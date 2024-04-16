This brand new Peppa Pig clothing collection is perfect for summer holidays (and prices start from just £15)

If your little human is obsessed with Peppa Pig, then they'll love this new clothing collection that means they get to wear their favourite character all day. And better still, it's perfect for summer, with beach-ready options that will keep your little one protected in the sun.

While Peppa Pig can be quite a divisive character, even across the pond, there's no doubting the popularity of the little piglet and her family and friends, and your child might even have some of the best Peppa Pig toys in their collection already. But why just stick to toys, when they can wear Peppa and take her with them everywhere they go?

Jojo Maman Bébé has launched a new Peppa Pig-themed clothing collection, including everything from dresses and dungarees, PJs to party dresses to waterproofs to wetsuits (meaning your little one will have everything they need to enjoy the unpredictable British weather in style). The collection is available to shop online and in store, with prices ranging from £15 up to £44.

We've picked out our favourite pieces from the collection below.

Speaking of the new collection, Gwynn Milligan, CEO of JoJo Maman Bébé, says: “We are so excited to launch our new and exclusive collection with Peppa Pig. JoJo celebrated it’s 30th birthday last year and with Peppa Pig’s 20th birthday this year, we are thrilled to mark these milestones together. Kids and parents love the Peppa Pig character, and we knew this much-loved childhood icon would be a great fit for our latest range.

"Our mission has always been to create fun, useful clothing and products, all made with care, made to share and made to last. We hope you love the collection as much as we do!”

