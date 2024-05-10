I've found the perfect kids' sun lounger and you can get £20 off with this promo code

As the weekend creeps into view and the weather finally warms up, it's time to head outside with the kids - and this adorable child's deckchair from La Redoute is the perfect picnic accessory.

At last, summer seems to have arrived so I'm not surprised to see that internet searches for 'kids sun lounger' are climbing as the weekend roars into sight. Along with kitting out the garden with the best outdoor toys and getting the paddling pool ready, we're all dreaming of spending more time outdoors.

There are plenty of fabulous sun loungers for kids to choose from, like this adorable Double Chaise Lounger with Cupholder from Very. And this Kids Rocking Hammock from The Range is especially cute - I reckon you could even persuade little ones to have a garden snooze in that!

But if you're in the market for a kids' sun lounger that's a little less expensive, I've found just the thing. This child's deckchair from La Redoute is as cute as can be - and there's a discount code you can use to get it for £22 less.

(Image credit: Rodolphe)

Rodolphe Child's Acacia Deckchair

£55

Normally £55, this adorable deckchair is the perfect kids' sun lounger and ideal if you want a garden seat that you can easily fold away after a day in the sunshine.

It's made from FSC® certified acacia, which is resistant to insects and fungi as well as poor weather. The polyester canvas seat has an adjustable backrest - so you could recline it if a garden nap is on the cards - and the deckchair is easy to fold.

In addition, this kids' deckchair has a clever security design. It has to be locked by an adult, meaning little ones can't fold it by themselves and there's no risk of tiny fingers getting pinched.

I'm also a fan of the stylish simplicity of a child's deck chair, since it offers a comfy place for kids to lounge in the garden but without cluttering your chic outdoor space with garish plastic. A child's deck chair gives definite romanticise your life vibes and I'm here for that, frankly.

La Redoute offers free returns on all orders so it won't be a hassle to send it back if it turns out it's not quite right for your little sun lounger.

Best of all, you can save 40% if you use the promo code SPRING when prompted to do so before you checkout, bringing the price down from £55 to just £33, a saving of £22.

