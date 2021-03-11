We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling a KitchenAid dupe with an incredibly affordable price tag.

With Easter 2021 just around the corner, Aldi has launched a gorgeous Spring themed baking range – and it includes a stand mixer in pastel blue, silver and pearl.

The sell-out Ambiano Classic Stand Mixer is ideal for whipping up Spring desserts and so many incredible recipes that you never knew a mixer could help you achieve.

It’s an amazing alternative to a KitchenAid mixer and costs SO much less.

KitchenAid’s iconic mixers can cost up to £500 – so a £49.99 version is a dream for bakers who are keen to stick to a budget.

Available in pistachio, gunmetal or frosted pearl, Aldi’s version is equipped with a max loading capacity of 3.75 litres and eight rotary switches for the desired speed level. Accessories include a flat-beater, non-stick whisk, non-stick coated dough hook and splashguard – all dishwasher safe.

If rustling up bathes of bread has been more your style during lockdown, Aldi also has a £49.99 bread maker!

Video of the Week

Equipped with 19 pre-set menus, budding bakers can prepare everything from a variety of breads, chapattis or even pizza dough.

The must-have kitchen Specialbuys are available to buy in store from March 18 and online from March 14.

We imagine these will be flying off the shelves at an insane rate – so be quick to hit up the Aldi website or your local store as soon as you can.