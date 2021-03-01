Fun science experiments for kids to try at home

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These fun science experiments for kids are a great way to spend a rainy day.

Parents are always on the lookout for new and exciting things to do with kids – be that the latest kid’s film on Netflix or some child-friendly arts and crafts. But what about something that’s educational too?

These fun science experiments for kids are informative and the perfect antidote to screen time, allowing kids to get messy whilst learning some of the basic principles of science.

From an erupting at-home volcano to some seriously sticky slime, these experiments are both easy and safe, requiring ingredients already available in your kitchen cupboard.

So be sure to consider these fun at-home science tutorials for the upcoming Easter holidays…

Fun science experiments for kids

These fun science experiments for kids are sure to keep boredom at bay. But just to be safe, keep a responsible adult on hand to make sure that all these experiments are done safely.

Colour changing milk

This is a great way to teach children about colour mixing. You just need milk, food colouring and a squirt of washing up liquid. Use a cotton bud to swirl the colours and then enjoy the magic as the colours mix together.

Try it: Colour changing milk experiment

Elephant’s toothpaste

This super fun experiment does require an ingredient that you might not have in your cupboard. But it’s so easy to get, and your kids will be laughing about the results of this experiment for days to come! Warning: You might want to try this one outside.

Try it: Elephant’s toothpaste by TheDadLab

Make your own play dough

Making your own play dough is one of the simplest science experiments out there. It’s all about chemical reactions! The ingredients come together create a mixture, where they’re physically combined but no reaction has happened. When the water and food colouring are added though, the mix forms a solution. Then the solution is heaped together and kneaded, which then forms a whole new substance because chemical reactions have taken place. How exciting!

Try it: Our best play dough recipe

Create your very own rainbow



Not only does this rainbow jar make a great addition to your home, but it also teaches children about density as the heavier layers fall to the bottom, creating the rainbow effect.

Try it: Rainbow jars experiment by Playdough to Plato

A volcanic eruption

This classic experiment will have your kids erupt with excitement, whilst teaching them all about the fascinating world of volcanoes. Using common cupboard items like vinegar, baking soda and washing up liquid, this experiment couldn’t be simpler. Just be sure that children are supervised and standing a safe distance away when the action happens.

Try it: National History Museum’s DIY Volcano

Bounce an egg

Pickle an egg in vinegar for several days and you’ll be left with a transparent bouncy egg. Don’t bounce it on your best carpet though, just in case it doesn’t work…

Try it: Make a bouncy egg by The Chocolate Muffin Tree

Grow your own crystals

This science project shows how crystals are formed, and the end results taste pretty good as well. While they’re easy to make, they do require a bit of patience – just keep reminding your kids that it will be worth it in the end!

Try it: Grow your own crystals by Happiness Is Homemade

Create giant gummy bears

Teach kids about osmosis with this super simple experiment. Drop some gummy bears in water and wait for them to grow.

Try it: Giant gummy bears by Mama Smiles

Make water go for a walk

This impressive looking experiment is very easy to set up – you just need some jars, food colouring and kitchen roll. It helps explain capillary action – how water ‘climbs’ up to the top of plants and trees from their roots – in a totally visual way that most kids will get.

Try it: Walk on water by Coffee Cups and Crayons

Make your own slime

The ultimate fun experiment, demonstrating what happens when different chemical compounds react together – and also providing plenty of enjoyment after it’s made.

All you need is PVA glue and some laundry detergent – Aldi’s Almat Laundry Gel is apparently the best one to use.

Try it: How to make slime by Fun At Home With Kids

Ice Cream

Have your kids learn about the millions of tiny ice crystals that make up their favourite frozen treat, then enjoy a tasty bowl afterwards.

This tutorial from the Science Museum will transform flavoured milk into a delicious ice cream flavour in five minutes and all without a freezer!

Try it: The Science Museum’s Instant ice cream tutorial

Play with dip-dye

Dip-dying fabric is a great way to learn all about molecules and bones, as the dye bonds with the cotton on your fabric and actually becomes – or “bonds with” – the material. It will also teach your little one exactly why getting permanent pen marks out of ANYTHING is so difficult.

Try it: How to dip dye fabric

