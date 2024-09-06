Feel the fear and do it anyway – confidence tips for children by The Week Junior

Have you ever felt nervous about trying something for the first time? It's the same for everyone, and overcoming fears and taking healthy risks can open up new experiences. Autumn is a great time to try something new, like learning a skill or making new friends. It can feel exciting but scary, because doing something different means taking a risk that it won't work out. Scientists say feeling nervous is our body dealing with danger; it releases chemicals that make the heart race and skin feel prickly.

However, Catherine Hayes Fisher from the mental health charity Place2Be tells The Week Junior not to let it stop you. "Not loving something at first doesn’t mean you’ve made a terrible mistake to try it," she says. "It’s part of being human."

Have a go anyway

Feeling the fear but having a go anyway is a great way to boost your confidence and build up resilience. This gives you the strength to overcome challenges, bounce back from difficult experiences and stay strong inside. It also means making the most of exciting opportunities. Think of a time you took a risk and it paid off, like joining a team and scoring a goal or talking to someone next to you and making a new friend. Then think what you would miss out on if you’d let fear get in the way.

However, not all risks are a good idea so if you’re unsure about anything ask a trusted adult first.

Manage your worries

How you approach a challenge is important, says Hayes Fisher. So be kind and tell yourself "I don’t know how to do this yet, I’m going to make mistakes, but it’ll be fun figuring it out."

She also warns about the ‘spotlight effect’, explaining, “It’s easy to convince ourselves that everybody is watching when we’re in a new situation." But remember that most people are probably busy worrying about what they’re doing. Everyone overcomes fear differently, so find what works for you. You could try belly breathing or talking to someone about your feelings.

Belly breathing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Belly breathing slows your heart rate and calms nerves.

Put your hands on your belly and breathe in slowly and deeply for four seconds.

Feel your stomach moving out as you breathe in the air.

Hold your breath for four seconds, then breathe out until all the air is gone.

Repeat a few times until your body feels relaxed.

Practising it regularly makes belly breathing easier in stressful moments.

Back-to-school jitters

Most pupils go back to school this month, and Catherine Hayes Fisher from Place2Be says being prepared helps you deal with nerves during those first few weeks. If you haven't started yet, or it's early days - try writing a list of good things that could happen, like making friends or learning new subjects. Then write down your worries and what you can do to stop them.

