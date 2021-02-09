The healthiest cereal for kids at breakfast, according to a nutritionist

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Choosing the healthiest cereal for kids doesn’t have to be hard. You just have to know the brands to look for when browsing the aisles.

With an endless choice to pick from, it can be confusing to know which is healthiest cereal for kids. Much like deciphering the healthiest adult cereals from the vast array on the supermarket shelves, picking a healthy cereal for kids that isn’t full of secret sugars but is packed with nutrients instead is really important. Eating a healthy breakfast in the morning is a vital part of a balanced diet and will give kids (and adults) the energy they to start the day.

“Having a healthy, nutritious breakfast each day has been found to drastically improve children’s physical and mental wellbeing in a wide range of ways,” says nutritional expert Mina Khan, founder of Formulate Health. “Some of the most striking improvements have been observed in behaviour, focus and academic performance at school, with much research also pointing to a link between skipping breakfast and childhood obesity.”

The healthiest cereal for kids

These are the top 10 healthiest cereals for kids according to our experts. They were picked because not only did they have the lowest amount of sugar per serving, but they also contain added vitamins and minerals.

“Looking for a cereal that has a lower sugar content is always the best place to start,” says Mina. “From there, opting for fortified cereals can be a great way to help ensure your child is having a healthy, more balanced breakfast.”

Cereal really is a good choice for children at breakfast. “Cereal can be a great way of getting healthy, slow release carbohydrates into our children’s diets at the start of each day,” says Mina.

“These foods will help keep your child feeling energised and alert during the day. Plus, cereal can help with digestion and providing some of the essential nutrients they need. What’s more, cereal is quick and easy to prepare and many kids can even prepare it themselves, making it a really handy option for those rushed mornings before school.”

Healthiest breakfast cereal for kids ranked from best to worst

Want to find a new cereal for your child? “Parents should look not only on the nutritional guides on the front of packages but also on the back,” says certified integrative health and nutrition coach Libby Mills. She recommends:

Read the labels “Look out for added sugars and words such as syrups, dextrose, sucrose, molasses – all terms for sugar. As a rule of thumb, the less ingredients on the back means the less processed the cereal is and closer to its natural form.”

Note the portion size “The nutritional label’s information is a guide based on an average adult’s intake of calories and adults daily recommended amount of sugar, not a child’s.”

Know the sugar guidelines “The NHS recommends children aged seven to 10 should have no more than 24g of free sugars a day. Plus, children aged four to six should have no more than 19g of free sugars a day.”

1) Weetabix

