When will nurses strike and why are they striking?

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) have voted to strike for the first time in their 106-year history. The decision has left many anxious to know when will nurses strike?

The ongoing cost of living crisis has caused discontent to mount across the UK, with Royal Mail strikes (opens in new tab) set to continue throughout the winter, along with train strikes (opens in new tab) causing repeated disruption on the railways. Now, nurses have voted to strike too, and with hospitals all over the UK likely to be affected, the public are concerned about the impact of the industrial action.

Just like many have been asking how much do train drivers earn (opens in new tab) in the wake of disruption to the transport system, people are now asking similar questions about nurses' pay scales, and are eager to know more about why they are taking action and what will happen on the strike days.

When will nurses strike?

The Royal College of Nursing (opens in new tab) has confirmed that nurses will strike before Christmas, and it is expected that industrial action will run into next year, as the strike mandate will continue until May 2023.

The RCN has not yet announced the exact date of the first strike, but it's expected to be in early to mid-December and that it will take place over two days. It is likely to be the first of a prolonged period of industrial action from the union.

RCN general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen (opens in new tab) has said: "Anger has become action – our members are saying enough is enough." She urged ministers to meet the RCN's demands in order to avoid strike action, saying, "While we plan our strike action, next week’s budget is the UK government’s opportunity to signal a new direction with serious investment. Across the country, politicians have the power to stop this now and at any point."

Health minister Steve Barclay (opens in new tab) has responded to the announcement of strike action, and has said that while he is "hugely grateful" for nurses' hard work, he "deeply regrets" that some union members have voted for industrial action.

He added: "These are challenging times, which is why we accepted the recommendations of the independent NHS Pay Review Body in full and have given over one million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year. This is on top of a 3% pay increase last year when public sector pay was frozen and wider government support with the cost of living."

Nurses in every service in Scotland and Northern Ireland voted for action, while in Wales all but one health board did. In England, however, the turnout was too low in nearly half of NHS trusts for strike action to take place.

How many nurses voted to strike?

The RCN has not disclosed how its 300,000 members voted, or how many of them were balloted.

However, a statement on the union's website says: "Overall results show members at the majority of NHS employers across the UK have voted to take strike action in their fight for fair pay and safe staffing. Strikes will now take place at the NHS trusts or health boards that have met the relevant legal requirements."

What will happen when nurses strike?

At UK hospitals where nurses voted to strike, services will have to be scaled back. The action won't affect all hospitals, however, because at least 50% of the members at each trust must have either taken part in the workplace-based ballot or backed the strikes in order for the action to go ahead.

NHS bosses in England have said they will prioritise A&E and emergency surgery during the strikes, but hospitals will be offering a similar service to that which they provide during a weekend or bank holiday. This means that treatments such as planned operations, outpatient appointments, chemotherapy sessions and kidney dialysis are likely to be postponed.

However, minimum staffing levels will be adhered to on strike days and determined by the life-preserving care model - which ensures that that emergency treatment and care still takes place and that patient lives are not put at risk - while the RCN has said that strike action will be carried out legally and safely at all times.

Steve Barclay has said: "Our priority is keeping patients safe during any strikes. The NHS has tried and tested plans in place to minimise disruption and ensure emergency services continue to operate."

Why are nurses striking?

Nurses are striking over pay. They are campaigning for a pay rise of 5% above inflation, to overcome real-terms pay cuts and to support nurses through the cost-of-living crisis.

Experienced nurses’ salaries have fallen by 20% in real terms since 2010, according to research the RCN commissioned from the consultancy London Economics (opens in new tab), meanwhile the government has refused to increase an offer it made in July of a pay increase of at least £1,400 to roughly a million people working in the NHS in England - which is worth between 4% and 5%.

In Scotland, RCN members voted to strike after rejecting a £2,200 pay increase from Scottish ministers, which would increase the pay of a newly qualified nurse by about 8%. The union said it would still mean a real-terms cut for a large majority of nurses, and that they wanted at least 10% across the board. However, Scotland’s acting finance secretary, John Swinney (opens in new tab), has said the government could not afford higher public sector pay deals unless services were cut.

How much are nurses paid?

NHS nurses pay is operated on a banding system, meaning salaries vary massively depending on what band a nurse is in and how many years of experience they have.

According to nurses.co.uk (opens in new tab), a qualified nurse in the UK - which starts at Band 5 - can earn anywhere between £27,055 up to as much as £109,475 for the most qualified and experienced nurses in Band 9.

Which NHS trusts will strike?

England

Cambridge University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust

Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust

Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust

Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust

Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare NHS Trust

St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust

Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust

University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust

Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Found Trust

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Found Trust

The Christie NHS Foundation Trust

Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust

Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust

Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust

Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Found Trust

Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust

Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

North East Ambulance Service NHS Trust

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust

Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust

The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust

South East Coast Ambulance Service

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust

South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust

Solent NHS Trust

Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust

Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust

Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Devon Partnership NHS Trust

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Found Trust

Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust

Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

North Bristol NHS Trust

Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust

University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust

Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust

Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust

Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust

Somerset NHS Foundation Trust

Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust

Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust

Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust

The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust

Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Dudley Integrated Health and Care NHS Trust

Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust

Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust

Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust

The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Sheffield Children’s NHS Trust

Wales

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board

Powys Teaching Local Health Board

Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust Headquarters

Hywel Dda University Health Board

Swansea Bay University Health Board

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board

Betsi Cadwaladr University Local Health Board

Velindre NHS Trust

Scotland

NHS Borders

NHS Education For Scotland

NHS Fife

NHS National Services Scotland

NHS Shetland

NHS Western Isles

NHS Dumfries and Galloway

NHS Orkney

NHS Golden Jubilee

NHS 24

The State Hospitals Board for Scotland

NHS Grampian

NHS Tayside

NHS Ayrshire and Arran

The Highland Council

Healthcare Improvement Scotland

Public Health Scotland

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

Scottish Ambulance Service

NHS Lothian

NHS Lanarkshire

NHS Highland

NHS Forth Valley

Northern Ireland

Practice and Education Council

Southern Health and Social Care Trust

Western Health and Social Care Trust

Belfast Health and Social Care Trust

Business Services Organisation

Regulation & Quality Improvement Authority

Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service

Public Health Agency

Northern Health and Social Care Trust

South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service

