Aldi has launched a Valentine’s range of its Jo Malone candle dupes and they’re gorgeous.

This Valentine’s Day, once you’ve picked up your M&S Love Nut Yumnut , you don’t need to be in a relationship to feel the love in the air, as Aldi has the perfect pick-me-up treat for both singletons and loved-up couples alike.

The low-cost supermarket has added some new fragrances to its Jo Malone inspired Hotel Collection candle range – and you’re bound to fall in love with them.

The candles are renowned for being dupes for Jo Malone’s iconic high end candles thanks to their similar chic jar design and gorgeous scents – but biggest difference you will notice is the price.

As part of the romantic launch, Aldi announced the return of the popular Hotel Collection No.23 Red Roses candle. With the exact same fragrance name and a light floral scent with similar red rose, violet, and citrus notes, it’s hard not to compare this to Jo Malone’s Red Roses scented candle which is priced at around five times more than Aldi’s.

Instead of forking out £49 for Jo Malone’s 200g candle, Aldi’s 700g 3-wick candle is an extremely purse-friendly £9.99 – leaving you plenty of money leftover for that extra bottle of fizz or bunch of flowers.

Alternatively, why not try out a new fragrance, Paris Blossoms. Travelling might be restricted right now, but if you close your eyes, and light this candle, you can imagine you’re anywhere – standing under Paris’ Eiffel Tower if you so wish.

The candle features pink wax and a soft, feminine scent with subtle sweet notes. Aldi describes it as ‘a sensual floral fragrance with fresh green top notes, rich damask rose and patchouli’.

But if you wanted to splurge £60, then you could pick up Jo Malone’s Velvet Rose & Oud candle, which has notes of damask rose, smoky oud wood and praline.

Whereas the Aldi copy is just £9.99.

The price isn’t the only difference – Aldi candles have a burn time of 60 hours, whereas the Jo Malone versions are just 45 hours as the designer candles are slightly smaller.

But if you’re just looking for that extra special gift, you could choose the Aldi Valentine’s Day candles range with its votive holder gift set priced at £4.99.

This comprises of two coloured glass votive holders and 12 fragranced tea lights. With two different scents to choose from, Red Roses or Peony (a scent Aldi has done before that is comparable to Jo Malone’s Peony & Blush Suede).