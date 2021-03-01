We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi shoppers have fallen in love with a £50 lamp - which is £100 cheaper than one being sold by Dunelm.

The bargain retailer’s Specialbuys normally get snapped up straight away and shoppers are already bagging themselves a bargain lamp, which comes after B&M shoppers were obsessed with Next furniture dupes.

The Wooden Shelved Floor Lamp, which arrived in the store on Sunday, has already completely sold out online but some savvy shoppers might be able to pick one up in-store locally.

The lamp, which is almost as sought after as Aladdin’s lamp in the Disney children’s classic film, features a wooden shelf detailing and a linen shade and costs just £49.99.

The Aldi website describes it as, ‘Practical and stylish, this Wooden Shelved Floor Lamp is designed with wooden shelf detailing and a stunning fabric shade, giving you a versatile piece for any part of the home. Whether it’s for a modern pot or a coffee table book, the included washed wood effect shelf will add a gorgeous edge to a much-needed lamp.’

But like Aldi’s velvet bar stools for under £40, some customers are struggling to get their hands on it, as the product is much cheaper than that being sold by home store Dunelm, which has its Beaumont Plant Stand Natural Wood Floor Lamp retailing for £125.

With Dunelm advertising the lamp as, ‘The Beaumont Floor Lamp is great for injecting a rustic and modern element to your home décor, designed with a cylinder shade and features a grey base, perfect for holding plants or any knick-knacks of your choice for an enhanced decorative touch.’

The two lamps are very similar, though Dunelm’s version has a grey finish in comparison to Aldi’s pine, and Dunelm remains closed in lockdown, with its click and collect service fully operating once products are ordered online.

Also proving popular last month was Aldi’s velvet chair, which is similar to those being sold by Dunlem.

But one happy shopper managed to pick one up. They shared their purchase on Instagram and captioned it, ‘Got this new lamp for our corner in the living room for an absolute bargain from Aldi, of all places. Absolutely loving the style.’