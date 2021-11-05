11 interview outfits for women: what to wear to a job interview

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stuck on what to wear to a job interview? These fail-safe interview outfits for women are guaranteed to make a good first impression.

Of course, it goes without saying that a job interview isn’t a fashion show but it’s still important to go into it feeling your best. Much like, what to wear to a wedding, so many of us find what to wear to an interview a daunting task, especially when we’ve been used to wearing tracksuit bottoms from home.

Stylist Katie Eastwood told us, “After a couple of years of working from home, our workwear wardrobes have definitely changed. Many of us have moved away from more traditional workwear looks, in favour of more casual items that suit the reality of working from home. Having said that, the desire to dress up and make an effort for new job interviews remains, regardless of whether the meeting is in-person or virtual.”

So even if the job interview is over Zoom, don’t be tempted to team that fancy blouse with your pyjama bottoms. “I often advise my clients to consider their whole look, from head to toe – even if it is a virtual interview. Teaming a gorgeous shirt with joggers may be comfortable but it’s unlikely to make you feel interview ready,” says Katie.

What clothes are appropriate to wear to an interview?

Smart tailoring, printed blouses and shirt dresses are appropriate and stylish for an interview. Katie, Stylist Ambassador at Stitch Fix UK, says you should stick to a smart/casual dress code and steer clear of distressed denim and loungewear.

Comfort is also key, so avoid anything too tight that will have you constantly readjusting yourself. “I recommend that my clients avoid anything too tight or uncomfortable in their interview ensemble, as it’ll only cause them to become distracted,” says Katie. “I also think it’s better to lean towards smart/casual pieces as opposed to heavily ripped jeans, joggers or gym leggings – unless of course, you are interviewing for a role as a PT at the gym! If you want to wear a sheer fabric, it’s best to wear a cami underneath or layer over a knitted vest, simply to remain as professional as possible.”

When it comes to colour palette, an all black outfit can also be a really powerful look, especially when you team it with statement jewellery or fun footwear.

Whatever you decide to wear, the most important thing is that you feel comfortable and confident in your chosen outfit. “I always recommend that my clients wear some of their favourite items with that new statement blouse or embellished heel so they feel like the best version of themselves, rather than a walking mannequin!” adds Katie.

Now go get that job – good luck.

11 interview outfits for women

Want some extra help to get interview ready? We’ve rounded up 11 of the best pieces to ensure you stride into that interview in style and leave with the job!

1.Monsoon Charlie Check Belted Trousers

RRP: £60 | Sizes: 8-24

A flattering fit for everyone, these wide-leg trousers suit every shape. If the job is super formal then pair them with a court heel and blouse but if it’s a little more casual cool, they’ll still look super professional paired with a roll neck and smart trainers.

VIEW NOW – £60 | MONSOON

2.M&S Spot Print Belted Midi Shirt Dress

RRP: £39.50 | Sizes: 6-24

You can’t really go wrong with a shirt dress and whilst this pattern is a little bold, it definitely makes a fashion statement. The belt nips you in at the waist without feeling too constricted (the last thing you want in a job interview is to feel like you can’t breathe!) and the sharp collar neckline creates a really polished look.

VIEW NOW – £39.50 | M&S

3.Hobbs Maeve Wool Skirt

RRP: £99 | Sizes: 6-18

A mini skirt might not be the first thing you think of for a job interview but a woollen one should definitely be considered. Great for the winter teamed with opaque tights and ankle boots. If you want to make it even more sophisticated then pop a blazer on in a matching colour.

VIEW NOW – £99 | HOBBS

4. Reiss Toni Black Pencil Skirt

RRP: £138 | Sizes: 4-14

Sleek and stylish, a pencil skirt is always a safe option for an interview and with its subtle split and satin waist band, this one has a fashion-forward edge. Pair with a satin blouse.

VIEW NOW – £138 | REISS

5. H&M Double Breasted Jacket

RRP: £24.99 | Sizes: XS-XXL

Give smart tailoring a feminine twist with this pretty pink blazer. Either opt for the matching trousers or contrast with black. For underneath, choose a smart blouse or a simple cami top.

VIEW NOW – £24.99 | H&M

6. Massimo Dutti Oversized Wool Coat

RRP: £269 | Sizes: 8-12

Even though, you’ll likely be taking it off, outerwear can still make a statement. This wool coat looks smart but will still keep you warm and can be paired with everything from a shirt dress to tailored trousers.

VIEW NOW – £269 | MASSIMO DUTTI

7. Zara Contrast Blouse with Floral Print

RRP: £29.99 | Sizes: XS- XL

If you want to opt for a patterned blouse, this one is ideal because it still looks professional whilst keeping it fashion-forward. Keep the rest of your outfit and accessories minimal to balance out the busy pattern.

VIEW NOW – £29.99 | ZARA

8. Phase Eight Sophie Floral Print Jumpsuit

RRP: £140 | Sizes: 6-20

If you want an outfit that already looks put together then opt for a jumpsuit like this one which could be mistaken for a smart blouse and trousers. Definitely, one if you want to save on hassle!

VIEW NOW – £140 | PHASE EIGHT

9. Mango Satin Finish Blouse

RRP: £29.99 | Sizes: 4-16

A bright blouse will really make a statement and this budget buy still looks expensive. Go for black for the rest of the outfit and accessorise with statement gold and silver jewellery.

VIEW NOW – £29.99 | MANGO

10. Warehouse Tailored Utility Belted Pencil Dress

RRP: £79 | Sizes: 6-16

This tailored utility dress is sleeveless, making it super versatile. Pop a pretty blouse or winter roll neck underneath and add a statement belt.

VIEW NOW – £79 | WAREHOUSE

11. Next Pleat Front Shirt

RRP: £34 | Sizes: 6-22

A statement white blouse will always look effortlessly chic and with its ruffle collar and cuff sleeves, this one is particularly stylish. Team with smart trousers and tuck in – whilst still leaving a little out.

VIEW NOW – £34 | NEXT