Are trains running on Monday? Travel plans for the Queen's funeral

With mourners all over the country hoping to travel to London for the Queen's funeral, many people have been asking are trains running on Monday?

The last state funeral (opens in new tab) in the UK took place nearly 60 years ago, so naturally the public have questions around the logistics of the national morning period, such as whether there will be a bank holiday (opens in new tab) and when schools will close (opens in new tab).

And with the Queen's coffin arriving in Westminster Hall on Wednesday 14 September, many also want to know how they can best get to central London to pay their respects to the UK's longest reigning monarch. Read on to find out travel details for the coming days and are trains running on Monday.

Are trains running on Monday?

Yes, trains will be running on Monday 19 September - even though it is a bank holiday - with a normal weekday timetable expected on the day of the Queen's state funeral.

This is to allow the transport system in the capital to run smoothly and ensure that as many people who want to pay their respects to the late Queen are able to do so, as thousands of people are expected to travel to London for the Queen's lying in state and funeral. Many train operators have warned travellers to plan ahead, as services are expected to be extremely busy in the coming days, and according to The Guardian (opens in new tab), as many as 750,000 people are expected to travel to the capital from Wednesday.

We're working with our partners to keep London moving and ensure everyone can travel safely during this period of mourning.Visit our travel advice webpage for more info and use our travel tools to check your journey before you travel.September 12, 2022 See more

People have been urged not to attempt to follow The Queen's final journey from Central London to Windsor by train as the route will be exceptionally busy, with Jason Webb (opens in new tab), the Rail Delivery Group (opens in new tab)’s Customer Information Director, saying: “Understandably, many people wish to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen during this period of national mourning. On the day of the funeral, Monday 19 September, people should plan carefully the timing of their journey home as trains and stations are likely to be extremely busy."

During the lying in state, Avanti West Coast (opens in new tab) will be running four further trains from Manchester to London Euston between the hours of 9.35am and 5.55pm from Tuesday to Thursday, and four extra trains north from London to Manchester between 12.40pm and 8.40pm. On Friday, Avanti will be running three extra trains each way, between the same times.

National Rail (opens in new tab) has said: "We are working with our partners to review arrangements to get people to view the funeral where possible and where there is capacity."

On the roads, TfL (opens in new tab) is advising people to avoid driving into London unless absolutely necessary, while road closures mean some bus routes will be diverted and Victoria Coach Station will be closed on Monday 19 September.

Will London Underground be running on Monday?

Yes, the tubes will be running on Monday and on the days leading up to the Queen's state funeral, though they are expected to be extremely busy.

Tube services will be particularly busy across Zone 1, with TfL advising customers to avoid Green Park if possible unless they need step-free access. Other stations expected to be busier than usual are Westminster, Charing Cross, Embankment, Victoria, Waterloo, St James' Park, Lancaster Gate, Hyde Park Corner and Marble Arch, and customers are advised to walk to these areas from other stations if they are able to.

Some short-term safety measures such as queuing, closures, non-stopping or changes to the way customers enter or exit a station may be necessary.

Thousands still queuing near Buckingham palace to lay flowers for the Queen in Green Park and the rain isn’t stopping them! @5_News pic.twitter.com/r8HbVjwbepSeptember 13, 2022 See more

Andy Byford (opens in new tab), London's Transport Commissioner, said: "At such an important and difficult time for the country, we are doing everything we can to ensure Londoners and visitors can pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen and welcome His Majesty the King. We are working with our partners to keep our city moving smoothly and to ensure that everyone who needs to get around or is planning to attend the memorial events can do so safely."

He added, "I would urge all customers to check before they travel, using the TfL website or TfL Go app, as while we're planning to run a normal service, there may be short notice changes and diversions as a result of the large number of people travelling and necessary road closures."

Will the Elizabeth Line be open?

Yes, the Elizabeth Line will be open on the day of the Queen's funeral, and it will also be running a 'special service' on Sunday, September 18.

The line, which is named after the late Queen Elizabeth and opened right before her Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab) celebrations, will be putting extra services to cope with the 'unprecedented demand' expected in the capital over the weekend.

On the day before the Queen's state funeral, the Elizabeth Line will be running 12 trains per hour on the central section of the line, which runs from Paddington to Abbey Wood.

This arrangement will see the Elizabeth Line run on a Sunday for the first time and two months earlier than was planned, with the service not due to begin its Sunday schedule until 6 November.

The Elizabeth line’s central section, between Paddington and Abbey Wood, will be open on Sunday with 12 trains an hour in each direction. pic.twitter.com/ZYN4j90q8kSeptember 12, 2022 See more

Will there be overnight trains for the Queen's funeral?

Yes, there will be overnight trains for the Queen's funeral, to help people pay their respects to the late monarch.

Transport for London has set up a dedicated command centre and enlisted volunteers to help with the extended schedule, as thousands of people are expected to head to London in the coming days for the Queen's lying in state and funeral.

Though most of the overnight services are commuter trains will run from outer London and the surrounding counties, a Network Rail spokesperson has said, "Where possible, we will be running some extra services, including a very limited service operating through the night on some routes, and postponing engineering work.

"Customers should check journey planners for the most up-to-date information."

The full list of overnight services to and from London

Marylebone - 1.10am to Gerrards Cross, Beaconsfield, High Wycombe and 3.15am to Gerrards Cross, Beaconsfield, High Wycombe, Princes Risborough, Haddenham & Thame Parkway, Bicester Village, Oxford Parkway, Oxford

to Gerrards Cross, Beaconsfield, High Wycombe and to Gerrards Cross, Beaconsfield, High Wycombe, Princes Risborough, Haddenham & Thame Parkway, Bicester Village, Oxford Parkway, Oxford Euston - 1.34am to Wembley Central, Harrow & Wealdstone, Watford Junction, Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted, Tring, Leighton Buzzard, Bletchley, Milton Keynes Central

to Wembley Central, Harrow & Wealdstone, Watford Junction, Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted, Tring, Leighton Buzzard, Bletchley, Milton Keynes Central St Pancras - 2.12am and 4.12am to Ebbsfleet, Ashford

and to Ebbsfleet, Ashford King's Cross - 1.40am to Finsbury Park, Alexandra Palace, New Southgate, Oakleigh Park, New Barnet, Hadley Wood, Potters Bar, Hatfield, Welwyn G C. Extra services if required.

to Finsbury Park, Alexandra Palace, New Southgate, Oakleigh Park, New Barnet, Hadley Wood, Potters Bar, Hatfield, Welwyn G C. Extra services if required. Liverpool Street - Hourly Elizabeth line to Shenfield departing at 50 or 55 mins past every hour calling at Stratford, Ilford, Romford, Gidea Park, Brentwood, Shenfield. Extra services if required.

Hourly Elizabeth line to Shenfield departing at 50 or 55 mins past every hour calling at Stratford, Ilford, Romford, Gidea Park, Brentwood, Shenfield. Extra services if required. Charing Cross - 1.45am and 3.45am to Waterloo East, London Bridge, Orpington, Sevenoaks, Tonbridge, Tunbridge Wells

and to Waterloo East, London Bridge, Orpington, Sevenoaks, Tonbridge, Tunbridge Wells Waterloo - 1.05am and 3.20am to Vauxhall, Clapham Junction, Richmond, Twickenham, Feltham, Staines, Egham, Virginia Water, Ascot, 1.05am and 3.35am to Clapham Junction, Woking, Basingstoke, Winchester, Eastleigh, Southampton Airport Parkway, Southampton Central, 1.15am to Clapham Junction, Woking, Guildford, Haslemere, 4.08am to Clapham Junction, Woking, Guildford, Haslemere, Petersfield, Havant, Fratton

and to Vauxhall, Clapham Junction, Richmond, Twickenham, Feltham, Staines, Egham, Virginia Water, Ascot, and to Clapham Junction, Woking, Basingstoke, Winchester, Eastleigh, Southampton Airport Parkway, Southampton Central, to Clapham Junction, Woking, Guildford, Haslemere, to Clapham Junction, Woking, Guildford, Haslemere, Petersfield, Havant, Fratton Victoria - 1.09am and 3.09am to Denmark Hill, Lewisham, Blackheath, Eltham, Bexleyheath, Barnehurst, Dartford, 1.22am and 3.22am to Bromley South, Longfield, Meopham, Rochester, Chatham, Gillingham, 1.55am and 4.35am to Bromley South, Swanley, Borough Green & Wrotham, West Malling, Madistone East, Ashford, 2.25am and 4.25am to Brixton, Herne Hill, Beckenham Junction, Bromley South, Orpington

and to Denmark Hill, Lewisham, Blackheath, Eltham, Bexleyheath, Barnehurst, Dartford, and to Bromley South, Longfield, Meopham, Rochester, Chatham, Gillingham, and to Bromley South, Swanley, Borough Green & Wrotham, West Malling, Madistone East, Ashford, and to Brixton, Herne Hill, Beckenham Junction, Bromley South, Orpington Paddington - Hourly Elizabeth line to Reading calling at Ealing Broadway, Southall, Hayes & Harlington, West Drayton, Ever, Langley, Slough, Maidenhead, Twyford, Reading and departing at 50 mins past the hour. GWR's overnight train to Reading will continue as usual.

Hourly Elizabeth line to Reading calling at Ealing Broadway, Southall, Hayes & Harlington, West Drayton, Ever, Langley, Slough, Maidenhead, Twyford, Reading and departing at 50 mins past the hour. GWR's overnight train to Reading will continue as usual. London Underground - Night Tube services on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines on Friday and Saturday plus 24 hour coach services including Greenline and Oxford Tube which will be running from Baker Street instead of their usual terminus at Victoria Coach Station.

