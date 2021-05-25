Aldi is selling sun loungers for dogs this summer and they’re adorable

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling sun loungers for dogs and cats this summer and they're totally adorable.

Following the popularity of the hanging egg chairs for cats, Aldi has now introduced sun loungers for our furry friends.

With the drizzly British weather set to heat up, a cute lounger for your furry pal just might be what they need this summer.

The sweet Aldi Specialbuy is priced at just £19.99 but you’ll have to act quickly, because we expect a sell-out!

The little bed with a canopy is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, and it’ll keep your dog cool and off the ground on scorching summer days (if the June weather predictions are anything to go by).

The adjustable canopy offers shade and UPF 50

The adjustable canopy offers shade and UPF 50 and it’s made of breathable fabric to keep your pup chilled. It also comes with its own convenient carry bag, making it ideal for travel and other outdoor activities.

Aside from Aldi’s best-selling hanging egg chair, the retailer has also launched recycled dog toys, bamboo pet bowls and even a cat igloo!

The new epic cat egg chair is made of hand-woven natural wicker and is supported by a sturdy metal frame, ensuring your feline friend’s comfort and protection. Although the mini dog sun lounger is adorable, it is important that your pet does not get overheated in the sun, so why not snap up a lightweight Pet Cooling Towel for £2.99?

The budget store also has a stunning scalloped velvet pet bed so your mini-me pup can rest in style. The bed’s revolutionary design keeps dogs comfortable but if grey doesn’t quite cut it for home decor why not pick it up in a dusky pink shade.

What’s more, starting May 20th, all the pet products will be available online and in-store, just in time for your summer days.