Our candy floss recipe is fluffy, sweet and fuss-free.

Soft, sticky and deliciously sugary – what kid or adult can resist candy floss on a stick? The firm fairground favourite was first invented – funnily enough – by dentist William Morrison (hence Floss) and confectioner John C Wharton in 1897. And it’s safe to say this is one popping pink treat that has stood the test of time, with candy floss stands still going strong today. Make your own at home with sugar, corn syrup and your chosen flavouring. We show you how to create it without a candy floss machine in these five easy steps.

Ingredients 800g sugar

240ml corn syrup

240ml water

¼tsp salt

1 tsp raspberry extract (or any flavor you like)

2 drops pink (or any color) food coloring (optional)

You will also need:

A 'decapitated’ whisk - see the tip

Method Cover 8 cardboard paper-towel tubes with parchment. Set aside. With a damp pastry brush, wipe down the sides of the pan to prevent stray sugar crystals from forming.

In a large, heavy saucepan over medium heat, combine the sugar, corn syrup, water, and salt. Stir until the sugar is melted.

Clip on a candy thermometer, stop stirring, and heat to 320°F (160°C). Pour the molten liquid into a shallow heatproof container. Add the extract and food coloring (if using) and stir well.

Line your work table with parchment. I also spread parchment on the floor around the table to catch any stray bits of flying sugar.

Dip your decapitated whisk into the sugar syrup and hold it over the pot to let the sugar drip back into container for a second. Holding the whisk a foot (30 cm) above the parchment, swing the whisk back and forth so that thin strands of sugar fall on the paper. Repeat this a few more times until you have a nice nest of spun sugar.

Tips for making candy floss:

To make a decapitated whisk, snip the tines at the end of a wire whisk with a wire cutter so you have straight metal branches

