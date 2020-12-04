We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling almost identical dupes for Christmas Yankee Candles for just £3.99.

Yankee Candle offers a range of seriously gorgeous festive scents and lighting up the wick on jar of Christmas scented wax takes any cosy winter’s night in to the next level.

Of course, we love the real thing when it comes to Yankee Candles, but there’s nothing like discovering a bargain dupe when it comes to our favourite treats – and of course, Aldi is the best when it comes to that.

Right now, the iconic money-saving supermarket is selling festive fragranced candles that are so similar to those by Yankee Candle for just a fraction of the price.

The large jar candles cost just £3.99 each and are available to buy in Aldi stores and online from the Aldi website.

Or you can snap up slightly smaller jars for £2.99 or buy a set of four winter candles for just £11.96.

Peppermint Kisses Large Jar Candle

There’s incredible fragrances to chose from, including Peppermint Kisses, Black Forest, Happy Holidays, Cinnamon Sparkle and Orange Spice.

The large jars offer an impressive 170 hour burn time, so you can keep your house filled with Christmas candle magic throughout the whole of the festive season.

Black Forest Large Jar Candle

If you prefer to stick to the real deal when it comes to Yankee Candles, there’s some brilliant Christmas discounts to be had on various Yankee treats right now.

At Boots you can save a third on a huge selection of Yankee Candles, giving you the chance to save big.

Yankee Candle Classic Large Jar Red Apple Wreath

Of course, shoppers rushed to get their hands on the incredible reductions so stock is running low!

Video of the Week

If you want to nab some Yankee jars at bargain prices, get purchasing ASAP.

Yankee Candle Christmas 6x Votive Set

There’s still availability on the Yankee Candle Classic Large Jar Red Apple Wreath, with £8 off the price tag.

There’s also £3.33 off the Yankee Candle Christmas 6x Votive Set, including mini candles in new festive fragrances to help bring the Christmas spirit into your home with Christmas Cookie, Snowflake Cookie, Christmas Magic, Evergreen Mist, Sparkling Cinnamon and Candlelit Cabin.