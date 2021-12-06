We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi shoppers are raving about the new Luxury Hotel collection candles, which make the perfect gifts if you’re on a budget this Christmas

Nothing says the cozy season is upon us quite like a new candle, and thanks to Aldi’s Luxury Hotel candles, you can find the best cheap candles to treat yourself or others to.

The Luxury Hotel collection candles are the perfect dupe for Jo Malone candles and will leave your home smelling gorgeous.

You really can’t go wrong when gifting a candle, you can find a scent to suit everyone and when it comes to Aldi’s scented candles, you can snap them up for a very tempting price.

Aldi’s new Luxury Hotel candles – The Luxury Hotel Collection features a chic, matte black finish and either a gold or black lid, with scents like Cedar, Myrrh, and Cardamon – perfect for Christmas!

Aldi’s Luxury Hotel Candle: Cedar, Myrrh & Black Musk

Hotel Collection Cedar, Myrrh, and Black Musk candle – £3.99 | Aldi

The first candle we’ll be adding to our shopping cart is the Cedar, Myrrh & Black Musk Candle. This two-wick candle is just £3.99 and has deep notes of warm cedar and musk – ideal if you’re not a fan of sweet or floral scents. View Deal at Aldi Aldi’s Luxury Hotel candles have rave reviews, one shopper said, ‘Smells beautiful and burns forever, got one of these as a gift and one for myself, wish I had kept both!’

Another wrote, ‘Lovely fragrance, sent as a gift, used on their table for Christmas day. They loved the smell.’

Aldi’s Luxury Hotel Candle: Dark Wood & Cardamom

Hotel Collection candle: Dark Wood & Cardamom – £3.99 | Aldi

The Dark Wood & Cardamom Candle is also just £3.99, another choice for lovers of musky, earthy scents. View Deal

One candle lover said, ‘Amazing – smells like a woody cologne.’

These candles are perfect for just adding a bit of sophistication to your space, and helping you wind down after a long day. It’s surprising just how much ambiance a candle can bring.

Luxury Hotel Candle: Black Pepper & Vetiver Musk

Hotel Collection candle: Black Pepper & Vetiver Musk – £3.99 | Aldi

The scent of Black Pepper and Vetiver is also very popular with Aldi shoppers. The black pepper gives this candle a kick of spice, while the Vetiver adds a hint of floral freshness. View Deal

All of the luxury collection candles feature two wicks and black wax. They’re perfect for a self-care night in, or for a romantic evening – or just getting into the Christmas spirit! Don’t forget to use this Candle hack to protect your fingers when lighting.

Lucky shoppers can also find an XL Luxury candle in the scent Pink Pepper, Rose, Amber, and Leather which comes with a rose gold lid, for £8.99.

Hotel Collection XL Black Candle – £8.99 | Aldi

This candle is selling fast, which is unsurprising because the price is an absolute bargain! For just £8.99 you can snap up this mega candle which has three weeks, for an extra glow! View Deal

One Aldi shopper said this candle ‘smells so good,’ and has a ‘ beautiful glow.’

Another said, ‘These candles are a great size and smell amazing. They burn really well, I love Aldi candles.’