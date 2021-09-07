We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you have a fear of spiders, Aldi has just the thing to help you feel at ease in your home this autumn - a spider catcher for just £7.99.

Aldi is the best place to find bargain home accessories, from the DeLonghi retro pastel pink kettle to your very own color-changing diffuser, and now Aldi is selling the ultimate tool for any insect hater – a spider catcher.

Pretend spiders are perfect for Halloween, they are great inspiration for costumes, decorations, and even cakes and Halloween crafts but the real thing can be scary, especially if you have a fear or phobia of spiders. In fact, a fear of spiders is said to be one of the most common fears that we pass onto our children.

There really is nothing worse than spotting a spider or big bug in the corner of the room and not being able to catch it, or being too scared to even attempt to.

But now, thanks to Aldi, we have just the thing to humanely catch the creepy crawlies and remove them without having to get close.

Aldi Zero In Spider Catcher

Aldi is selling the clever plastic spider catchers for just £7.99 and they extend to two feet, so you really don’t have to get anywhere near them to catch them. Phew!

The handle has a squeeze trigger that opens the bristles and closes them again over the spider once you release it. The plastic bristles catch critters without harming them but enable you to pick them up and put them outside.

This catcher is also great for hard-to-reach areas, like the ceiling or up high in places like cupboards or up in the attic. It’s the ideal home gadget for all seasons – but especially in hot weather when we have our windows open more or autumn when spiders are keen to find warm spots in the cracks and crevices of our homes.

The catcher works for all insects, including spiders, crane flies, and moths, and for £7.99 you can’t go wrong.

With this catcher, you’ll be able to relax and have peace of mind knowing if a big spider does find its way into your home, you can catch it quickly and remove it, with no fuss.

It’s selling out quickly though so you’ll need to add it to your online basket or head to your local Aldi ASAP if you want to arm yourself with the ultimate anti-spider gear.