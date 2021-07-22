Aldi has a candy floss maker for just £20 – and it’s selling fast!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling a candy floss maker for a bargain price of just £20 and it’s already flying off of its virtual shelves.

The Ambiano Candy Floss Maker, that promises “the sweet taste of funfair candyfloss from the comfort of your own home,” is currently available on the budget supermarket’s website for £19.99, but you’ll have to act fast to get your hands on one.

The online Specialbuy has been hailed as a must-have for birthday parties or entertaining family and friends.

Ambiano Candy Floss Maker

The Ambiano Candy Floss Maker comes with 10 bamboo sticks and measuring spoons; and all you have to do is add sugar to the bowl’s centre for tasty, fluffy candy floss.

The perfect home appliance also comes with an instruction manual and a three-year warranty, so you’ll be covered if anything goes wrong.

As the item is in such high demand Aldi’s spokesperson released a statement, saying, “Due to the current disruptions to global shipping, a number of specialbuys may be delayed.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

If you can’t get your hands on Aldi’s own, Amazon has an equally amazing Global Gizmos Premium Candy Floss Maker for only £29.99.

Global Gizmos Premium Candy Floss Maker

Make your own fairground favourite cotton candy at home in minutes with this Amazon bargain. It also comes with a spoon that can be used to spin sugar.

The candy floss machine is the perfect size for storage and cleaning and has plenty of rave reviews from customers who have bought it already.

“This was ridiculously easy to use! A small amount of sugar gives you huge results,” one wrote, hailing it an incredible family treat for lockdown.

“All the fun of the fair in your own home, without having to buy coconuts in bulk and have an annoying voice on a distorted tannoy blasting your eardrums,” another joked, giving it five stars.