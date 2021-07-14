Aldi is selling Harry Potter wands, invisibility cloaks and Hogwarts uniforms

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi has some magical Harry Potter products in stock right now - including wands, invisibility cloaks and Hogwarts uniforms.

Calling all Harry Potter fans! Right now you can find some incredible deals across Harry Potter merchandise on the Aldi website.

Aldi is known for its incredible deals on gadgets, unbeatable prices on school uniforms, and even pushchairs, and now the budget supermarket is pulling out all the stops for Potter fans! You can even get your hands on Harry Potter versions of one of the best selling toys of all time -LEGO!

Harry Potter Light Painting Wand

The LED Harry Potter wand lets you cast spells and also paint amazing pictures at the same time. The replica wand lets you create an image with its LEDlight at its tip, using the free ‘Wow! Stuff Light Painting’ app.

Use in low light to create some seriously cool pictures. It will no doubt supply endless hours of fun and creativity!

Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak

This cloak will make any Harry Potter fan’s day. It’s perfect for Halloween or just to dress up and comes with a seriously cool app feature. You can actually create the illusion of invisibility with this cloak! It comes with a foldaway phone stand so you can film yourself or any objects that become invisible with the cloak using the ‘Wow! Stuff’ app.

The app works on android and IOS, simply cover yourself in the cloak and use the app to take a picture or video of you invisible!

One purchaser said, ‘Great tech pressie! Bought it for my 11-year-old nephew who absolutely loves it! Hours of fun.’

Children’s Harry Potter Costume

Next up is a must-have! Harry Potter’s complete costume, equipped with his wand and glasses.

Aldi says ‘Your little one will love dressing up as one of their favourite characters. Help them bring out their inner magic with this fancy dress.’ And for just £9.99 it’s a no-brainer.

LEGO The Knight Bus Set

Also available is the LEGO Knight bus, from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. The set lets you build the purple triple-decker bus which has a hinged side panel to access the interior and load on Harry’s trunk. The bus’s roof also lifts up.

The set has 403 pieces and comes with mini-figures of Stan Shunpike, Harry Potter, and driver Ernie Prang all for just £19.99!

One Shopper said, ‘Brilliant Lego Set! Great value and excellent quality – made my friend’s son so happy as he loves Harry Potter – hope you get more items like this again.’

Be quick, the LEGO sets are selling out fast!

Harry Potter Book Collection

For hardcore Harry Potter fans, finding the whole collection of bestselling books for under £25 is an absolute steal – and also ideal to keep your kid’s entertained and reading throughout the summer holidays.

You can get your hands on all seven books for just £22.99, all with foiled titles and stunning cover art. It is the complete set of books which includes:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

This would also be a great purchase to introduce your kids to the wizarding world!