Trending:

Aldi is selling a Benefit bronzer dupe and it’s proving to be a big hit with shoppers

Go get that beach tan glow!
Selina Maycock Selina Maycock
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Aldi's Benefit bronzer dupe is proving to be a big hit with shoppers - and it's under £5.

    Aldi is selling a Benefit dupe bronzer and shoppers are seriously impressed.

    The budget supermarket is famous for its Jo Malone inspired perfume and its cult-classic beauty box and it is now giving designer make-up brand Benefit a run for its money by releasing a dupe version of its Hoola Matte Bronzing Powder (RRP £15).

    Aldi’s Lacura Dream Big Bronzer not only looks like the more expensive Benefit version but it costs less too – retailing for a fraction of the price at just £4.99, Aldi.

    Aldi Lacura Dream Big Bronzer

    Available in pink packaging, the Lacura bronzer is 8g and promises to be a ‘perfect addition to your make-up routine’.

    The website claims, ‘Its beautiful bronzer will leave your skin with a stunning beach tan glow. Make this a new favourite in your beauty collection.’

    It comes with a mirror and small make-up brush, perfect for applying on the go.

    The store first launched a version back in 2018 but has since updated the packaging and back then, shoppers were seriously impressed with the quality.

    One happy beauty brand convert tweeted, ‘Lacura bronzer is a dupe for benefit hoola bronzer and it’s amazing! I didn’t think I’d find one as good as the hoola.’

    And another put, This Aldi bronzer is literally the same as the benefit one and is a third of the price, what a deal x’

    And a third happy shopper put, I bought these from @AldiUK and they’re like dupes of the benefit hula bronzer and get real mascaras. I’ve gotta day, I’m surprisingly impressed! They’re £5.99 each so get down to Aldi ladies!’

    And what’s even better is the products are back £1 cheaper than before!

     

    Aldi Lacura Dream Big Bronzer

    Aldi is also selling a similar style, Lacura show up highlighter, which comes in blue packaging, complete with brush and mirror for easy application.
    It’s similar to that of Benefit’s Cookie Golden Pearl Powder Highlighter and costs just £4.99.
    Aldi Lacura Show Up Highlighter
    Both items are available to pre-order now for delivery after it launches on 26th August. Free standard delivery for orders over £30.
    If you’re yet to be convinced, why not use Boots Deliveroo service to order your favourite Benefit version and pick up an Aldi dupe on your next weekly shop and see if you can tell the difference.

    Latest Stories