugs now 🤩.’ There will be lots of clean, fluffy blankets around now.

We can’t wait to try this one ourselves!