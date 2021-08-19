We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Calling all pet lovers! Aldi is selling the cutest pet houses for both cats and dogs, including cosy tepees and a hut with a balcony.

Aldi is the best place to find both garden and home furniture, at an incredible price. From the hanging rope chair, to three-piece wicker garden sets, and the viral velvet footstool. Now you can even treat your pet to its own piece of furniture, like a sun lounger – or these adorable pet houses.

Right now you can find a range of cute pet houses for both outdoors and indoors all for under £50! Including a tepee and a house with a little balcony.

One of the Specialbuys for our furry friends is the Pet Collection Wooden Dog House, priced at just £49.99. It features a classic blue, wooden design and white trim, making it look like a miniature barn.

Pet Collection Wooden Dog House

Your pooch will be kept warm and dry in all winds and weathers, and is the perfect place for them to hide away. It’s easy and quick to assemble and even has adjustable feet.

Pet House With Balcony

Aldi’s adorable pet house complete with a wooden balcony is perfect for both dogs and cats, costing just £39.99. It features two steps up on the side for your four-legged pal to climb onto the house’s balcony and enjoy their territory from a height. You can have it indoors as a place for your cat to sleep or use it in the garden for your little creature to shelter from the rain or sleep in the sun on the balcony.

The cream and grey design will blend in easily with the rest of your furniture, as Aldi says ‘let your pet nap in style in this adorable house’.

Medium Cactus Outdoor Pet Tepee

Potentially the cutest out of the whole pet collection is the Outdoor Pet Tepee. It features a cactus print and the fabric is water resistant, creating the ultimate cosy spot for your pet. The tepee is just £14.99 and has a removable cushion, so it’s easy to clean and hoover.

You can also snap up the tepee in a plain grey design and in a smaller size.

All three of the pet houses are available to order online from the Aldi website now – but be quick, as the bargain retailer has warned they’re selling fast!