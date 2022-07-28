Aldi Hotel Collection candles are HALF PRICE while stocks last
Aldi Hotel Collection candles in 'Blissful' and 'Divine' are on offer now for just £1.99
Aldi Hotel Collection candles in Blissful and Divine scents are now half price while stocks last - perfect for bringing a touch of affordable luxury to your home.
Aldi shoppers love a fancy candle so it's no surprise that these popular Aldi Hotel Collection candles are selling so fast. They're available in two different fragrances - Blissful, with hints of sandalwood and amber, and Divine, with the scent of violet blossom and vanilla.
Aldi Hotel Collection candles - Blissful
Aldi Hotel Collection Candle 'Blissful' - was £3.99, now £1.99 (opens in new tab)
Bring scents of amber and sandalwood into your home with this pretty candle. Beautifully presented in a tinted pink glass jar, it will burn for up to 45 hours.
This sandalwood and amber scented candle is the ideal fragrance to create a quiet, meditative moment. It would make a lovely gift for someone who deserves a little rest and relaxation. Or why not treat yourself to an at-home pamper night - warm bath, delicious drink, scented candle - no wonder it's called blissful!
Aldi Hotel Collection Candle - Divine
Hotel Collection Divine Candle - was £399, now £1.99 (opens in new tab)
Delicately scented with vanilla and violet blossom and presented in a pale pink glass jar, this is a bargain for a candle with a burn time of up to 45 hours.
Everybody loves the scent of vanilla so this is the perfect candle as a standby for when you need a gift to hand. Whether you add it to a home-made Christmas hamper or give it as a teacher's gift at the end of year, you can't go wrong with a stash of vanilla and violet blossom candles to pop in your present cupboard.
The Aldi Hotel Collection candles in Blissful and Divine scents are available for delivery in 3-5 working days for £3.95. Or order online and use Aldi's CollectPlus service for just £2.95.
Shoppers love these Aldi Hotel Collection candles. 'Peace and love,' wrote one happy customer in their 5-star review. 'This is so relaxing. I light this one when I begin meditation. It adds to the ambience.'
Another reviewer, who bought a neroli scented version during a previous sale, described Aldi's Hotel Collection candles as 'amazing' value for money. 'Took an hour or so of burning for the scent to come through but was gorgeous,' she wrote. 'I work in a spa and we sell neroli candles for 5-6 times the price. I also bought the divine candle too and that’s lovely and soft. I will be ordering a few more before they run out of stock.'
Aldi Hotel Collection Candle Jo Malone Dupes
Aldi candles hit the headlines recently because shoppers reckon they smell just like Jo Malone candles for a fraction of the price. The Aldi Hotel Collection Lime, Basil and Mandarin Glass Candle (opens in new tab) is supposedly a Jo Malone dupe but costs just £3.49.
Aldi's Hotel Collection Oud and Bergamot Candle is currently out of stock but Aldi shoppers swear it's the perfect Jo Malone Oud & Bergamot Home Candle (opens in new tab) dupe - without the £65 price tag.
What days are Aldi Specialbuys?
Aldi Specialbuys are offers on a range of cool and quirky quality products. New deals launch every Thursday and Sunday and the items cover all kinds of interests from parenting products and outdoor furniture to camping accessories and sports kit.
You can order Aldi Specialbuys online up to a week in advance before the item goes on sale in-store. Delivery is free on orders over £30 and returns are also free.
More Aldi Home and Garden Specialbuy Deals
These are our favourite home and garden deals in today's Aldi Specialbuy deals, many of which are Online Exclusives and not available in store.
- Intex Inflatable 4 Person Hot Tub - was £399.99, now £299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Gardenline Wooden Garden Day Bed - £279.99 (opens in new tab)
- Gardenline Decorative Gazebo - was £124.99, now £99.99 (opens in new tab)
- Gardenline Rope Effect Rocking Chair - £129.99 (opens in new tab)
- Large Full Length Window Mirror - £64.99 (opens in new tab)
- Pink Dried flowers - £29.99 (opens in new tab)
- Decorative Glass Poppy Table - £16.99 (opens in new tab)
- Outdoor Green Floral Seatpad Set - £12.99 (opens in new tab)
- Outdoor Pink Dots Cushion - £6.99 (opens in new tab)
- Kirkton House Picnic Wine Table - £5.99 (opens in new tab)
As a parenting specialist, Heidi has written for Prima Baby, Gurgle and Practical Parenting and was baby gear editor of Mother & Baby magazine for six years, looking after regular consumer features for the shopping pages as well as specialist consumer content such as buying guides and gift guides.
