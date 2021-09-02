We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Treat yourself to a dreamy at-home spa experience with the Kirkton House Ultrasonic diffuser.

There’s no better place to find bargain kitchen gadgets and home accessories than Aldi. You can treat yourself to delights like the De’Longhi pink retro kettle, or an adorable ice cream maker, both for incredible prices. But right now you can also pick up a colour changing diffuser for just £14.99!

If you’re a lover of Aldi’s Jo Malone inspired candles, or the best bargain candles they have to offer, you’ll love this dramatic diffuser.

Perfect for creating a relaxing haven in your home the heavenly Kirkton House Ultrasonic Diffuser can be used in any room. You could either create a relaxing spa experience in the bathroom or use it in your bedroom with lavender essential oils to help you drift off to sleep – plus it’s more eco-friendly than burning candles.

The diffuser is compatible with all conventional fragrance oils and has an LED light display, so it not only fills your home with wonderful scents but also gives off ambient lighting – all for just £14.99.

Ultrasonic Room Diffuser

It’s corded and plugs in, with the whole top section of the diffuser illuminating a variation of colours. One Aldi customer called it ‘beautiful’ and said, ‘Get it whilst it’s available. The colours are very nice and I am looking forward to putting it on at night to see the real beauty.’

Another said, ‘Lovely product. Add a couple of drops of oil and away it goes.’

The diffuser would make the perfect gift for anyone or would be the perfect housewarming gift. There is also a huge range of fragrance oils to choose from, so there’s sure to be something for everyone. Just remember the diffuser doesn’t come with any oils so you will have to purchase them separately.

Remember to always keep essential oils out of reach from children as they can be very harmful if ingested and very irritating to the skin so keep them out of sight and reach. But don’t miss out on this incredible deal, it’s selling fast!