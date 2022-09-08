GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

'Will schools close if the Queen dies' is a concern for many parents and carers in the UK, as the sad news of the Queen's ill health reaches people worldwide.

While no one likes to speculate on such tragic events, the recent news from a Buckingham Palace statement of Her Majesty The Queen’s health and royal fans' concern over her ‘ purple hands ’ at a recent engagement, has placed the Monarch firmly at the forefront of everyone’s minds. With her people left wondering what will happen when the Queen dies .

Parents and carers may also be thinking about how to talk to their children about death and what it means to people, loved ones and society - especially when the topic will be so widely and openly discussed. Juggling work and childcare will also be a consideration.

Will schools close if the Queen dies?

The Department for Education has confirmed to us that they ‘will issue advice in due course to all schools should [the Queen die]’. So, while school children will likely observe the official national day of mourning for the Queen's death, which will be the day of her funeral, there has been no confirmation that schools will close for the mourning period - which is believed to be 10-12 days and includes the Stock Exchange closing for one day to mark the sombre occasion.

And, while there are many varying answers to this search, Alexa for example will tell you; ‘When the Queen passes the country will have a time of National Mourning of 10 days. Schools will not be compelled to close during this time but it's possible some will choose to. At the end of the National Mourning the Queen's funeral will be held on a Bank Holiday when schools will close.’ Formal advice is to wait until you hear from your schools, as each may take a different stance on it.

What to say to children if someone dies

For parents forewarned is forearmed, and any information to help deal with incoming questions and feelings from children is always useful. With that in mind we chatted to Suzie Phillips (opens in new tab), associate director at Winston’s Wish who shares her advice with us based on her many years of experience working, teaching and counselling; "Adults can be worried about talking to children about death because they worry that they will somehow make it worse and cause the child distress. However, the line we often use is ‘nothing you can say can make it worse because the worse has already happened’," Suzie explained to us.

"As general guidance, what we say to anybody that might be coming into contact with a bereaved child - is acknowledge the death. Adults can often feel that they need to have all the answers, which can put people off talking about it in the first place but actually the most important thing is just being there and listening."

Especially where it may be a death of someone as high profile as the Queen, we don't know how much the child may be aware of the Queen, Suzie explains that it might be ok to say ‘I know [insert name] died, I’m here if you want to talk’ or ‘I hear that someone has died, I’m sorry to hear that’ for example.

"Sometimes for children that will be enough – that you have acknowledged the loss in their lives and shown your support of them."

Children are so susceptible to vibes, atmospheres, and vibes around them that it’s really important that children have their feelings validated when they are grieving. And that they have a chance to express what they are feeling. For little children, they will also need help in putting words and names to what they are feeling.

“Using phrases such as ‘Are you feeling sad today?’ Or, ‘are you feeling sad or angry right now?’ can help children identify and express their emotions,” says Suzie.

Additional support and free services

The Queen is one of our most devoted and longest-serving monarchs and, in the event of her death, will be discussed at great length in schools. This may impact your child more than you realise. If this turns out to the case and you need more support on how to talk about and deal with this try the below resources;

The Good Grief Trust - thegoodgrieftrust.org

Winston's Wish - Free national helpline on 08088 020 021 - winstonswish.org

Grief Encounter - Free helpline: 0808 802 0111 - griefencounter.org.uk

Bereavement Trust - Free helpline: 0800 435 455 - bereavement-trust.org.uk

