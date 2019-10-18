We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Halloween games for kids to play this October for some spooktacular fun with the whole family.

Looking for halloween party ideas? Look no further. These exciting Halloween games for kids didn’t make it into our round-up for nothing, you know.

All 13 are as equally spooky, creepy and goose-pimple inducing as the next. Whether you’re playing them together at home or out at a Halloween party, our chilling round-up of the best halloween games for kids features favourites such as apple bobbing, zombie-themed wink murder and a fun mummy-wrap game – plus we’ve got some for little ones who don’t want too much spooking! All you need now is some halloween party food and you’re ready for a spook-tacular evening.

1. Spooky piñata

How to play: Make a spooky themed piñata stuffed with scary sweets and let the children take it in turns to bash it until all the goodies fall out for a sweet treat.

This Halloween game is best for: 5+ – this game is pretty fun for any age!

2. Skeleton relay race

How to play: Draw out all the bones to make up two skeletons on a sturdy piece of card and lay all the bones in a pile on one side on the room, with a surface or card to place or pin them on at the end other end of the room. Split your little monsters up into two teams and on the whistle one by one they must run to assemble the skeleton tagging in the next person. The first team with a full skeleton wins – educational AND fun!

This Halloween game is best for: 8 to 12 year olds that won’t find putting together the human body too hard.

3. What’s in the bowl?!

How to play: Prepare bowls filled with gross, slimy feeling foods that could be interpretative as Halloween themed nasties, such as peeled grapes as eye balls or slimy spaghetti as brains. Each children has to put their hands in the bowls to guess what they’re feeling.

This Halloween game is best for: 5-10 year olds that will delight in getting messy!

4. Apple bobbing

How to play: Fill a bowl with water and get the kids to take it in turns to grab the apple without using their hands. Time each child’s go – the winner is the person who gets their fruit the fastest! You will need to supervise this and have a towel ready.

This Halloween game is best for: 5 to 8 year olds who think getting wet is hilarious.

5. Zombie wink murder

How to play: One child is the detective and leaves the room, while the others sit in a circle and close their eyes. You select one child to be the zombie. The detective comes back in and the zombie starts winking – when a child is winked at, they become a zombie. Get them to wander around in a zombie-like state until the detective works out who the original zombie is and the game starts again. Get ready for some very over-the-top performances!

This Halloween game is best for: 6 to 10 year olds, who can understand the rules of the game.

6. Lights-off hide and seek

How to play: We don’t need to explain the rules for this one! Add a Halloween theme to traditional hide and seek by getting the kids to wear costumes. If you’re feeling brave you could let them play inside with the curtains drawn and the lights off and give the seeker a torch.

This Halloween game is best for: 3 to 8 year olds – even very young children can enjoy this game, but keep the lights on for them.

7. Scary face painting

How to play: Buy some cheap face paints, take a look at our spooky Halloween face paint ideas and follow the step-by-step tutorials to create creepy faces like this vampire face paint.This Halloween game is best for: 3 to 9 year olds – kids love having their faces painted.

8. Pin the wart on the witch

How to play: Just like the old classic, pin the tail on the donkey, but with a Halloween twist! Before the party, draw and cut out a picture of a witch – don’t forget the big pointy nose – and stick it on the wall. Then get the kids to take it in turns to have a go at pinning the wart (a bit of green Plasticine) on the witch’s nose. Blindfold them, spin them round 3 times and then set them off. The other kids can help by shouting ‘hot’ or ‘cold’ depending on how near they are to the witch’s face. Once they’ve stuck the wart on, take it off but make a note of the child’s initials where it was stuck. The winner is the child who gets the wart closest to the end of the nose.

This Halloween game is best for: 5 to 8 year olds, who think it’s great fun to be blindfolded and can understand the game.

9. Mummy wrap

How to play: Get the kids into teams of 3 or 4. In each team, choose one child (or adult!) to be the mummy. The rest of the team use a roll of toilet paper to wrap them up as a mummy. The winner can either be the group that finishes first or the group that does the best job of wrapping up their mummy.

This Halloween game is best for: Children of all ages will love this game.

10. The doughnut game

How to play: Tie string around a jam doughnut (that looks like it’s filled with blood when you bite into it) and hang it from the ceiling so it’s at the kids’ head height. The kids have to eat the doughnuts with their hands tied behind their backs.

This Halloween game is best for: 5 to 10 year olds and anyone who likes doughnuts!

11. Treasure hunt

How to play: Buy some Halloween-themed small toys (like toy spiders, bats, mini toy pumpkins) and hide them around the garden or house. Separate the kids out into groups of 2 or 3 and give them a list of what they have to find. Once they’ve collected everything on their list, they can collect their prize.

This Halloween game is best for: 3 to 12 year olds – most children love a treasure hunt and you can always partner older kids with younger ones if they need some help.

12. What’s in the pond?

How to play: Make up a big bowl of jelly and hide little Halloween toys and wrapped sweeties in it. Have the kids stick their hands in the gungey ‘water’ and guess what it is they can feel, before pulling it out to see if they’re right.

This Halloween game is best for: The whole family, the kids will even love seeing you take a turn, if you dare.

13. Pumpkin Patch Stomp

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/pin/281263939217378254/

Suitable for: 5 and over

Pumpkin Patch Stomp is one of the easiest Halloween games for kids to set up. All you’ll need is some orange balloons (plus some ample breath to blow them up). Then arrange them outside, start a timer and see how many ‘pumpkins’ they can pop before time is up. The winner here is the one with the most burst balloons. But for an inspired take, hide mini toys in each balloon when blowing them up, so that when they burst – everyone’s a winner!

14. Duck, duck, ghost

How to play: Play this spooky spin on an old classic in exactly the same way you would duck, duck, goose. Have all the children sit in a circle as ducks. Have one child as the ghost and they go around the circle tapping each child’s head saying, ‘duck, duck, duck, ghost.’ When they say ghost the child who their hand lands on must get up and chase the ghost around the circle and back into their empty spot. If the ghost gets to the space first and sits down then the child without a place becomes the new ghost. Continue in this way until they’re all tired out!

This Halloween game is best for: Children who are slightly older as they will have the patience to sit still in a circle and are steady enough on their feet to jump up and run when they have to.

