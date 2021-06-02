Aldi is selling bargain cooling bedding perfect for stuffy summer nights

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi are now selling affordable cooling bedding to help you sleep easy on those stuffy summer nights, ranging from double duvet sets to fitted sheets.

Supermarket giant Aldi has got us covered this summer as when the temperature soars, it’s never been more important to feel cool at night. Their genius bed in a box and rattan furniture range have already proved popular, but now their new launch is just what we’ve been waiting for.

We might know how often to wash bedding, but keeping cool at night is often more difficult. Now Aldi’s new cooling double duvet sets and fitted sheets could help you get a relaxing night’s sleep despite the heat.

And with their stylish duvet sets already trending on the supermarket’s site, you’d better be quick with your pre-order if you want to bag yourself this bargain.

Blue Dots Cooling Double Duvet Set

This stylish Blue Dots Cooling Double Duvet Set is made from a combination of cotton and tencel and features cooling technology that could help you improve the quality of your sleep on warm nights.

These duvet sets are available in a range of colours, including blue dots, classic grey and stylish teal. So there’s plenty of choice if you want to coordinate your new duvet set to your bedroom décor.

Each set is priced at a bargain £18.99 and includes 1 double duvet cover and 2 matching pillow cases. They are available to pre-order today and you can also check in store from June 3.

And if you’re loving the idea of treating yourself to some Aldi cooling bedding, but 2 pillow cases just aren’t enough – never fear!

Cooling White Pillowcase Pair

With so many people preferring to sleep on several pillows to achieve the perfect night sleep, Aldi have thought of everything. In addition to their new Cooling Double Duvet Sets, customers can also pre-order sets of the cooling pillow cases separately.

For those who prefer a neutral option, the chic shades of white and grey will be right up your street. And for a pop of colour, their teal pillows coordinate perfectly with the teal duvet set.

Both duvet and pillow sets are machine washable and have a 200 thread count.

Cooling King Size Fitted Sheet

For anyone who’s already picked up a new duvet set, but is in need of a fitted sheet to finish off their perfect summer bedding, then Aldi’s Cooling King Size Fitted Sheets are the perfect choice.

As with the rest of Aldi’s cooling bedding, they come in several colour options and are a wonderful blend of cotton and tencel.

From the Aldi Cooling Double Duvet Sets to their Cooling Pillow Case Pair and Cooling King Size Fitted sheets, Aldi have got everything you need to help you to say goodbye to stuffy sleepless nights.

Will you be giving them a try?