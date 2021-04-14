Aldi is selling a genius bed in a box and it’s proving popular

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling a genius bed in a box ottoman and it's proving popular with online shoppers - with Aldi warning that it's selling out fast.

Aldi’s bed in box ottoman is the epitome of convenient bedroom storage!

When you need an extra bed for visitors, upholstered storage piece is a stylish and easy choice – simply fold it out of its compact state and straight into a double bed. Genius!

Alternatively, it’s a great option for versatile bedroom furniture that can be dressed up with some additional trendy cushions.

This new impressive Kirkton special buy is just £299 and can be ordered exclusively online right now – and it’s selling fast!

Aldi also has a trendy rattan furniture collection available now, with every piece priced at under £200. And there’s plenty of outdoor summer essentials on store shelves and the website – including a bargain BBQ pizza oven, patio heaters and the highly sought after swinging egg chair.

Kirkton House Bed In A Box

The plain hinged top conceals a mattress measuring 186 x 120 x 6cm, made of plywood, pinewood, iron frame, and foam.

Aldi is making it a lot easier to keep spare beds in your living room rather than keeping them out of reach somewhere, because, let’s face it, when it comes to storage, we have to make do with what we have.

The Kirkton bed comes in a signature grey colour. Currently, grey is the only colour available, but we hope that as the product’s popularity grows, more colours will become available.

The quilted top adds a touch of sophistication to any home, whether you’re trying to spruce up a classic living room or build a luxe-look bedroom. You’d never know there’s an entire bed hiding inside your sleek ottoman.