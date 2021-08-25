We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi's Benefit bronzer dupe is proving to be a big hit with shoppers - and it's under £5.

The budget supermarket is famous for its Jo Malone inspired perfume and its cult-classic beauty box and it is now giving designer make-up brand Benefit a run for its money by releasing a dupe version of its Hoola Matte Bronzing Powder (RRP £15).

Aldi’s Lacura Dream Big Bronzer not only looks like the more expensive Benefit version but it costs less too – retailing for a fraction of the price at just £4.99, Aldi.

Available in pink packaging, the Lacura bronzer is 8g and promises to be a ‘perfect addition to your make-up routine’.

The website claims, ‘Its beautiful bronzer will leave your skin with a stunning beach tan glow. Make this a new favourite in your beauty collection.’

It comes with a mirror and small make-up brush, perfect for applying on the go.

The store first launched a version back in 2018 but has since updated the packaging and back then, shoppers were seriously impressed with the quality.

One happy beauty brand convert tweeted, ‘Lacura bronzer is a dupe for benefit hoola bronzer and it’s amazing! I didn’t think I’d find one as good as the hoola.’

And another put, ‘This Aldi bronzer is literally the same as the benefit one and is a third of the price, what a deal x’

And a third happy shopper put, ‘I bought these from @AldiUK and they’re like dupes of the benefit hula bronzer and get real mascaras. I’ve gotta day, I’m surprisingly impressed! They’re £5.99 each so get down to Aldi ladies!’

And what’s even better is the products are back £1 cheaper than before!

Aldi is also selling a similar style, Lacura show up highlighter , which comes in blue packaging, complete with brush and mirror for easy application.

Both items are available to pre-order now for delivery after it launches on 26th August. Free standard delivery for orders over £30.