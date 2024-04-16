This brand new Peppa Pig clothing collection is perfect for summer holidays (and prices start from just £15)
Perfect for little Peppa fans, this new clothing collection is just the thing for summer fun with their favourite character
If your little human is obsessed with Peppa Pig, then they'll love this new clothing collection that means they get to wear their favourite character all day. And better still, it's perfect for summer, with beach-ready options that will keep your little one protected in the sun.
While Peppa Pig can be quite a divisive character, even across the pond, there's no doubting the popularity of the little piglet and her family and friends, and your child might even have some of the best Peppa Pig toys in their collection already. But why just stick to toys, when they can wear Peppa and take her with them everywhere they go?
Jojo Maman Bébé has launched a new Peppa Pig-themed clothing collection, including everything from dresses and dungarees, PJs to party dresses to waterproofs to wetsuits (meaning your little one will have everything they need to enjoy the unpredictable British weather in style). The collection is available to shop online and in store, with prices ranging from £15 up to £44.
We've picked out our favourite pieces from the collection below.
Sizes: 6-12 months to 5-6 years
Is there anything more summery than yellow gingham? This dress is made from seersucker fabric to help keep your little one cool and comfortable. It features applique strawberries around the collar, as well as Pepper and her friends around the hem.
Sizes: 12-18 months to 5-6 years
This best-selling fisherman's jacket gets a Peppa-themed twist in the new collection. Featuring Peppa and George spashing in puddles, this jacket is cotton lined to keep it comfortable, while also being waterproof to keep kiddos dry.
Sizes: 6-12 months to 4-5 years
With it's nautical stripes and blue shorts with stretchy waistband, this two-piece set screams summer. And the pièce de résistance is a large amazing bus tour applique on the chest, featuring Peppa and all of her friends.
Sizes: 6-12 months to 5-6 years
For summer parties, this adorable party dress has a swishable tulle skirt featuring a party-ready Peppa, and a contrasting blue and white stripe t-shirt style top. They'll never want to take it off!
Sizes: 0-6 months to 4-5 years
If you're heading on holiday this year, keep your little one protected with a Peppa Pig sun protection suit. There are two different styles available and help protect your child from the sun, and you can also get a co-ordinating Peppa Pig sun hat for £15.
Sizes: 1-2 years to 4-5 years
Perfect for post-bathtime, post-swimming lessons or post-beach, this towelling hooded poncho will keep the kids warm and cosy while they dry off. Made from thick terry fabric, it also has poppers and short-sleeve arms to prevent restricted movement.
Speaking of the new collection, Gwynn Milligan, CEO of JoJo Maman Bébé, says: “We are so excited to launch our new and exclusive collection with Peppa Pig. JoJo celebrated it’s 30th birthday last year and with Peppa Pig’s 20th birthday this year, we are thrilled to mark these milestones together. Kids and parents love the Peppa Pig character, and we knew this much-loved childhood icon would be a great fit for our latest range.
"Our mission has always been to create fun, useful clothing and products, all made with care, made to share and made to last. We hope you love the collection as much as we do!”
If you like this, you might also like Emma Bridgewater's Peppa Pig collection.
Sarah is GoodtoKnow's Consumer Writer & Money Editor and is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around childcare costs, child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language.
