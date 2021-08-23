We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This sweet pet house is sure to sell out fast...

This summer, Aldi has been stocking everything we need to make our furry friends feel more at home.

And, as part of its Pet Shop line, the budget retailer has announced the launch of the cutest Pet House with an actual balcony.

So, why not treat your pet to the ultimate snoozing hideaway? It’s currently an online exclusive at just £39.99!

The Pet House With Balcony is a fashionable place for your four-legged pals to call home and will make a welcome addition to any household.

The latest specialbuy piece can be set up indoors or out – the perfect hideout for keeping pets dry and comfortable throughout the year.

Since the feet are adjustable, you can raise or lower the home to allow your pooch to move around freely.

Pet House With Balcony