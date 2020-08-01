14 best family days out in the Midlands: Cheap things to do with your kids

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From botanical gardens to the legendary Cadbury’s World, check out our list of best days out in the Midlands to discover there’s plenty for you to do in the Midlands region, plus they’ll all be kind to your purse.

Best family days out in the Midlands:

1. Cadbury’s World, Birmingham

Just a short drive away from Birmingham’s bustling city centre comes a factory that needs no introduction, Cadbury’s World is every child and chocolate-lover’s dream, with chocolate confectionery wherever you look!

Discover the origins of the cocoa bean, jump on board the Crunchie Rollercoaster or simply dive into a bowl of liquid Dairy Milk (they will let us do that, won’t they?).

And with a restaurant, playground park and picnic area, there’s something for everyone.

This is one of the days out in the Midlands that could reel you in for hours (just swimming in that chocolate bowl).

Cadbury’s World is now open for business again, but pre-booking is always required and there are safety measures in place.

Best for: 4D interaction (and chocolate lovers, obviously!)

2. National Space Centre, Leicester

For all you space lovers out there, this is one of the days out in the Midlands not to be missed when you’re in the region.

The exhibition holds galleries, interactive displays and an incredible Planetarium all surrounding the history (and future!) of space travel.

And that’s not all; they hold themed special events for kids during the holidays.

Now open, it’s essential to book your place to visit the space centre.

Best for: Science buffs

3. Holme Pierrepont Country Park, Nottinghamshire

This is one of the best family days out in the Midlands for all you action-adventurey types!

If your kids are into trying out new activities, from White Water Rafting to Sailing, Wakeboarding to Segways, this activity-packed park is a fantastic day out. Kids can get lessons on the water, try out the army-inspired assault course or try their hand at some mini golf or high ropes.

The Rambo-inspired, ECombat Experience gives your kids the chance to engage in thrilling military missions, live on the battlefield!

You can also purchase zone packages if your kids are interested in trying multiple activities and it works out a little cheaper!

Following a partial reopening, we’re happy to say that Holme Pierrepont Country Park has opened their gym, sky trail and mini golf activities, white water course, Regatta Lake, campsite and country park to visitors again!

Best for: Teens

4. Plantasia and Maze World, Warwickshire

The kids will love this a’maze’ing adventure into Plantasia where there’s something for everyone.

From the Maze world and Interactive exhibition, to the wildlife park and nature trails, enjoy one of the most fun-filled days out in the Midlands in one of Warwickshire’s most beautiful, natural settings.

Conquerors of the maze even receive a very special gift, and don’t forget to keep an eye on the website for some family fun workshops, too! Plantasia is mostly outdoors so it’s important to wear sensible footwear and if it’s hot be sure to pack a hat, sun cream and plenty of water!

There is also some furry friends that you should pay a visit to including alpacas, goats, guinea pigs, pigs, lambs and more!

Now reopen again after the lockdown, there’s even more to see and do (with social distancing measures strictly in place).

Best for: Your budget

5. Drayton Manor, Staffordshire

You might be expecting a grand, country house, but Drayton Manor is actually the setting of one of the UK’s top rated theme parks!

There are hundreds of things to do, from thrilling rides and attractions, ‘Thomas Land’ for the tots, and an activity park, museum and crazy golf for everyone else! There’s even a 15 acre zoo with dozens of wildlife, reptiles and primates.

Pre-book your tickets to save money and guarantee your place – there’s no on the door tickets anymore!

This has got to be one of the best family days out in the Midlands for sure…

Best for: Hours of fun

6. Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Birmingham

Take some time out from the bustle of the city and enjoy the tranquillity and beauty of Birmingham’s Botanical Gardens.

Explore the various tropical glasshouses, stunning gardens and breathtaking lake.

Send the kids on their own trails to explore everything nature has to offer, from beautiful butterflies to magical plants. They can even pick up an explorer backpack for the day, bursting with creative activities.

The gardens are great all year round and seasonal events, such as Halloween’s Spooky Story Night Trail or their Santa’s Grotto are legendary.

And great news! The Botantical Gardens are open for business once again, as they reopened back in June.

Best for: Scenic walks

7. Si5 Spymissions, Nottingham

For kids who want to crack codes, solve puzzles and dodge lasers this is the perfect day.

Teams must complete their mission within the time limit, in order to prevent the ship from being blown up!

This is a great chance to get your kids off their phones or computer games and instead throw them into the scenarios they so love to play out.

This action packed day will leave your children satisfied and exhausted! The ‘mission’ lasts around an hour and there are three levels of difficulty to suit different age groups.

Unfortunately, Si5 Spymissions hasn’t opened again just yet following the lockdown. They are set to reopen from September 15, so be sure to get your bookings in early!

Best for: Kids 6+

8. Monkey Forest, Trentham

Want to see animals roaming free? Visit this amazing 60-acre forest where you can interact and walk amongst up to 140 free roaming monkeys.

Unlike anything else, this experience will allow your kids to see how these animals act in their natural habitat and capture heart-melting memories they’ll never forget.

With time slotted tickets, be sure to book yours in advance now that Monkey Forest has opened again.

Best for: The whole family

9. Tudor World, Stratford Upon Avon

Bring your kids’ history education to life with this interactive Tudor museum. Instead of old artefacts and displays, your kids can dress up, take their place at the dining table, rest in the bed and sit on the throne!

Let them discover how life was all those years ago by experiencing it first hand!

We promise your kids will never enjoy learning quite so much. The independent, award-winning museum is a fun day out for the whole family and it’s educational too!

Best for: The costumed ghost tour

10. The Heights of Abraham, Matlock Bath

If it’s time to get a breath of fresh air, take a trip up the hill on the cable car and absorb the stunning views the Peak District has to offer.

Once at the top, take a guided tour of the two great caverns, perfect for any little adventurers you might have. Check out the amazing fossil collection and climb the Prospect Tower.

If your kids are still energetic, there are two great adventure playgrounds which we highly recommend!

With a limited number of tickets available every day, we suggest you book in advance and have a look at some of the coronavirus safety measures in place.

Best for: The views

11. Chatsworth House, Derbyshire

There is a full days worth of activities at Chatsworth house and it’s a fun-filled day for the whole family.

A family ticket (two adults and three children) is well-worth the purchase and entitles you to unlimited entry for the day to the house, garden, farmyard and playground.

You’ll also get a half-price return visit valid for six months so if it proves popular you can head back at a discounted price!

There’s plenty of places to grab something to eat from a light snack to a hearty meal and who can resist a little afternoon tea…

Although much like all our other attractions, you do have to book tickets in advance, there will be slots available for on-the-day – just in case you feel like being spontaneous!

Best for: A full day of fun

12. Butterfly Farm, Stratford-Upon-Avon

If your little ones love bugs and nature they’ll have a whirl at the Butterfly Farm.

They’ll learn about the plants grown at the farm and why as well as see some of the worlds largest and most camouflaged caterpillars.

The caterpillars will be on show alongside the cocoons, giant silk months and shining pupae so the kids will learn about the full lifecycle of a butterfly.

There’s also a Mini-Beast Metropolis which is home to stick insects, beetles, leaf cutter ants and some of the worlds biggest tarantula spiders…

Best for: Nature fanatics

13. Water World, Staffordshire

This is the UK’s No.1 Tropical Aqua Park and for good reason!

It has thrilling rides, plunge pools, a bubble pool, jacuzzi and a wave machine.

If the weather permits there is also an outdoor pool you might like to take a dip in…

Waterworld is now open – even better! Be sure to book your tickets online in advance to avoid any disappointments.

Best for: Water fun

14. Museum of the Jewellery Quarter, Birmingham

This fascinating jewellery factory has remained largely unchanged since it was first built in the early part of the last century.

Be sure to take a guided tour to see how jewellery is made from materials like coral and even whale teeth!

Family tickets cost £20.20 for two adults and three children and there is a cafe and shop on-site should you like a snack or souvenir.

The museum unfortunately doesn’t have a date for reopening just yet, but we’re sure that their doors will be open soon.

Best for: Visual learning and fun

