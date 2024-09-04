Want to feel old? Watch hilarious video of kids baffled by the school tech their parents used

We can't stop laughing at this hilarious video of schoolchildren trying to figure out what the classroom tech of their parents' generation is used for - and the nostalgia is so strong.

Kids today have access to a whole range of technology that their parents couldn't have even dreamed would ever exist. They've mastered using smartphones far quicker than us older generations have and have easily taken to the 'Hey, Google," commands of today's speakers.

But it seems that their understanding of the technology of ol' is not so comprehensive. A new study, conducted by Explore Learning, presented a group of 10-year-old schoolchildren with pictures of classroom items that were commonplace in their parents' generation and they were all baffled by the tech.

More than two thirds had no idea what the overhead projector was called, while 72% couldn't guess what it was even used for. Guessing at it's purpose, they threw out ideas like 'eye machine' and 'walkie talkie,' with some saying it might be used 'at the dentist' or 'for experimenting.'

The classic floppy disk proved equally mystifying, with 61% of children being unable to identify them. And, if you want to feel really old, a handful of the kids thought the discs could be as old as 100-years!

When presented with an old boxy PC, one child described it as, "Kind of like a motherboard."

The confusion continued when they were presented with an old boombox radio. One child exclaimed, "Imagine if you had this boombox and you were just carrying it around all day listening to music! That would be, like... harder!"

Another hilariously called out to the old radio, "Hey Google, play Roar by Katy Perry."

Commenting on the research, Amandeep Sanghera, Head of Maths and English at Explore Learning, said, "Our ‘Back to School Rewind’ survey has uncovered a fascinating – and often hilarious – generational gap. It’s remarkable to see just how quickly classroom technology evolves. Items that were everyday essentials for parents have become mysterious relics to their children in just two or three decades.

“This old-school tech might be gathering dust in the cupboard now, but it really shows how quickly things can change in our classrooms. It’s not just chalk and slate that baffle today’s tech-savvy kids – even the humble overhead projector is now a puzzling artefact from the past!

"While it's amusing to see children puzzle over these outdated technologies, it's also a reminder of the incredible opportunities modern tech offers in classrooms."

