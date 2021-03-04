Trending:

Aldi is selling £20 velvet footstools that are almost identical to a £129 version

Caitlin Elliott
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Aldi is selling a gorgeous range of velvet footstools that are almost identical to a £129 version from Made.

    The affordable supermarket has become so much more than a savvy place to do your food shop lately.

    Aldi has seriously upped its game when it comes to its iconic Specialbuys, launching a range of stunning velvet furniture for incredible prices.

    Kirkton House Pink Velvet Footstool – Aldi
    Inspired by Made’s beautiful velvet pouffes, Aldi’s purse-friendly option is super similar.

    View at Aldi

    Recently Aldi fans flocked to get their hands on its luxurious-looking velvet bar stools, stunning Oliver Bonas inspired velvet bed frames and glam velvet chairs.

    Now another beautiful living room must-have has joined Aldi’s ranks.

    Aldi velvet footstools

    Credit: Aldi

    The Kirkton House Velvet Footstools are priced at just £19.99 and come in navy, pink and grey.

    They’re available to buy online right now but stock is selling out fast so you need to be quick if you want one – fingers crossed another launch is on the way!

    Hetherington Large Brass Base Pouffe – Made.com
    This gorgeous velvet pouffe from Made.com comes in six heavenly colours.

    View at Made.com

    Aldi’s footstool offering is almost identical to one from Made.com, priced at £129.

    The Hetherington Large Brass Base Pouffe from Made features a stunning gold base and rounded top – and it’s clear Aldi took some inspiration.

    They’ve received stacks of glimmering reviews from interiors lovers already.

    I absolutely love my pink footstool…such good value for money,’ one penned.

    I love love love this foot stool. So much more prettier in real life than online.. £19.99 is a total bargain,’ agreed another, dubbing it ‘gorgeous‘.

    Stunningly gorgeous, fabulous fabric, perfect size and a beautiful shade of pink, can also be used as an small seat as well, the gold trim enhances the overall design. Such an excellent price,’ one more happy customer wrote.