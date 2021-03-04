We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling a gorgeous range of velvet footstools that are almost identical to a £129 version from Made.

The affordable supermarket has become so much more than a savvy place to do your food shop lately.

Aldi has seriously upped its game when it comes to its iconic Specialbuys, launching a range of stunning velvet furniture for incredible prices.

Kirkton House Pink Velvet Footstool – Aldi

Inspired by Made’s beautiful velvet pouffes, Aldi’s purse-friendly option is super similar. View at Aldi

Recently Aldi fans flocked to get their hands on its luxurious-looking velvet bar stools, stunning Oliver Bonas inspired velvet bed frames and glam velvet chairs.

Now another beautiful living room must-have has joined Aldi’s ranks.

The Kirkton House Velvet Footstools are priced at just £19.99 and come in navy, pink and grey.

They’re available to buy online right now but stock is selling out fast so you need to be quick if you want one – fingers crossed another launch is on the way!

Hetherington Large Brass Base Pouffe – Made.com

This gorgeous velvet pouffe from Made.com comes in six heavenly colours. View at Made.com

Aldi’s footstool offering is almost identical to one from Made.com, priced at £129.

The Hetherington Large Brass Base Pouffe from Made features a stunning gold base and rounded top – and it’s clear Aldi took some inspiration.

They’ve received stacks of glimmering reviews from interiors lovers already.

‘I absolutely love my pink footstool…such good value for money,’ one penned.

‘I love love love this foot stool. So much more prettier in real life than online.. £19.99 is a total bargain,’ agreed another, dubbing it ‘gorgeous‘.

‘Stunningly gorgeous, fabulous fabric, perfect size and a beautiful shade of pink, can also be used as an small seat as well, the gold trim enhances the overall design. Such an excellent price,’ one more happy customer wrote.