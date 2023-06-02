Toys R Us is reopening on the high street but what have they done to the famous jingle?

Toys R Us is reopening on the UK high street and while parents are branding its return a 'Christmas miracle' they're not the only ones asking what have they done to the famous jingle?

For most 80s or 90s children, Toys R Us was the equivalent of today's Amazon - it's where you did your school friends' birthday party shopping and compiled your Christmas wish list after seeing all the toys stacked from floor to ceiling on the shelves.

And who can forget that in the run up to Christmas, its TV advert would return with its magical jingle that gave you just as much goosebumps and excitement as the Coca-Cola truck.

In 2018 it went into administration and was forced to close all of its 100 UK stores and after teasing a return online last September with a relaunched Toys R Us website, selling 14,000 toys, it's back in the physical form too.

After a five-year break, the biggest toy shop is returning to the UK - by opening nine concession stores within WH Smith shops - with the first re-opening next week, on June 10th at Monks Cross Retail Park in York.

But with the new openings comes a new jingle - and dance - and there's mixed feelings about its new image.

One fan wrote, "You guys had the perfect iconic and timeless theme song that resonated with us kids and now us kids are parents it’d continue to resonate, seems silly not to use it…"

But another disagreed, commenting, "This is amazing!" after watching the new jingle, to which a third fan noted, "Good song, although it's sad to see you have to say "lots of games" instead of video games. If you come back with a store we were always used to, please sell video games."

And if you've not seen the new song, check it out below...

A post shared by Toys R Us Uk (@toysrus_uk_) A photo posted by on

The official Toys ‘R’ Us UK I’m A Toys ‘R’ Us Kid song, features the one and only Geoffrey the Giraffe! and the video features singer Tom Seals and his band, and it was filmed at Area 88 in Milton Keynes.

But aside from the song choice, fans are delighted with the shop reopening. One fan wrote, "TOYS R US IS BACK!! I’m so happy my entire childhood was in these stores"

While another fan put, "I want to go back into the shop again".

Goodto.com Family Editor, Stephanie Lowe, said, "It's a Christmas miracle. Toys R US was AMAZING wasn't it... not to mention the jingle... all together now? "IT'S CALLED TOYS R US, TOYS R US, TOYS R US..."

But after hearing the new jingle, Steph's said, "Oh... oh no, no, no - it has Butlins vibes!" But thankfully - for the sake of parent's bank balances everywhere - the stores are opening in WH Smiths and not in the popular family holiday resort.

Toys R Us first opened in the UK back in 1985 and at its peak, it had 105 stores across the country. But the American toy, clothing and baby product retailer dates back to 1948, with its HQ located in New Jersey.

The new openings will feature a life-sized Geoffrey the Giraffe sculpture and will sell toy brands including Barbie, Fisher Price, Lego, Marvel, and Peppa Pig to name but a few.

WHSmith High Street managing director Sean Toal said, “At WHSmith, we’re always exploring new opportunities to launch exciting, new product ranges to our customers on the high street, and our partnership with Toys R Us certainly does this!

“The brand has long been known for its exceptional range of toys and games and complements our existing offer well.

He added, "Across each of the nine locations, we have a great team of colleagues who look forward to welcoming many new and existing customers over the coming weeks and showcasing the new store layout.”

Toys R Us store locator

Toys R Us stores are returning to the following locations:

WH Smith Monks Cross Retail Park in York

Canterbury (St George Street)

(St George Street) Chelmsford (High Street)

(High Street) Cheltenham (High Street)

(High Street) Cwmbran (The Mall)

(The Mall) Oxford (Cornmarket Street)

(Cornmarket Street) Poole (Towngate Shopping Centre)

(Towngate Shopping Centre) Reading (Broad Street)

(Broad Street) Solihull (Mell Square)

But for those who want to relive their childhood magic, you can watch a clip of the original TV advert with theme tune below.

Simon Cartey, UK commercial director at Toys R Us, said, “Our new Toys R Us shop-in-shops at WHSmith create the perfect home for Toys R Us as it returns to the UK high street shopping scene.

“With this collaboration, we are not only bringing back the beloved Toys R Us experience but also providing convenient access to a wide range of toys and games.

“Together, we hope to create a magical and joyful shopping destination for families across the country.”