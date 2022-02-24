What is a COBRA meeting? What it stands for and who attends them

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You may have heard about them in the news, but have you ever wondered what is a COBRA meeting and why the government attends them?

The word COBRA often rears it’s head during times of national emergency. And it seems the phrase is making headlines again as Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a COBRA meeting in wake of Russia invading Ukraine.

Many of us might also remember COBRA meetings being chaired during the start of the coronavirus pandemic. As the UK came to terms with the virus and it’s spread across the country. We explain their purpose and what the catchy acronym really stands for.

What is a COBRA meeting?

A COBRA meeting is called by the UK’s Prime Minister to discuss and coordinate a response to a national, international or regional crisis. An emergency committee is formed who attend the meeting, with past examples dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, terrorist attacks and severe flooding.

According to the Institute for Government, COBRA meetings can be “ad hoc and the timing of meetings may be dependent on ministerial availability.”

“Convening it can sometimes be a way for prime ministers to indicate that they are taking action and have a grip of the situation,” they add.

The aim of a COBRA meeting is to:

Ensure a coordinated government response

Make key decisions in the wake of a crisis

Update key ministers and the Prime Minister with information on developing crises

To assist the emergency, security or military services in their response (depending on what the crisis is)

Immediate action can often occur following a COBRA meeting. For example, in March 2020 after a COBRA meeting on coronavirus Boris Johnson announced the UK was to go into lockdown with pubs, restaurants and schools closed due to covid. Plus adults being asked to work from home.

As for international matters, a COBRA meeting was held after the 9/11 attacks took place in 2001. The government of the time decided to immediately close the UK’s airspace to prevent a terror threat.

What does COBRA stand for?

COBRA is an acronym that translates to Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms – where the emergency meetings take place. Meetings are commonly held in Briefing Room A, which is why the A was added. COBRA is also more memorable and easier to pronounce than COBR.

The briefing rooms are found in the Cabinet Office’s main building of 70 Whitehall. This is located just behind Number 10, where the Prime Minister lives.

Who attends a COBRA meeting?

Prime Minister (who chairs the meetings)

(who chairs the meetings) Senior ministers

Security officials

Civil servants

Relevant experts

Representatives from the military

Representatives from the emergency services

Who attends a COBRA meeting is largely dependent on what the emergency meeting has been called for. For example, during the pandemic chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance both sat in on meetings.

Generally Britain’s Prime Minister is in attendance, supported by key cabinet officials. However, in January and Feburary 2020, Boris Johnson did not attend five COBRA meetings on coronavirus.

Michael Gove told BBC’s Andrew Marr, that during this occasion the meetings were “led by the relevant secretary of state in the relevant area.” For example, when Boris Johnson tested positive with Covid in April 2020, Dominic Raab chaired the COBRA meeting.

“Whoever is chairing those meetings reports to the prime minister. The prime minister is aware of all of these decisions and takes some of those decisions,” he added.

The public previously had limited knowledge of what a COBRA meeting room looks like. This was on the grounds of ‘national security’. But in 2010, a Freedom of Information Act led to an image of one being shared.

Previous COBRA meetings:

The first ever COBRA meeting was held in 1972 in response to the miners’ strike. It was chaired by Prime Minister of the time, Edward Heath and it assessed the government’s action to the industrial crisis.

More recent COBRA meetings include the Manchester Arena bombing (May 2017), London Bridge knife attack (June 2017) and the Salisbury Novichok poisonings (March 2018).

The pandemic also resulted in a number of regular COBRA meetings as the government coordinated the UK response to the spread of the virus. Several imposed lockdowns, an increase in booster jabs and travel restrictions like the travel green list were all factors that came about after government consultation.

Video of the Week: